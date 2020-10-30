AIR FRANCE-KLM: THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

30 October 2020

THIRD QUARTER 2020



Increase of demand until mid-August,

then new governmental restrictions impacted the expected level of demand recovery

The continuation of the Covid-19 crisis severely impacted the Third quarter 2020 results:

Revenue at 2,524 million euros, down 67% compared to last year

EBITDA loss at -442 million euros, limited thanks to cost control and state aid

Operating result at –1,046 million euros, down 1,955 million euros compared to last year

Net income at -1,665 million euros, including restructuring provision at -565 million euros, Covid-19 related over-hedging at -39 million euros and fleet impairment at -31 million euros

Net debt at 9,308 million euros, up 3,161 million compared to end of 2019

At 30 September 2020, the Group has 12.4 billion euros of liquidity or credit lines at disposal

Air France and KLM have agreed with labour representatives on substantial restructuring plans and submitted them for final validation to the French and Dutch states.

OUTLOOK

Air France-KLM Group continues to implement the highest safety standards for its customers and employees to counter virus transmission risks.

After the lockdown, the Group observed a positive demand recovery trend until mid-August. Then, the negative trend reversal for the Passenger activity led the airlines of the Group to adjust downwards the capacity planned for the fall and winter period.

There is limited visibility on the demand recovery curve as customer booking behavior is much more short-term oriented and also highly dependent on the imposed travel restrictions, especially on the Long Haul network. The period of lockdown starting today in France is a new difficulty that will weigh on the Group's activities.

In this context the Group expects:

Capacity in Available Seat kilometers circa index 45 for KLM and inferior to index 35 for Air France in the Fourth quarter 2020 compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity

Negative load factor developments for the Fourth quarter 2020, particularly on the long-haul network, and negative yield mix effects due to a delayed recovery in business traffic

The Group anticipates a challenging fourth quarter 2020, with a substantial lower EBITDA compared to Q3 2020.

Air France-KLM Group Third quarter Nine months 2020 Change 2020 Change Passengers (thousands) 8,796 -69.8% 28,124 -64.7% Passenger Unit revenue per ASK1 (€ cts) 4.01 -42.7% 5.05 -24.5% Operating result (€m) -1,046 -1,955 -3,414 -4,460 Net income – Group part (€m) -1,665 -2,026 -6,078 -6,213 Adj. operating free cash flow (€m) -1,220 -985 -3,547 -3,663 Net debt at end of period (€m) 9,308 3,161

The Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, chaired by Anne-Marie Couderc, met on 29 October 2020 to approve the financial statements for the nine months 2020. Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:

“After a promising recovery during the summer, the gradual closure of international borders in the second half of August and the resurgence of the pandemic strongly impacted our results in the Third Quarter, with the Group reporting an operating loss of 1.0 billion euros. We have accelerated the implementation of cost reduction and cash preservation measures. We are also working closely with our partners on various means, such as rapid detection tests, that would allow traffic within the best sanitary conditions for our customers and employees.

Beyond these immediate necessary measures, we are engaged in a more profound transformation of our Group, with the objective of exiting this crisis in a stronger position, ready to address the future challenges of our industry. Air transport will continue to connect people and cultures, but we foresee changes in customers’ expectations that we anticipate too.

We expect a challenging Fourth quarter 2020, with current forward booking sharply down compared to last year.”

Business review

Network: With active management of capacity to meet the increasing demand, the Group was able to ramp up capacity with incremental cash positive flights

Network Third quarter Nine months 2020 Change Change

constant currency 2020 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 2,004 -68.6% -68.3% 7,220 -58.8% -58.8% Scheduled revenues (€m) 1,856 -69.8% -69.4% 6,753 -59.7% -59.7% Operating result (€m) -990 -1,649 -1,631 -2,842 -3,555 -3,564

Third quarter 2020 revenues decreased by 68.3% at constant currency to 2,004 million euros. The operating result amounted to -990 million euros, a -1,631 million euros decrease at constant currency compared to last year. Measures were strengthened to preserve cash, including reduction of investments, cost savings measures, deferral of supplier payments and partial activity for employees.

Passenger network: Long-haul suffering from travel restrictions, ability to capture traffic when border controls are less restrictive

Third quarter Nine months Passenger network 2020 Change Change

constant currency 2020 Change Change

constant currency Passengers (thousands) 6,782 -71.3% 23,671 -64.3% Capacity (ASK m) 32,100 -59.6% 103,268 -54.1% Traffic (RPK m) 13,752 -80.7% 66,861 -66.3% Load factor 42.8% -46.9 pt 64.7% -23.5 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 1,329 -77.4% -77.1% 5,512 -65.4% -65.4% Scheduled passenger revenues (€m) 1,265 -77.9% -77.6% 5,271 -65.7% -65.7% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.94 -45.2% -44.5% 5.10 -25.4% -25.3%

The passenger network activity was, as anticipated strongly reduced, at around 40% of last year’s levels. The tightening of travel restrictions, border closures and absence of corporate travel delayed the expected traffic recovery. July and August were relatively strong in term of traffic compared to a disappointing September affected by restrictive travel measures.

For the third quarter, the unit revenues were down at -44.5% at constant currency compared to last year primarily due to load factors decline on Long Haul operations.

The Group’s strategy was to only operate incremental cash positive flight and several routes were taking advantage of the strong worldwide cargo demand while having few passenger on board.

The visiting friend and relative demand was driving the summer traffic, with the French Domestic, African & Middle East and Caribbean & Indian Ocean as the more resilient with a unit revenue performance between -22% and -27% at constant currency.

The medium-haul performance was mixed during summer, with some leisure destinations such as Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece benefiting from easing travel restrictions and other strongly affected by quarantine and testing process like UK or Germany.

