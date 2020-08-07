Air India Express flight skids off runway, leaving at least 16 people dead

In this file photo taken on March 2, 2020 Air India planes are seen parked at the Indira Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi.

An Air India Express flight with 190 people on board skidded off a runway, leaving more than a dozen people dead.

The Associated Press reports that the landing, which split the aircraft in two, took place in heavy rain in southern India and left at least 16 people dead and 123 injured.

Abdul Karim, a senior Kerala state police officer, said the dead included one of the pilots. He said at least 15 of the injured were in critical condition, and that rescue operations were over.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed and broke into two pieces.

The NDTV news channel said the plane flew from Dubai to Kozhikode, also called Calicut, in the state of Kerala in southern India.

It was a repatriation flight carrying Indian citizens back to the country, officials said. Regular commercial flights have been halted in India because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jain said there were 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew on board the aircraft.

Amitabh Kant, who heads the government's planning commission, said the runway is on a hilltop with deep gorges on either side, making it difficult to land.

“The incident happened because of heavy rains and poor visibility. This is truly devastating,” he told NDTV.

The unverified Air India Express Twitter account shared a message about the incident.

"We regret that there has been an incident regarding our aircraft VT GHK, OPERATING IX 1344 DXB CCJ. We will update as we get the details," the tweet reads.

The President of India Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted about the incident Friday.

"Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala," his statement read. "Spoke to @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was “pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode,” and that he had spoken to Kerala’s top elected official.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

The worst air disaster in India was on Nov. 12, 1996, when a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight collided midair with a Kazakhastan Airlines Flight near Charki Dadri in Haryana state, killing all 349 on board the two planes.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Air India Express plane crash: Flight skids off runway; 16 people dead