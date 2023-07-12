The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Receives a Chic "Rose Gold" Treatment

Jordan Brand continues its trend of reimagining classic designs with a fresh twist, and this time it's the iconic Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low receiving a women's-exclusive "Rose Gold" colorway.

This new "Rose Gold" iteration showcases an elegant and minimalist design. The upper is predominantly adorned in an off-white hue, which extends from the toe to the heel, including the leather overlays. Retaining the signature elements of the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low, the shoe features a mesh base around the tongue and a ripstop window. Adding a touch of luxury, the "Rose Gold" accentuates the lining, lateral Jumpman logo and the translucent outsole, which sits beneath a white midsole.

Although Nike has not yet announced the official release details for the "Rose Gold" Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low, we can anticipate its arrival in the coming months. The shoes are expected to be available through Nike's website and select retailers for $130 USD.

