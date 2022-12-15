This Air Jordan 1 Mid Is Dripping in "Strawberries and Cream"

The latest Air Jordan 1 Low silhouettes all shared in common muted hues and minimal colorways that blend in perfectly with the ongoing cold weather. Yet, in preparation for the warmer seasons to come, Nike has revealed a sneak peek at a womenswear exclusive, Air Jordan 1 Mid "Strawberries and Cream."

The sweet silhouette is served in "White," "Sea Coral," "Atmosphere" and "Sail" hues that all blend perfectly with each other, creating a cheerful, feminine and distinctive look. The Swoosh logo, laces and rubber bottoms share a bubble gum-like pink colorway, which is also seen across the sneaker stitching. Meanwhile, a cream midsole and tongue add the icing on the cake to the piece. Elsewhere, the sneaker presents its usual leather build with mesh tongues and lining.

Take an official look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Strawberries and Cream" in the gallery above. Priced at $125 USD, the model is expected to hit shelves in Spring 2023.

