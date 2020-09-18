Air India Express Banned from Flying to Dubai for 15 Days, Shifts Operation to Sharjah

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express operations to the Dubai airport after the airline allegedly carried a passenger who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The suspension kicks in from September 18 and will be valid till October 2.

The suspension notice says that the airline had carried the passenger on September 4, on flight IX1135, from Jaipur to Dubai. The passenger, whose identity Moneycontrol is not revealing, had reportedly had a positive test result, issued on September 2 at a diagnostic centre in Jaipur.