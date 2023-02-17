Air passengers cautiously optimistic about travel as Sask. airports add more direct flights

The Saskatoon airport has announced new three weekly direct flights to Minneapolis, taking off at 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting on June 19. (Travis Reddaway/CBC - image credit)

From the numerous delays and cancellations during the holidays to Sunwing Airlines cutting flights out of the province, it's been a turbulent few months at Saskatchewan airports. But two big announcements this week out of Regina and Saskatoon are aiming to retain travellers.

On Monday, the Regina Airport Authority announced WestJet is adding direct flights to Kelowna on Thursdays and Sundays, starting May 21. This is on top of the other direct routes to Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg — some of which are also or exclusively offered through Air Canada — beginning in the summertime as well.

"I would say it's a good start," said Justin Reves, manager of customer experience and marketing with the Regina Airport Authority.

"The more places you have to stop, get off and transfer, the more chance there is that something could happen — so direct flights are really good that way."

Some passengers say this announcement leaves them hopeful that these direct flights will be here to stay, and more flights to hot destinations will be added, so they don't have to worry about or adjust their travel plans again.

Regina's Andrea Taylor says she and her family of six had to pay hundreds of dollars to change their flights to Mexico, after learning they only had a brief layover in Calgary. She says they didn't want to get caught up in any sort of delay that would push back their long-awaited sunny vacation.

"For the peace of mind, we're doing it," she said.

For frequent business travelers, like Sam Allouche, having more direct flights means he might consider checking a bag again.

"I haven't been checking any bags — I've just been bringing carry-ons, specifically because of the luggage issues that we've been seeing. Direct flights make it a lot easier," he said.

Direct Saskatoon to Minneapolis routes returning

In Saskatoon, it was announced Friday that flights to Minneapolis are returning through WestJet.

This comes after Delta Airlines pulled this flight in 2016, and later its entire service out of Saskatoon in mid-2020.

"We've been engaged in these conversations with WestJet essentially since [2020], in hopes that they would be able to bring this flight back to us," said CJ Dushinski, the vice-president of business development at the Saskatoon airport.

Jeremy Harrison, the province's Minister of Trade and Export Development, says this is also welcome news for people travelling for work.

"Having those direct connections to U.S. hub cities, where you can — with one flight change — get anywhere in the world, is really what our business community was asking for," he said.

The direct flights from Saskatoon to Minneapolis are set to begin June 17.