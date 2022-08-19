The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the "Split" series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe.

The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across the design. The shoe is split down the middle, with a black-red hue covering the medial and red-gray tones on the lateral. A white midsole and a gray rubber outsole round out the kicks.

Take a closer look at the design above. Priced at $120 USD for each pair, the Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Split” is expected to be released this coming fall in select retailers and on Nike.