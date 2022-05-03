AIR MILES gives Canada's Got Talent fans the chance to win 100,000 Dream Miles

Official travel partner of Canada's Got Talent, AIR MILES is helping semi-finalists – and fans – get closer to their dreams with grand prize announcement and launch of two viewer contests



TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - During tonight's national broadcast of Canada's Got Talent, official travel partner the AIR MILES® Reward Program is inviting the show's semi-finalists to dream about where their talents can take them with the exciting announcement that AIR MILES is adding 100,000 AIR MILES Dream Miles™ to this season's grand prize.

Translating into approximately 200 round-trip flights from Toronto to London, England, winning 100,000 Dream Miles means never having to miss a rehearsal, recording session or tour date again. With 100,000 Dream Miles from AIR MILES ­– which is dedicated to supporting Canadian talent – the winner of Canada's Got Talent will have the flexibility to chase their dreams, wherever that may take them.*

"All season long, it's been incredible to watch these talented contestants as they perform their hearts out," says Lindsay Ell, host of Canada's Got Talent. "As a performer and artist, I know the difference receiving 100,000 Dream Miles will make to the Canada's Got Talent winner. Whether they use the Miles to go on a trip that inspires their next project or to get to their next gig, AIR MILES is helping them reach the next level of their career."

But that's not all. To bring the energy of the Canada's Got Talent semi-finals to the millions of Canadians who have the AIR MILES app on their phone or card in their wallet, AIR MILES is excited to launch two contests to give viewers a chance to share in the excitement and win the same incredible prizes featured on tonight's episode.

"AIR MILES is thrilled to be topping up the Canada's Got Talent grand prize with 100,000 Dream Miles and doubly excited to be giving collectors a chance to win the same," says Rachel MacQueen, Senior Vice President Marketing, AIR MILES Reward Program. "Our program is designed to help Canadians achieve their dreams, however big or small, and it brings us great delight to help the Canada's Got Talent winner plus a lucky collector get closer to those dreams."

With the AIR MILES Dream Trip Contest, AIR MILES wants to be the official travel partner of Canada's Got Talent viewers' next trip. Fans have a chance to win 100,000 AIR MILES Dream Miles to turn dreams into destinations – from Italy to Dubai, Greece to Hawaii, Australia to Fiji, or anywhere in between. With more choice, flexibility and transparency, the new AIR MILES Flights platform makes booking flights more rewarding than ever. To enter, collectors simply tell us where they'd go with 100,000 AIR MILES Reward Miles™ and complete the online entry at airmiles.ca/DreamTripContest to get automatically entered for a chance to win. There's also an exclusive offer for AIR MILES Onyx® collectors to get 10 times the entries. The contest ends May 24, 2022. No purchase necessary. The winner will be selected by random draw. Collectors can visit airmiles.ca/DreamTripContest for full contest rules.

Along with getting viewers closer to their dream adventures, AIR MILES is also launching the AIR MILES Packed with Talent Contest. AIR MILES is helping semi-finalists travel to the competition in style with merchandise from the AIR MILES catalogue, including a Samsonite Winfield™ Medium Blue suitcase loaded with a Samsung Tab S8 Ultra; a Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso

Machine – Chrome; a Sony® XB33 Extra Bass™ Portable Bluetooth® Speaker – Blue; an Anker PowerCore lll 10K Power Bank – Black; and a co-branded (AIR MILES and Canada's Got Talent) sweater, travel pack, passport holder, toque and luggage tag. Collectors now have the opportunity to win the same prize pack by accessing the AIR MILES app and selecting and submitting the item they'd be most excited about finding in their luggage. The approximate retail value: $2,401.97. Contest ends May 16, 2022. No purchase necessary.

Canada's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv.com. Tune into the season finale on May 17 to find out who will go home with the title, and the grand prize!

To learn more about the AIR MILES Reward Program, please visit www.airmiles.ca.





About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 10 million active collector accounts. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations. For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca.

About Lindsay Ell

With more than 200M global career streams, Canada's Lindsay Ell has become one of the most celebrated female voices in country music. Lauded as "one of the most exciting and talented young artists" (Forbes), Lindsay Ell has two Canadian #1 singles ("Criminal" / "wAnt me back"), a US #1 single alongside Brantley Gilbert ("What Happens In A Small Town") and in 2021celebrated her third consecutive CCMA Award win. Ell has been nominated for ACM Awards (New Female Vocalist (2019), New Female Vocalist (2020), Music Event of the Year (2020)), CMT Awards (Social Superstar (2015), Collaborative Video of the Year (2019)), CMA Awards (Musical Event of the Year (2019)) JUNO Awards (Country Album of the Year (2021)) and 18 CCMA Awards. Outside of her award-winning musical accomplishments, Ell has made a name for herself as a talented network television host, first co-hosting the 2021 CCMA Awards and as the host of Citytv's hit show Canada's Got Talent. With much more to come from the award-winning talent this year, fans can be sure that this is just the beginning for Calgary's Lindsay Ell.

Note to Editors

Canada's Got Talent (™ ©2022. Maidmetal Ltd & Fremantle) is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media). Created by Simon Cowell, the Got Talent franchise holds the Guinness World Records title as the most successful reality TV format ever, and now Canadian hopefuls can once again get their shot at fame and hear the golden buzzer.

* All rewards offered are subject to the terms and conditions of the AIR MILES Reward Program, are subject to change and may be withdrawn without notice. To use Miles for flight rewards, you must have accumulated sufficient Dream Miles in your collector account. Some restrictions may apply. Collectors must pay applicable surcharges, fees and taxes on flight rewards. Flight rewards may be subject to a minimum advance booking and availability from participating airlines. Changes, cancellations and refunds to flight tickets will follow the fare rules of the booking airline and may be subject to additional fees. For complete details, see current Program terms and conditions available at airmiles.ca.

