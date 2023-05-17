Air quality statements remain in place across Western Canada as wildfires rage

Air quality statements continue to blanket much of British Columbia and the Prairie provinces as scores of wildfires rage.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 19,500 people in Alberta have been forced out of their homes with 91 active wildfires burning in the province, 27 of which are considered out of control.

Meanwhile, the northeast British Columbia city of Fort St. John, with a population of about 21,000, remains under an evacuation alert in response to a wildfire that's more than 130 square kilometres in size.

The BC Wildfire Service says hotter conditions could arrive today, along with a potentially problematic wind shift.

In the Northwest Territories, the K'atl'odeeche First Nation and town of Hay River, about 120 kilometres from the Alberta boundary, remain under evacuation orders.

There were 27 active wildfires in Saskatchewan as of late Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press