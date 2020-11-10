Is Air Partner (LON:AIR) The Next Multi-Bagger?

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Air Partner's (LON:AIR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Air Partner is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.49 = UK£13m ÷ (UK£74m - UK£46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2020).

So, Air Partner has an ROCE of 49%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Air Partner's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Air Partner here for free.

So How Is Air Partner's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Air Partner. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 49%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 107%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

One more thing to note, Air Partner has decreased current liabilities to 62% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Air Partner has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

The Bottom Line On Air Partner's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Air Partner is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 8.8% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

