Breathe easily: 'Unbelievably effective' air purifiers and humidifiers are on sale for as low as $28, today only
Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Got allergies? If you’re doing all you can to maintain your respiratory health and it still feels like it’s not enough, consider setting up an air purifier in your home. Indoor air quality is an important and often overlooked component of your at-home environment, so setting up humidifier, too, would really fine-tune the health of your home.
Good news: a few of Amazon’s most highly rated air purifiers and humidifiers are on sale, today only! This Daily Deal includes models with industry-best features, like HEPA filters, from leading brands Airthereal and Tosot — all for up to 44 percent off and starting as low as $28.
Let’s take a look at a couple of today’s best deals.
Airthereal Air Purifier with 3-Filtration-Stage True HEPA Filter
This Airthereal Air Purifier has thousands of rave reviews, and it’s an ace when it comes to removing icky stuff like smoke, odors, dust and pet dander from the air you breathe. In fact, this beast removes 99.97 percent of fine particles as small as 0.3 microns!
The quiet machine works in large rooms, too — up to 355 square feet — using a HEPA filter and smart features like an air quality auto-sensor and a function that accelerates air purification by electrically charging the air to draw in dust, odors and pollen! It’s got all the top certifications — and today, it’s on sale for just one $91.50 — that’s 30 percent off the list price.
One reviewer wrote: “We have 2 dogs so we run this on auto 24/7 in our living room where the dogs are all day. No dog smells and no dog hair floating in the air [and] the auto function works like a charm. Accidentally burn something on the stove? Not a problem, this thing will sense it and turn itself to high until the smell is gone.”
Tosot Cool Mist Humidifier
They call it beauty sleep for a reason, so make sure you get your eight hours of shuteye in a room that’s also set up to keep your skin hydrated all night. Tosot’s top-rated humidifier will help you wake up with that glow — and today you can save a cool 44 percent on this sleek wonder.
Just fill up the tank easily from the top and choose between high, medium, and low mist output modes — or opt for the machine to cycle through all those modes automatically. It can run for up to 28 hours on a single charge! Supercharge your health by adding essential oils for an aromatherapy experience. It even automatically shuts off when you nod off.
One fan wrote: “The air in my house gets super dry when the heaters on...This is a life saver for the winter, super quiet, absolutely no noise. My wife like to put essential oil in the diffuser, helps us to sleep at night.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
