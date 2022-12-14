The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Getting a "Panda" Makeover

Nike is now giving its Air Jordan 1 Low the black-and-white "Panda" treatment.

The low-cut kicks arrive in full leather across the upper, with white as the base. The sneakers are contrasted with black on the overlays, Swooshes and rubber outsole, as well as the Jumpman logo on the tongue. The Wings branding highlights the heel, while the design is complete with Jordan branding on the footbed.

The "Panda" palette has been a hit for Nike with some of its classic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 High, Dunk Low and Dunk High. Most recently, the Dunk Low surfaced in a "Reverse Panda" iteration, while the black-and-white palette has also been used on G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 collaboration.

Take a closer look at the sneakers above. Priced at $110 USD, the "Panda" Air Jordan 1 Low is slated to release in Spring 2023 via Nike.

For more footwear, check out the "Worn Blue" Dunk Low and the women's exclusive "Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 14.