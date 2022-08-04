This Air Jordan 1 is Strictly for Vintage Lovers
From the "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 11 to the AJ1 "Patent Bred," the holiday season has become synonymous with Jumpman's biggest releases.
This year's offering includes an Air Jordan 1 that pays homage to the original like never before with vintage-inspired details and a collectible "aged" box.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" starts with traditional "Chicago" colorblocking with a white leather base, red overlays and hits of black. A crackled leather collar serves as the shoe's focal point, harkening back to preserved pairs from early launches.
Look out for the "Chicago Reimagined" to release October 29 for $180 USD.
