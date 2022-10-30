Air Fryer Pesto Salmon with Lentil and Arugula Salad

Air fryer Gallery

Victor Protasio

Salmon is air fried in this recipe, then topped with pesto that's been thinned a bit with olive oil, making a fish dish that's as pretty as it is tasty. It's served with a big salad made from lentils, arugula, and red onion, all mixed together with a mustard vinaigrette.

The lentils are canned and only require a quick rinse, saving a lot of prep time since there's no need to cook them. The convenience of store-bought pesto and canned lentils let this meal come together in about 20 minutes.

Pesto Salmon with Lentil and Arugula Salad

4 (5-oz.) skin-on salmon fillets

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 tsp. black pepper, divided

Cooking spray

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, plus 1 lemon, cut into wedges (from 2 lemons)

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

8 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 (14.28-oz.) cans lentils, drained and rinsed

¾ cup chopped red onion (from 1 small [6 oz.] red onion)

½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

4 cups packed baby arugula (4 oz.)

½ cup jarred basil pesto (from 1 [7-oz.] jar)

1. Preheat air fryer to 375° for 3 minutes. Sprinkle salmon evenly with 1 teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon of the pepper. Lightly coat air fryer basket with cooking spray. Add salmon, skin side down, to basket; cook until golden brown, fish flakes easily with a fork, and thermometer inserted in center of fillets registers 145°, about 9 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, whisk together vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, and 6 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large bowl. Add lentils, onion, parsley, and remaining ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper; fold in arugula, and set aside.Whisk together pesto and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small bowl.

3. Divide salad evenly among 4 plates, and place salmon fillets on top or alongside. Spoon pesto mixture evenly over salmon. Serve with lemon wedges.

Serves: 4

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes