Air quality improves, racing returns at Belmont Park as Triple Crown finale looms

This year's Triple Crown narrative has centered on horse fatalities at Churchill Downs, late scratches of favorites in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, and a sense that federal oversight is a make-or-break moment for the sport.

All of which has overshadowed the fact that there have been two really good races.

This week there's been concern about the air quality for Saturday’s $1.5 million Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to hang over the region.

But after racing was cancelled at Belmont Park Thursday, the New York Racing Association, in consultation with the New York State Gaming Commission, announced that racing would resume Friday with the air quality having improved.

A handler wears a mask as she leads a horse back into the stables as the sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Training was cancelled for the day due to poor air quality.

It's a good sign for Saturday, when the Belmont Stakes headlines a card featuring nine stake races.

The return to racing comes a day after New York officials set the guidelines, using the EPA's Air Quality Index as the measuring stick.

Following significant improvement in air quality conditions throughout New York State, and in consultation with the New York State Gaming Commission, the New York Racing Association announced that live racing will resume at #BelmontPark today at 12:50pm.https://t.co/nJXu8CAE52 — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 9, 2023

A press release from New York State Gaming Commission’s Equine Medical Director, Scott Palmer, said that, “if the AQI reaches 201, no racing or training may be conducted.

“If the AQI is between 151 and 200, no horse will be allowed to workout or race unless their attending veterinarian certifies that the horse will not be adversely affected by the elevated AQI. If an entered horse evidenced a respiratory issue the horse must be declared unfit and scratches without penalty. Under present practice, the horse would be placed on the Veterinarian’s List when scratched. Horses declared fit to race must be closely scrutinized before and after racing to ensure that they are not experiencing clinical signs of respiratory distress.”

The EPA refers to AQI readings between 151-200 as "unhealthy," and 201-300 as "very unhealthy."

“We will be closely monitoring them because this is a national phenomenon," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. "People come from all over the country. It’s huge for the local economy, and so hopefully we can get this going. But there is no assurance of what the weather is going to be so it’s going to be a last-minute decision I’m sure.”

On Wednesday, the New York Racing Association cancelled training at Belmont Park and Saratoga for Thursday morning. Within the region, Finger Lakes, Delaware Park and Penn National all canceled live racing Wednesday.

The Belmont Day card is always one of the best in U.S. racing annually. In addition to the Belmont Stakes, this year’s program features nine stake races, with six Grade 1 races in all, including: the $1 million Metropolitan Mile, headlined by Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Cody’s Wish, the $750,000 Manhattan; the $500,000 Ogden Phipps; the $400,000 Jaipur; and the $400,000 Woody Stephens

Training was suspended at Monmouth Park on Thursday morning, but Friday's live racing card is expected to go on as scheduled.

Contenders abound

On the track, Mage and Two Phil’s put on a great show over the final furlong to open the Triple Crown in the Kentucky Derby, before National Treasure held off Blazing Sevens in an epic stretch duel at Pimlico two weeks later.

And if the stars align and the focus finally turns to racing for the Belmont, there are no shortage of compelling storylines. Post time for the 155th renewal of the 1 1/2-mile test is set for 7:02 p.m., with the race to be televised on FOX.

It all begins with Forte, last year’s Juvenile champion, looking to make a statement after the Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched the morning of the race due to a bruised foot, which landed him on the Veterinarian’s List and made him ineligible for the Preakness.

“I still think he’s the best 3-year-old by far,” said owner Mike Repole at Tuesday's post position draw in Elmont. “It was tough to scratch him, watching the horse he beat (Mage) the last two times win the Derby. It wasn’t the best feeling in the world. And then watching National Treasure, who he beat in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, win the Preakness. But I think it just verifies that this is the best horse out there and I think on Saturday we’re going to see something special.”

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 20: Trainer Bob Baffert celebrates in the winners circle after his horse National Treasure won the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775929748 ORIG FILE ID: 1491818774

Meanwhile, front-running National Treasure seeks to get embattled trainer Bob Baffert his 18th victory in Triple Crown races, and his fourth Belmont.

“He’s been doing very well. He shipped up from Baltimore, and has been very comfortable here, and worked out and looked beautiful,“ said Baffert assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes.

Tapit influence

Trainer Brad Cox has three entrants, including Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire (7/2), Hit Show (10-1) and Tapit Shoes (20-1), having won the Belmont with Essential Quality in 2021.

But it’s Angel of Empire, who came from off the pace to finish a close third in the Kentucky Derby, who looms as a serious threat at 12 furlongs.

“His works have been fantastic, just like they were before the Kentucky Derby,” Cox said. “He’s showing all the signs that he’s doing well and moving forward physically. We’re very happy with where he is.”

Trainer Brad Cox at his barn Saturday, April 29, 2023, the week before the Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Then there’s second-choice Tapit Trice, second choice in the morning line at 3-1, looking to become the fifth son of Tapit to win the Belmont over the past decade, as one of six horses in the race descending from the stallion.

While Jena Antonucci, who looks to become the first female trainer to win the Belmont Stakes when she saddles Arcangelo, winner of Grade 3 Peter Pan at Belmont Park on May 13.

“Unbelievable to be here with all these Hall of Fame trainers and everybody. Jena has done a great job. It’s a dream,” said Arcangelo owner Jon Ebbert of Blue Rose Farm.

And then there’s longshot Il Miracolo, out of a Tapit mare, looking to shock the world after an allowance win at Gulfstream Park.

“It’s perhaps a once-in-a lifetime chance, and I love to gamble,” owner Eduardo Soto said.

