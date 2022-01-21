The Air Jordan 11 Low Gets the "72–10" Treatment

A first look at Nike's Air Jordan 11 Low "72-10" has surfaced online, courtesy of Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz.

Dedicated to the Chicago Bulls' monumental 1995 to 1996 NBA season -- when Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen and the rest of the team achieved 72 wins and 10 losses -- the silhouette's upper is crafted from solid black tumbled leather with "Gym Red" accents on the Jumpman logos. The upcoming style, which resembles the look of the AJ11 Retro "72-10" iteration from 2015, also boasts "23" insignia hits on the sock lining featuring a contemporary geometric form. The shiny mudguards and white outsoles round off the design.

The Air Jordan 11 Low "72-10" will be available for purchase on Nike's website and other retailers on April 23 for $190 USD.