Air Pollution Control Systems Market will worth USD 122.39 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

·8 min read
Air Pollution Control Systems Market Size by Product Type (Electrostatic Precipitators, Catalytic Convertors, Scrubbers and Thermal Oxidizers), By Application (Power Generation, Cement, Chemical, Iron & Steel and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Air pollution control systems market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the air pollution control systems market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global air pollution control systems market are Amec Foster Wheeler, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, Ducon Technologies Inc, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Thermax Ltd, John Wood Group PLC, Fujian Long king Co, Mutares AG, KC Cottrell Co, Elex AG among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide air pollution control systems market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
By eliminating volatile substances that are harmful to human health, air pollution control systems clean the air. The market for air pollution control systems is impacted by a variety of variables, such as the escalating demand from the pharmaceutical and medical industries, the global decline in air quality, and the quickening pace of industrialization and urbanization. The growing use of air pollution control systems, rising environmental awareness, and ongoing government initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy over fossil fuels are a few key factors anticipated to increase the global market for air pollution control systems. The development of the metal processing, oil and gas exploration, and cement manufacturing industries—all of which use air pollution control systems—will propel the market for these systems throughout the course of the forecast period. The key players in the air quality control systems market are attempting to expand their product lines in order to remove germs, dust, and other dangerous materials from commercial and residential indoor areas as well as enhance the overall quality of the outside air. Due to the fact that air pollution control systems remove all types of allergens, dust particles, and microbes present in the air and make the air fresh, the market is growing as a result of the increase in cases of breathing problems, people who are already experiencing breathing problems, and dust allergies.

Scope of Air pollution control systems market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year          

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Type, Application and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Amec Foster Wheeler, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, Ducon Technologies Inc, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Thermax Ltd, John Wood Group PLC, Fujian Long king Co, Mutares AG, KC Cottrell Co, Elex AG among others

Segmentation Analysis

The scrubbers Pepper segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The product type segment includes electrostatic precipitators, catalytic convertors, scrubbers and thermal oxidizers. The scrubbers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Scrubbers use a variety of liquids to efficiently remove gases and particulate matter from gas streams. The liquids used are atomized to carry polluting gases and particles. Based on the substance utilised, scrubbers are divided into two types: dry scrubbers and wet scrubbers. Scrubbers also contribute significantly to the prevention of acid rain since they remove acidic gases from exhaust.

The power generation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The type segment includes power generation, cement, chemical, iron & steel and others. The power generation segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The need for air pollution control systems in power plants is developing as a result of the power plants' increased need to produce more power in response to the rising power consumption. Furthermore, stringent government rules governing the installation of air pollution control systems in power plants would support the market's expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the air pollution control systems include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. The development of the air pollution control system market in the region is supported by investments in important sectors like chemical manufacturing, power generation, and mining as well as the presence of favourable government regulations and the financial and economic benefits of reducing pollution.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's air pollution control systems market size was valued at USD 6.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.47 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2029. Consumer awareness, strict air quality control laws, and rising public knowledge of health dangers all contribute to the country's market growth.

  • China

China’s air pollution control systems market size was valued at USD 5.25 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.81 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2029. The industrial sector of China's economy, which includes power production, cement manufacturing, chemicals, and metal processing, has grown quickly over the past ten years, significantly increasing air pollution. As a result, the country now has a greater need for air pollution control systems, which is driving the market's expansion.

  • India

India's air pollution control systems market size was valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2029. Government initiatives to reduce environmental pollution are what are driving the market for air pollution control systems. Companies that generate electricity using fossil fuels are required by international and governmental regulations to establish systems that track and limit emissions. drives the market's expansion.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by owing to the increasing cases of airborne diseases and dust particle allergies.

