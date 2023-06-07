Air India to send plane to Russia to rescue US-bound passengers

The flight had 216 passengers and 16 crew members on board

Air India is set to send a replacement plane to ferry stranded passengers from a US-bound flight after its plane made an emergency landing in Russia.

The Delhi-San Francisco flight had 216 passengers and 16 crew members on board when one of its engines developed a snag on Tuesday.

The plane was forced to land at Magadan airport in the Far East region of Russia.

The details of the snag have not been revealed yet.

On Tuesday, Air India said that it would operate a flight on Wednesday to transport passengers from Magadan to San Francisco.

The airline also said that the stranded passengers were being "provided all support on the ground" by the authorities and that they had been accommodated in local hostels.

"Air India flight A1173 operating from Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical issue in one of its engines," the airline said in a statement and added that the flight had made a "safe landing" after it had been diverted to Russia.

"The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks on the ground," the statement added.

The United States said it was keeping an eye on the situation.

"We are continuing to monitor that situation closely," Vedant Patel, State Department Deputy Spokesperson, told reporters.

He added that "it was likely that there were US citizens on board the flight", but said that he was "unable to confirm" the number.

Indian aircrafts have come under the scanner recently after reports of some flights developing technical glitches mid-air.

On Sunday, a domestic flight by IndiGo airlines travelling from Guwahati to Dibrugarh in Assam state returned to Guwahati airport after the pilot suspected a snag in the engine. The flight had a couple of politicians onboard, including a federal minister.

