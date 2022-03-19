Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$1.62

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will increase its dividend on the 9th of May to US$1.62. This will take the annual payment to 2.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Air Products and Chemicals' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Air Products and Chemicals' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Air Products and Chemicals' dividend was only 63% of earnings, however it was paying out 162% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 11.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 63%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Air Products and Chemicals Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$2.32 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$6.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Air Products and Chemicals has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Air Products and Chemicals is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Air Products and Chemicals that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

