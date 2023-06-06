Air quality alert issued for Kansas City as unhealthy level of ozone pollution is expected

The Kansas City area is under an air quality alert as an unhealthy level of ozone pollution is expected for the second day in a row, according to the Mid-America Regional Council’s daily SkyCast.

The alert indicates that an unhealthy level of ground-level ozone is expected in the Kansas City region. The amount of pollution in the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with heart problems or respiratory disease like asthma and allergies, according to MARC.

On orange alert days, people with health problems may be more affected by the ozone pollution and should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Active children and adults should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities to before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Ozone pollution can cause wheezing, coughing and difficulty breathing.

To help reduce pollution, it’s suggested that people walk, carpool, bike or use public transportation. People should also avoid mowing until the next green SkyCast is issued and avoid refueling your car until after 7 p.m.