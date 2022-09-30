The Air Jordan Elevate Returns in "Lucky Green"

Jordan Brand's lifestyle-driven platform Air Jordan 1 Low dubbed the "Elevate" returns in a Celtics colorway, relying heavily on a "Lucky Green" hue that covers the model's overlays.

White leather serves as the shoe's base with hits of black covering the Swoosh, laces and tongue. An off-white lining adds a vintage-inspired flair to the model, while a special edition insole channels the iconic hardwood floor of the Celtics home court at the TD Garden. Anklet-inspired chain detail completes the design on the right shoe's lateral side.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate "Lucky Green" is set to release December 1 for $145 USD.

