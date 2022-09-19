This nonstick silicone air fryer liner makes cleanup so much easier: 'All residue rinses right off!'

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The air fryer has quickly become one of the most popular and widely purchased kitchen tools over the past few years. While it’s one of the easiest kitchen gadgets to use, it’s also one of the most annoying to clean — especially after each use.

So, when TikTokers and thousands of Amazon shoppers started raving about this nonstick silicone air fryer liner, everything changed.

$19.99 at Amazon

According to shoppers, the food-safe WAVELU Air Fryer Silicone Pot is the one accessory you absolutely need for your air fryer. After using your air fryer basket, you’ve likely noticed how hard it is to clean the grates and ridges, especially when preparing foods that leave a sticky or oily residue.

This air fryer liner keeps your appliance completely residue-free without compromising its life span. It’s also completely dishwasher safe and is nonstick, meaning messes wipe right off.

The WAVELU Air Fryer Silicone Pot is also a more effective and affordable alternative to using disposable parchment paper since it’s a one-time purchase that you’ll be able to use over and over again. As an added bonus, it1 has dozens of raised silicone lines for better air circulation and even heat distribution.

Credit: Amazon

To use it, simply place the silicone air fryer liner in the basket, prepare your food as you normally would and once the cooking’s complete, remove your food and rinse the liner with either soap and water or just wipe it clean. There’s no need to clean the air fryer basket!

Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about this silicone air fryer liner. One five-star reviewer said it’s “worth every single penny.”

“I wanted to get something that I could put inside of the air fryer bottom so I don’t have to clean [it] every single day,” the shopper wrote. “This product is legit the best! It does not get sticky around the food so it makes it a whole lot easier to take out the food after using the air fryer.”

The same shopper also added that it also doesn’t stain easily, and it takes just seconds to wash.

Another shopper added that this is “a must-have for all air fryer owners,” with another adding that this silicone liner actually motivated her to use her air fryer more frequently.

“I am now using my air fryer daily,” she wrote. “Clean up is so easy now. No messy, dirty inside to try to clean!”

