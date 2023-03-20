Air Quality Control System Market Size Growing at 4.7% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 157.5 Billion By 2032

Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Quality Control System Market Size collected USD 101.0 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 157.5 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Air Quality Control System Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Air Quality Control System Market Size in 2022 stood at USD 101.0 Billion and is set to reach USD 157.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%

The Air Quality Control System Market is associated with the technologies and devices that monitor, control, and improve the quality of indoor and outdoor air.

The market is driven by increasing concerns about air pollution, rising awareness of the health effects of poor air quality, and increasing government regulations to control emissions from industrial activities.

The Asia-Pacific region is set to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to increasing industrialization, urbanization, and government initiatives to improve air quality in countries including China and India.

Key players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls International PLC, and Daikin Industries Ltd.



Air Quality Control System Market Report Coverage:

Market Air Quality Control System Market Air Quality Control System Market Size 2022 USD 101.0 Billion Air Quality Control System Market Forecast 2032 USD 157.5 Billion Air Quality Control System Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 4.7% Air Quality Control System Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Air Quality Control System Market Base Year 2022 Air Quality Control System Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Pollutant Type, By Application, By End-User Industry, And By Geography Air Quality Control System Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd (MHPS), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Hamon Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Thermax Ltd., GE Power, and Siemens AG. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Air Quality Control System Market Overview:

The Air Quality Control System Market is a rapidly expanding industry that provides advanced technologies and devices to monitor and improve air quality. It encompasses a diverse range of applications, from indoor air quality control systems to outdoor air pollution control systems.

Indoor air quality control systems include air purifiers, HVAC systems, and air quality monitors, which are used to maintain a healthy and safe environment in residential and commercial buildings. Meanwhile, outdoor air pollution control systems such as emissions control devices and air quality monitoring systems are used to combat pollution from industrial activities and transportation.

The market is driven by increasing concerns about air pollution, rising awareness of the health effects of poor air quality, and government regulations to control emissions. Additionally, technological innovations such as smart air quality control systems and low-emission vehicles are driving growth.

Key players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Emerson Electric Co. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to increasing industrialization, urbanization, and government initiatives to improve air quality.

Trends in the Air Quality Control System Market:

Smart Air Quality Monitoring: With the rise of smart technologies, air quality monitoring systems are becoming more advanced and intelligent, providing real-time data and analytics to optimize air quality.

Adoption of Microbial Control: The use of UV-C lights and air filtration systems is becoming more prevalent to control the spread of airborne viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens.

Growth of Green Buildings: The increasing focus on sustainable development is driving the growth of green buildings, which incorporate air quality control systems to promote a healthy and environmentally friendly living or working environment.

Increasing Demand for Low-Emission Vehicles: The adoption of low-emission vehicles such as electric cars and hybrid vehicles is increasing, which will reduce the air pollution caused by transportation.

Emerging Applications in Agriculture: Air quality control systems are now being used in agriculture to improve crop yields and reduce the impact of air pollution on crops.

Use of Low-Cost Sensors: The use of low-cost air quality sensors is increasing, providing an affordable way to monitor air quality in real-time.

Use of Advanced Oxidation Processes: Advanced oxidation processes such as ozone and hydroxyl radical treatments are becoming more common in air purification systems, providing improved air quality.

Use of Nanotechnology: Nanotechnology-based air filtration systems are becoming more prevalent, providing higher filtration efficiency and better air quality control.

Air Quality Control System Market Dynamics:

Increasing Awareness of the Health Effects of Air Pollution: As public awareness of the health effects of air pollution grows, more people are seeking solutions to improve air quality.

Increasing Use of Renewable Energy: The increasing use of renewable energy sources is driving the adoption of air quality control systems that reduce the environmental impact of energy production.

Urbanization and Industrialization: The rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization has led to a significant increase in air pollution levels, driving the demand for air quality control systems.

Emerging Applications in Agriculture and Healthcare: The use of air quality control systems in agriculture and healthcare is emerging, increasing the demand for air quality control systems.

Climate Change: The increasing concerns over climate change are driving the adoption of air quality control systems as a means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Surge in Demand Due to COVID-19: The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in demand for air quality control systems, particularly for indoor air quality monitoring and control.

Increase in Low-Emission Vehicles: The rise of low-emission vehicles is increasing the demand for air quality control systems to reduce the impact of transportation on air pollution.

Expansion of the Construction Industry: The expanding construction industry is driving the demand for air quality control systems to ensure healthy indoor air quality in buildings.

Growing Awareness of Environmental Sustainability: Growing awareness of environmental sustainability is driving the demand for air quality control systems that reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Development of Innovative Technologies: The development of innovative air quality control technologies is driving the growth of the market, providing new solutions to improve air quality.

Growth Hampering Factors in the market for Air Quality Control System:

High Costs: The high cost of air quality control systems may hinder adoption, particularly in developing countries with limited resources.

Challenges in Maintaining and Servicing Air Quality Control Systems: The maintenance and servicing of air quality control systems can be complex and costly, which may discourage adoption.

Difficulty in Measuring Air Quality: Measuring air quality accurately can be challenging, which may lead to inaccurate results and hinder adoption.

Limited Access to Funding: Limited access to funding for research and development of air quality control systems may hinder market growth.

Slow Adoption in Developing Countries: The slow adoption of air quality control systems in developing countries may hinder market growth in these regions.

Dependence on Government Policies: The market for air quality control systems is heavily dependent on government policies and regulations, which can be unpredictable and subject to change.

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Product

Ambient

Indoor

By Types of Pollutant

Dust

VOC

Gas

Others

By Application

Air Terminals

Public Transportation Stations

Automobile

Tunnels

Underground Garages

Air Pollution Control

Others



End User

Energy & Power

Agriculture

Medical & Pharma

Transportation

Powertrain Management

Mining

Semiconductor

Commercial & Residential

Others



Air Quality Control System Market Overview by Region:

The Asia-Pacific region’s Air Quality Control System Market share is the largest and is driven by the rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization, increasing awareness of the health effects of air pollution, and a growing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly products. The region is home to several key players in the air quality control system market, including Daikin Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and LG Electronics Inc.

North America’s Air Quality Control System market share is one of the highest and the fastest growing globally, driven by strict government regulations on air pollution, a growing awareness of the health effects of air pollution, and a strong demand for energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly products. The region is home to several key players in the air quality control system market, including Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Europe is another key market for the Air Quality Control System, driven by stringent regulations and policies on air pollution, a growing emphasis on sustainable development, and a high level of public awareness on the importance of clean air. The region is also seeing increasing adoption of green building practices, which incorporate air quality control systems as a means of improving indoor air quality. Key players in the European air quality control system market include Siemens AG, Alfa Laval AB, and ABB Ltd.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller Air Quality Control System market share, however it is expected to grow at a steady pace. These regions face unique challenges, such as limited access to funding and limited technological advancements in air quality control systems.

Air Quality Control System Market Key Players:

The Air Quality Control System Market has numerous players operating in the global market. Some of the key players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Trane Inc., Sharp Corporation, Blueair AB, Camfil Group, 3M Company, Clarcor Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Alfa Laval AB, Lennox International Inc., Carrier Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Steris Corporation, Munters AB, and Donaldson Company, Inc. These companies offer a range of air quality control systems such as air purifiers, air filters, ventilation systems, and others to cater to the growing demand for clean and healthy indoor air quality.

