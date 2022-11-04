Air Quality Apps Market Growth US$ 398.4 million by 2027 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Quality Apps market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Air Quality Apps market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Air Quality Apps market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

Air quality applications are applications that can provide timely analysis of air quality and the specific conditions of different urban areas as a reference. Some applications will connect their own physical products to provide more accurate measurement data. The industry's leading producers are IQAir, BreezoMeter and Awair, with revenue ratios of 5.52%, 11.18% and 6.44% in 2019.

The global Air Quality Apps market size is projected to reach US$ 398.4 million by 2027, from US$ 147.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2027.

Segmentation by Types: -

  • Android

  • IOS

Segmentation by Applications: -

  • Private Users

  • Business Users

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

  • IQAir

  • BreezoMeter

  • Air Matters

  • Awair

  • Blueair

  • Airthings

  • Plume Labs

  • Sonoma Technology (eSIMS)

  • Airveda

  • Ekohe (Airpocalypse)

  • Kaiterra

Key Reasons to Purchase: -

  • To gain an understanding examines of the market and have a complete acceptance of the global market and its commercial landscape.

  • Evaluate the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and their impact on the global market.

  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

TOC of Air Quality Apps Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Air Quality Apps Breakdown Data by Type

5 Air Quality Apps Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

