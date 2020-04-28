Air purifiers are in high demand right now—shop 6 discounted options at Wayfair

It seems like everyone is in the market for an air purifier right now. It’s a great home appliance to have whether you’re affected by seasonal allergies or just want to make sure your air is as clean as possible. If you haven’t invested in one yet, Wayfair just marked down a ton of air purifiers during its Save Big, Give Back sale. The retailer will donate 10 percent of profits from the event to Feeding America’s coronavirus response fund.

Here are six air purifiers from Wayfair you can grab at a discount right now:

Many options are discounted, from tabletop air purifiers that are great for desks and small rooms to germ-eliminating options that have a UV light. A majority of them have a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which can reduce up to 99.97 percent of allergens like dust, mold, pollen, pet dander, and more from your air.

You can even grab a discounted Dyson air purifier that doubles as a fan from the brand’s popular Pure Cool collection.

Whatever air purifier you’re eyeing, add it to your cart before it goes out of stock and prices go back up again.

