Air France-KLM results FY 2020

AIR FRANCE - KLM
·38 min read

18 February 2021

FULL YEAR 2020

Operating Result at -4.5 billion euros
Covid-19 crisis having an unprecedented impact on Air France-KLM

The Covid-19 crisis severely impacted the Full Year 2020 results:

  • Revenue at 11.1 billion euros, down 59% compared to last year

  • EBITDA loss at -1.7 billion euros, limited due to cost control

  • Group net employee cost down 35% in 2020 compared to last year, supported by staff reductions, state support mechanisms and activity related wages. Average number of FTEs (Full Time Equivalent) in December 2020 decreased by 8,700 compared to December 2019

  • Operating result at –4.5 billion euros, down 5.7 billion euros compared to last year

  • Net income at -7.1 billion euros, including restructuring provision at -822 million euros, over-hedging at -595 million euros and fleet impairment at -672 million euros

  • Net debt at 11.0 billion euros, up 4.9 billion compared to end of 2019

  • At 31 December 2020, the Group has 9.8 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal

OUTLOOK

After a positive Christmas traffic in Domestic France and to the Caribbean and Indian Ocean, travel restrictions were tightened in France, the Netherlands and worldwide, having a negative impact on the traffic of the Group in the first quarter of 2021.

Due to the lockdown and travel restrictions still in place, the Group anticipates a challenging First quarter 2021, with a lower EBITDA compared to the Fourth Quarter 2020.

There is limited visibility on the demand recovery curve as customer booking behavior is much more short-term oriented and also highly dependent on the imposed travel restrictions, on both the Long Haul and Medium Haul network.

In this context the Group expects capacity in Available Seat kilometers circa index 40 for Air France-KLM in the First quarter 2021 compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity due to negative environment.
The Group will progressively ramp up capacity towards summer 2021 and expects recovery in the second and third quarter 2021 thanks to the vaccine deployment.

The Air France-KLM Group continues to work on quasi-equity and equity solutions in order to strengthen balance sheet and expects progress in the following weeks. Discussions are continuing with the European Comission within the “Temporary Framework” (TF).

Air France-KLM Group

Fourth quarter

Full Year

2020

Change

2020

Change¹

Passengers (thousands)

5,941

-75.9%

34,065

-67.3%

Passenger Unit revenue per ASK1 (€ cts)

3.06

-52.6%

4.56

-31.2%

Operating result (€m)

-1,134

-1,228

-4,548

-5,689

Net income – Group part (€m)

-1,000

-1,155

-7,078

-7,368

Adj. operating free cash flow (€m)

-2,115

-1,610

-5,661

-5,276

Net debt at end of period (€m)

11,049

4,902

The Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, chaired by Ms. Anne-Marie Couderc, met on 17 February 2021 to approve the financial statements for the Full Year 2020. Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:

“2020 tested the Air France-KLM Group with the most severe crisis ever experienced by the air transport industry. I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and tremendous flexibility during this period, which has allowed us to remain resilient despite an unprecedented drop in traffic. Since the very beginning of the crisis, we set the highest standards of health and safety for our customers and our employees, all while being able to seize Cargo opportunities and continuously adapting our flight schedules in the face of ever-changing travel restrictions.
Thanks to the French- and Dutch state support and this agile way of working, we were able to drastically reduce our costs, protect our cash, and continue the execution of major transformation plans within our airlines, involving the efforts of all employees. In the coming months, we will continue to strengthen the Group's core, improving its economic and environmental performance, so that Air France-KLM will be in a position to fully leverage all opportunities when the industry starts to recover. We begin 2021 looking forward that this year will see an upturn in traffic as soon as vaccination is deployed on a large scale and borders once again reopen. Our customers look forward to being able to travel again and their attachment to Air France, KLM, and Transavia has grown stronger during this crisis.”

Business review

Network: In this very challenging 2020, Air France and KLM actively managed capacity with most of the flight incrementally cash positive thanks to the Cargo activity

Network

Fourth quarter

Full Year

2020

Change

Change
constant currency

2020

Change

Change
constant currency

Total revenues (€m)

1,986

-65.5%

-64.9%

9,206

-60.4%

-60.3%

Scheduled revenues (€m)

1,818

-66.9%

-66.2%

8,571

-61.5%

-61.3%

Operating result (€m)

-881

-917

-914

-3,722

-4,471

-4,477

Full Year 2020 revenues decreased by 60.3% at constant currency to 9.2 billion euros. The operating result amounted to -3.7 billion euros, a 4.5 billion euros decrease at constant currency compared to last year. Measures were strengthened to preserve cash, including reduction of investments, cost savings measures, negotiations with supplier on payment terms, staff reductions and wage support measures.

Passenger network: Ensure health safety on board and adapt network to cope with border restrictions

Fourth quarter

Full Year

Passenger network

2020

Change

Change
constant currency

2020

Change

Change
constant currency

Passengers (thousands)

5,211

-75.6%

28,883

-67.0%

Capacity (ASK m)

34,900

-53.3%

138,168

-53.9%

Traffic (RPK m)

14,351

-77.9%

81,212

-69.2%

Load factor

41.1%

-45.8 pt

58.8%

-29.2 pt

Total passenger revenues (€m)

1,126

-78.3%

-78.0%

6,638

-68.6%

-68.4%

Scheduled passenger revenues (€m)

1,054

-79.0%

-78.6%

6,325

-69.0%

-68.8%

Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)

3.02

-55.0%

-54.1%

4.58

-32.8%

-32.4%

The passenger network activity in the fourth quarter was, as anticipated, strongly reduced at 46% of last year’s level. The tightening of travel restrictions, border closures and absence of corporate travel delayed the expected traffic recovery. October and November were weak in term of traffic compared to a stronger December, thanks to Christmas traffic increase in Domestic France and to Caribbean and Indian Ocean.
2020 was an unprecedented year for the airline industry and Air France-KLM with: a good start in January and February; a worldwide lockdown with repatriation flights during the second quarter followed by hopes of a resumption of traffic during summer and a last quarter marked by increased travel restrictions and some traffic during Christmas.

The Full year 2020 capacity was severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, at 46% of last year’s level while the traffic decreased by 69%, mainly due to travel restrictions in place.

The Group had an agile capacity management and was able to ramp-up capacity during summer and Christmas periods with resilient performance on low border restrictions routes (French Domestic, Caribbean & Indian Ocean and Africa & Middle East). The balanced network of Air France and KLM spread over the different regions of the world was a strong asset during the Covid-19 crisis, which partly explained why the Group operates more capacity than competitors. The strategy was to operate incremental cash positive flights and several routes were taking advantage of the strong worldwide cargo demand thanks to industry under capacity.

During 2020, the Group accelerated the phase-out of different aircraft to cope with the lower demand in the following years (Airbus 380, Airbus 340, Boeing 747, Canadair Jet and Embraer 145).

Air France-KLM Group continues to implement the highest safety standards for its customers and employees to counter virus transmission risks. Both Air France and KLM achieved 4 stars in the Skytrax “Covid-19 Airline Safety Rating”, one of highest score.

Cargo: Strong steering unit revenue in a context of industry under capacity

Fourth quarter

Full Year

Cargo business

2020

Change

Change
constant currency

2020

Change

Change
constant currency

Tons (thousands)

268

-6.8%

880

-20.8%

Capacity (ATK m)

2,812

-24.3%

10,120

-30.7%

Traffic (RTK m)

2,082

-5.7%

6,829

-19.4%

Load factor

74.0%

+14.6 pt

67.5%

+9.5 pt

Total Cargo revenues (€m)

860

+53.9%

+58.2%

2,568

+19.3%

+19.9%

Scheduled cargo revenues (€m)

764

+59.4%

+63.6%

2,246

+21.9%

+22.5%

Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts )

27.18

+110.5%

+116.1%

22.20

+75.9%

+76.8%

Global air cargo capacity was at the end of the Fourth quarter 2020 approximately 20% lower than 2019. Tightening of supply and demand levels increased yields by significant amount over the past months.

December was the eighth consecutive month of gradual air cargo market improvements and Air France-KLM’s Cargo activity continued to strongly perform with a unit revenue at constant currency up 116.1% in the Fourth quarter 2020.

The 2020 Cargo capacity of the Group has been down 30.7%, primarily driven by the reduction in belly capacity of passenger aircraft, partly offset by the increase of the full freighters’ capacity and mini cargo flights (passenger aircraft with only belly capacity commercialized). The yield and load factors were strongly up, resulting in a unit revenue increase of 76.8% at constant currency, thanks to the gap between industry capacity and demand. The Group benefited from a full freighter fleet of six aircraft and a passenger long-haul fleet well suited for the cargo activity (Boeing 777, Boeing 787, and Airbus 350).

On the demand side, world-wide air freight volumes are down due to Covid-19 crisis but are expecting to recover consistently with trade growth and industrial production. The supply-demand gap of the past months is foreseen to narrow once industry capacity supply will increase which depends on the passenger traffic recovery. Air France-KLM is ready to transport the Covid-19 vaccines worldwide and has already delivered them to several destinations successfully. The volumes will gradually increase during the first half of 2021.

Transavia: Well positioned for the recovery with a first step on the French domestic market

Fourth quarter

Full Year

Transavia

2020

Change

2020

Change

Passengers (thousands)

730

-77.7%

5,182

-68.7%

Capacity (ASK m)

2,134

-67.9%

13,312

-59.5%

Traffic (RPK m)

1,323

-78.2%

9,828

-67.6%

Load factor

62.0%

-29.3 pt

73.8%

-18.4 pt

Total passenger revenues (€m)

85

-74.8%

606

-65.2%

Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)

3.67

-26.1%

4.41

-17.4%

Unit cost per ASK (€ cts)

8.01

+48.8%

6.65

+34.7%

Operating result (€m)

-93

-65

-299

-430

The Fourth quarter operating result ended -65 million euros lower compared to last year at an operational loss of -93 million euros, as a result of the Covid-19 crisis and tightened border restrictions in Europe and North Africa.

Full year 2020 activity levels were close to 40% of last year’s level, with a unit revenue down -17.4% compared to 2019. Load factors at 73.8% were impacted by travel restrictions imposed.

During 2020, Transavia operated more than 150 repatriation flights from Europe and North Africa enabling 28,000 passengers to be brought back before temporarily immobilizing its entire fleet. In June, Transavia gradually resumed flights by constantly adapting operations to Covid-19 rules and has enabled many travelers to enjoy leisure destination during summer. However, the resurgence of Covid-19 and border restrictions have slowed down Transavia in the traffic recovery during the fourth quarter 2020. Strict cash preservation measures are still in place including reduction of investments, cost savings measures, negotiations with supplier on payment terms and wage support measures.

Several CLA agreements have been reached in both Transavia Netherlands and France about labor conditions and restructuring measures. Transavia France started French domestic operations during the fourth quarter 2020 from Paris Orly and regional airports.

Transavia plan to grow is still valid, well positioned to capture the leisure traffic recovery foreseen in the coming months and a major opportunity for the Group’s competitiveness gain.

Maintenance: Activity severely impacted by the decrease of airline’s activities

Fourth quarter

Full Year

Maintenance

2020

Change

Change
constant currency

2020

Change

Change
constant currency

Total revenues (€m)

603

-48.2%

2,858

-38.1%

Third-party revenues (€m)

286

-44.5%

-40.5%

1,248

-41.6%

-41.4%

Operating result (€m)

-177

-267

-257

-543

-803

-798

Operating margin (%)

-29.4%

-37.1 pt

-36.5 pt

-19.0%

-24.6 pt

-24.5 pt

The Fourth quarter operating result stood at -177 million euros, a decrease of 267 million euros, highly impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. Maintenance continued to sign new contracts in the fourth quarter and are included in the order book at year end.

During 2020, external revenues declined by 41.6% and the decreased in Air France-KLM Group airlines activities impacted the total revenues. Operating costs have been reduced by a lower maintenance activity level, staff reductions, wage support measures for employees and other initiated cost savings measures. Operating results stood at -543 million euros, down 803 million euros compared to last year.
Covid-19 generated around 320 million euros exceptional items, of which 120 million of doubtful receivable, 110 million euros provision on asset value and 90 million euros regarding contracts review.

The Maintenance order book is assessed to 9.1 billion dollars at 31 December 2020, a decrease of 2.4 billion dollars compared to 31 December 2019, explained by the Covid-19 crisis. The Maintenance business is carefully managing agreements with clients on payment terms.

Air France-KLM maintenance activity is well positioned on new generation aircraft maintenance and foresees solid opportunities for the future.

Air France-KLM Group: Financial metrics severely impacted by Covid-19, a decrease of €5.8bn in EBITDA mitigated by cost control

Fourth quarter

Full Year

2020

Change

Change
constant currency

2020

Change

Change
constant currency

Capacity (ASK m)

37,034

-54.5%

151,480

-54.4%

Traffic (RPK m)

15,673

-77.9%

91,040

-69.0%

Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)

3.06

-53.5%

-52.6%

4.56

-31.6%

-31.2%

Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)

5.12

-28.5%

-27.1%

6.05

-16.3%

-15.8%

Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel

8.18

+16.1%

+25.9%

9.05

+31.6%

+36.9%

Revenues (€m)

2,363

-64.3%

-63.5%

11,088

-59.2%

-59.1%

EBITDA (€m)

-407

-1,272

-1,260

-1,689

-5,816

-5,814

Operating result (€m)

-1,134

-1,228

-1,215

-4,548

-5,689

-5,685

Operating margin (%)

-48.0%

-49.4 pt

-49.2 pt

-41.0%

-45.2 pt

-45.2 pt

Net income - Group part (€m)

-1,000

-1,155

-7,078

-7,368

In Full Year 2020, the Air France-KLM Group posted an operating result of -4.5 billion euros, down by 5.7 billion euros compared to last year.

Net income amounted to -7.1 billion euros in the Full Year 2020, a decrease of 7.4 billion euros compared to last year, of which exceptional accounting items due to Covid-19:

  • Restructuring costs provision of -822 million euros with Departure Plan at Air France Group and KLM Group

  • Fuel over hedge has been recycled to “Other financial income and expenses” for -595 million euros

  • Fleet impairment of -672 million, mainly caused by -553 million euros on Airbus A380

Since the beginning of the crisis, Air France, KLM and Transavia proceeded 2.3 billion euros of refunds to customers, with 0.8 billion euros during the fourth quarter 2020.

The Full year 2020 unit cost increased by 36.9%, primarily caused by Covid-19 related capacity reductions

Group net employee costs were down 35% in 2020 compared to last year, supported by staff reductions, partial activity implementation at Air France and compensated staff cost by the NOW mechanism at KLM and no profit sharing provisions to be made at both airlines. The average number of FTEs (Full Time Equivalent) stood at 76,900 in December 2020, down 8,700 compared to December 2019.

Net debt up 4.9 billion euros

Fourth quarter

Full Year

In € million

2020

Change

2020

Change

Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m)

-661

-1,440

-2,586

-6,370

Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m)

-253

-244

-405

-381

Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m)

-502

-547

165

+30

Net cash flow from operating activities (€m)

-1,416

-2,231

-2,826

-6,721

Net investments* (€m)

-421

+639

-1,895

+1,377

Operating free cash flow (€m)

-1,837

-1,592

-4,721

-5,344

Repayment of lease debt

-278

-18

-940

+68

Adjusted operating free cash flow**

-2,115

-1,610

-5,661

-5,276

* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.

** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.

The Group generated adjusted operating free cash flow in Full Year 2020 of -5.7 billion euros, a decrease of 5.3 billion euros compared to last year, mainly explained by a net cash flow from operating activities decline of 6.7 billion euros, partly offset by a reduction in net investments of 1.4 billion euros.

Strong focus on working capital management in all businesses has led to a positive change of +165 million euros in 2020, thanks to tax & social charges deferrals, negotiations with suppliers and vouchers policy which compensated the refunds process and the low inflow of bookings.

In € million

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2019

Net debt

11,049

6,147

EBITDA trailing 12 months

-1,689

4,128

Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months

na

1.5 x

Both airlines results negatively impacted in 2020

Fourth quarter

Full Year

2020

Change

2020

Change

Air France Group Operating result (€m)

-989

-970

-3,389

-3,669

Operating margin (%)

-73.3%

-72.8 pt

-52.8%

-54.5 pt

KLM Group Operating result (€m)

-152

-271

-1,154

-2,007

Operating margin (%)

-13.4%

-17.8 pt

-22.5%

-30.2 pt

OUTLOOK

After a positive Christmas traffic in Domestic France and to the Caribbean and Indian Ocean, travel restrictions were tightened in France, the Netherlands and worldwide, having a negative impact on the traffic of the Group in the first quarter of 2021.

There is limited visibility on the demand recovery curve as customer booking behavior is much more short-term oriented and also highly dependent on the imposed travel restrictions, on both the Long Haul and Medium Haul network.

The Group will progressively ramp up capacity towards summer 2021 and expects recovery in the second and third quarter 2021 thanks to the vaccine deployment.

For the time being, KLM is not able to execute passenger flights between the Netherlands and South Africa, South America and the UK while France banned all non-essential travel from and to France. Instead of gradually increasing capacity during the First Quarter, the capacity had to be reduced.

In this context the Group expects:
·Capacity in Available Seat kilometers circa index 40 for Air France-KLM in the First quarter 2021 compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity due to negative environment.

Given the under capacity in the Cargo industry, strong steering options for the First quarter 2021 remain available, although future performance is pending passenger industry recovery.

Due to the lockdown and travel restrictions still in place, The Group anticipates a challenging First quarter 2021, with a lower EBITDA compared to the Fourth Quarter 2020.

At 31 December 2020, the Group has a solid 9.8 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal.

The Group foresees liquidity requirements in 2021 with:

  • Negative First quarter working capital requirement influenced by deferred payments and substantial low level of new bookings

  • Capex spending before fleet financings at 2.0 billion euros in 2021

  • Restructuring cash out at 0.5 billion euros in 2021

Guidance : Air France-KLM Group medium term operating margin objective unchanged but delayed

The Group accelerates its transformation initiatives and confirms its medium-term financial ambition. The Group continues to balance its medium-term focus on managing liquidity with the long-term focus on achieving increased competitiveness. To do this, the Group continues to optimize, fleet, labour, network and costs.

The Covid-19 crisis is showing an unprecedented impact on traffic. In order to anticipate on this decline in traffic. The Group estimates the number of aircraft in 2022 to be 7% below the number of aircraft in 2019. The Group expects capacity in ASK back to the 2019 levels only in 2024.

By the end of 2020 the Group managed to decrease the number of FTE already by 10% compared to December 2019. In the coming years the number of FTE will further decrease by circa 6,000 FTE. The reduction in FTE, amongst other key transformation initiatives, will drive the unit cost down 8% to 10% once capacity is back at 2019 level.

The Group’s medium-term financial ambition is maintained with an Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow expected to be positive again in 2023. The Operating Margin mid-cycle objective is still estimated at 7% to 8%.

******

The audit procedures for the consolidated accounts have taken place. Despite uncertainties, the Board of Directors considered appropriate to prepare the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 on the basis of the going concern principle.
For further information, please refer to Note 2 of the consolidated financial statements.

The certification report will be published following the completion of the procedures necessary for the filing of the Universal Registration Document.

The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on 18 February 2021 from 7:15 am CET.

A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Gagey (CFO) will be held on 18 February 2021 at 08.30 CET.

To connect to the conference call, please dial:

France: Local +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
Netherlands: Local +31 (0)20 703 8261
UK: Local +44 (0)330 336 9411
US: Local +1 720-543-0206

Confirmation code: 7443591

Investor Relations Press
Olivier Gall Antoine Madre
+33 1 49 89 52 59 +33 1 49 89 52 60 +33 1 41 56 56 00
olgall@airfranceklm.com anmadre@airfranceklm.com


Income Statement

Fourth quarter

Full Year

€m

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

Sales

2,363

6,616

-64.3%

11,088

27,188

-59.2%

Other revenues

0

1

-100.0%

0

1

-100.0%

Revenues

2,363

6,617

-64.3%

11,088

27,189

-59.2%

Aircraft fuel

-506

-1,393

-63.7%

-2,392

-5,511

-56.6%

Chartering costs

-72

-118

-39.0%

-253

-525

-51.8%

Landing fees and en route charges

-226

-462

-51.1%

-969

-1,933

-49.9%

Catering

-59

-205

-71.2%

-294

-822

-64.2%

Handling charges and other operating costs

-188

-422

-55.5%

-833

-1,715

-51.4%

Aircraft maintenance costs

-375

-708

-47.0%

-1,618

-2,628

-38.5%

Commercial and distribution costs

-55

-246

-77.6%

-346

-1,029

-66.4%

Other external expenses

-342

-437

-21.7%

-1,275

-1,730

-26.3%

Salaries and related costs

-1,076

-2,108

-49.0%

-5,300

-8,139

-34.9%

Taxes other than income taxes

-29

-35

-17.1%

-137

-154

-11.0%

Other income and expenses

158

382

-58.6%

640

1,125

-43.1%

EBITDA

-407

865

nm

-1,689

4,128

nm

Amortization, depreciation and provisions

-727

-771

-5.7%

-2,859

-2,987

-4.3%

Income from current operations

-1,134

94

nm

-4,548

1,141

nm

Sales of aircraft equipment

6

-2

nm

37

22

+68.2%

Other non-current income and expenses

-38

-19

+99.9%

-1,489

-153

+873%

Income from operating activities

-1,166

73

nm

-6,000

1,010

nm

Cost of financial debt

-146

-110

+32.7%

-496

-442

+12.2%

Income from cash and cash equivalent

1

9

-88.9%

19

49

-61.2%

Net cost of financial debt

-145

-101

+43.6%

-477

-393

+21.4%

Other financial income and expenses

171

120

+42.5%

-451

-271

+66.4%

Income before tax

-1,140

92

nm

-6,928

346

nm

Income taxes

145

56

+158.9%

-97

-76

+27.6%

Net income of consolidated companies

-995

148

nm

-7,025

270

nm

Share of profits (losses) of associates

-6

8

nm

-58

23

nm

Net income for the period

-1,001

156

nm

-7,083

293

nm

Minority interest

-1

1

nm

-5

3

nm

Net income for the period – Group part

-1,000

155

nm

-7,078

290

nm

2019 results restated (with a similar impact in both years) for limited life parts componentization accounting change.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2019

In million euros

Goodwill

215

217

Intangible assets

1,230

1,305

Flight equipment

11,031

11,334

Other property, plant and equipment

1,548

1,580

Right-of-use assets

4,678

5,173

Investments in equity associates

230

307

Derivatives assets long term

92

238

Pension assets

211

420

Other financial assets

795

1,096

Deferred tax assets

282

523

Other non-current assets

4

3

Total non-current assets

20,316

22,196

Other short-term financial assets

607

800

Derivatives assets short term

160

258

Inventories

543

737

Trade receivables

1,248

2,164

Other current assets

914

865

Cash and cash equivalents

6,423

3,715

Total current assets

9,895

8,539

Total assets

30,211

30,735

Liabilities and equity

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2019

In million euros

Issued capital

429

429

Additional paid-in capital

4,139

4,139

Treasury shares

-25

-67

Perpetual

0

403

Reserves and retained earnings

-9,970

-2,620

Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM

-5,427

2,284

Non-controlling interests

9

15

Total Equity

-5,418

2,299

Pension provisions

2,147

2,253

Other provisions

3,670

3,750

Long-term debt

14,171

6,271

Lease financial debt

2,425

3,149

Derivatives liabilities long term

122

107

Deferred tax liabilities

22

142

Other non-current liabilities

1,294

115

Total non-current liabilities

23,851

15,787

Provisions

1,337

714

Current portion of long-term debt

1,318

842

Current portion of lease financial debt

839

971

Derivatives liabilities short term

363

154

Trade payables

1,435

2,379

Deferred revenue on ticket sales

2,394

3,289

Frequent flyer programs

916

848

Other current liabilities

3,175

3,448

Bank overdrafts

1

4

Total current liabilities

11,778

12,649

Total equity and liabilities

30,211

30,735

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st Jan until 31 december 2020

€m

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2019

Net income from continuing operations

-7,083

293

Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions

2,859

2,987

Financial provisions

183

217

Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets

-50

-43

Loss (gain)on disposals of subsidiaries and associates

1

0

Derivatives – non monetary result

-27

30

Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net

-290

82

Impairment

680

0

Other non-monetary items

511

238

Share of (profits) losses of associates

58

-23

Deferred taxes

167

-21

Financial Capacity

-2,991

3,760

(Increase) / decrease in inventories

138

-93

(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables

760

61

Increase / (decrease) in trade payables

-898

-133

Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales

-837

160

Change in other receivables and payables

1,002

140

Change in working capital requirements

165

135

Net cash flow from operating activities

-2,826

3,895

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

-2,099

-3,372

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

204

100

Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities

357

13

Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities

-1

-1

Dividends received

0

14

Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months

-44

-72

Net cash flow used in investing activities

-1,583

-3,318

Increase of equity due to new convertible bond

0

54

Perpetual (including premium)

0

0

Issuance of debt

11,437

1,617

Repayment on financial debt

-3,389

-1,156

Payments on lease debt

-940

-1,008

Decrease (increase ) in loans, net

39

72

Dividends and coupons on perpetual paid

0

-26

Net cash flow from financing activities

7,147

-447

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts

-27

1

Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts

2,711

131

Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period

3,711

3,580

Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period

6,422

3,711

Change in treasury of discontinued operations

0

0

Key Performance Indicators

Restated net result, group share

Fourth quarter

Full Year

In million euros

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income/(loss), Group share

-1,000

155

-7,078

290

Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net

-212

-141

-290

82

Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (derivatives)

-97

-20

-27

-29

Non-current income and expenses

31

22

1,452

131

Tax impact on gross adjustments net result

78

-42

-323

-55

Restated net income/(loss), group part

-1,200

-27

-6,266

419

Coupons on perpetual

0

-4

0

-17

Restated net income/(loss), group share including coupons on perpetual (used to calculate earnings per share)

-1,200

-31

-6,266

402

Restated net income/(loss) per share (in €)

-2,81

0,14

-14,66

0,95

Return on capital employed (ROCE)1

In million euros

31 Dec 2020

30 Sep 2020

30 June 2020

31
Mar 2020

31
Dec 2019

30 Sep 2019

30
June 2019

31
Mar 2019

Goodwill and intangible assets

1,445

1,470

1,500

1,564

1,522

1,481

1,465

1,485

Flight equipment

11,031

11,009

10,919

11,465

11,334

10,829

10,747

10,456

Other property, plant and equipment

1,548

1,535

1,551

1,579

1,580

1,554

1,530

1,504

Right of use assets

4,678

4,789

4,938

5,119

5,173

5,300

5,470

5,453

Investments in equity associates

230

224

267

299

307

310

305

306

Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits

146

135

133

142

140

131

125

127

Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring

-3,922

-4,001

-4,130

-4,190

-4,058

-4,101

-3,888

-3,907

WCR, excluding market value of derivatives

-6,505

-6,894

-6,779

-6,650

-6,310

-6,285

-6,957

-6,938

Capital employed

8,651

8,267

8,399

9,328

9,688

9,219

8,797

8,486

Average capital employed (A)

8,661

9,048

Adjusted results from current operations

-4,548

1,141

- Dividends received

0

-2

- Share of profits (losses) of associates

-58

23

- Normative income tax

1,394

-318

Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)

-3,212

844

ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)

-37.1%

9.3%


Net debt

Balance sheet at

€m

31 Dec 2020

31 Dec 2019

Financial debt

15,388

6,886

Repo on triple A bonds

-84

0

Lease debt

3,184

4,029

Currency hedge on financial debt

27

4

Accrued interest

-107

-62

Gross financial debt (A)

18,408

10,857

Cash and cash equivalents

6,423

3,715

Marketable securities

193

111

Cash securities

309

300

Bonds AAA

518

585

Bank overdrafts

-1

-4

Others

1

3

Repo on triple A bonds

-84

0

Net cash (B)

7,359

4,710

Net debt (A) – (B)

11,049

6,147

Adjusted operating free cash flow

Fourth quarter

Full Year

€m

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net cash flow from operating activities, continued operations

-1,416

815

-2,826

3,895

Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

-444

-1,077

-2,099

-3,372

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

23

17

204

100

Operating free cash flow

-1,837

-245

-4,721

623

Payments on lease debt

-278

-260

-940

-1,008

Adjusted operating free cash flow

-2,115

-505

-5,661

-385

Operating cash burn



Full Year

2020

2019

EBITDA

- 1,689

4,128

Provisions (CO2 and other)

-22

18

Correction of spare parts inventory

4

-1

Addition to pension provisions

306

341

Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out)

-246

-256

Payment linked with shares

0

1

Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals)

41

46

Dividend received

0

-2

Income from operation activities - cash impact

-1,605

4,275

Restructuring costs

-405

-24

Other non-current income and expenses

-1

1

Cost of financial debt

-446

-422

Financial income

-2

23

Realized foreign exchange gain/loss

7

-1

Termination of trading hedges - cash

-589

4

Current income tax

70

-97

Other financial charges & expenses - cash

-22

-7

Other elements

3

8

Financial capacity

-2,991

3,760

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

Fourth quarter

Full Year

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues (in €m)

2,363

6,617

11,088

27,189

Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/-

1,134

-94

4,548

-1,141

Total operating expense (in €m)

3,497

6,523

15,637

26,048

Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m)

-72

-178

-314

-711

Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m)

-96

-79

-322

-310

Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m)

-286

-515

-1,248

-2,138

Transavia - other revenues (in €m)

-7

-7

-20

10

Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m)

-6

-7

-28

-34

Net cost (in €m)

3,031

5,736

13,706

22,864

Capacity produced, reported in ASK*

37,034

81,363

151,480

332,473

Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)

8.18

7.05

9.05

6.88

Gross change

16.1%

31.6%

Currency effect on net costs (in €m)

-102

-121

Change at constant currency

18.2%

32.3%

Fuel price effect (in €m) adjusted for 2019 capacity

-342

-771

Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK)

8.18

6.50

9.05

6.61

Change at constant currency and fuel price basis

+25.9%

+36.9%

* The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).

Group results
Air France Group

Fourth quarter

Full Year

2020

Change

2020

Change

Revenue (in €m)

1,349

-66.7%

6,415

-61.3%

EBITDA (in €m)

-514

-980

-1,609

-3,781

Operating result (en m€)

-988

-970

-3,389

-3,669

Operating margin (%)

-73.3%

-72.8 pt

-52.8%

-54.5 pt

Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)

-669

-1,012

-2,188

-2,188

Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin

-49.6%

-58.0 pt

-34.1%

-34.1 pt


KLM Group

Fourth quarter

Full Year

2020

Change

2020

Change

Revenue (in €m)

1,136

-57.8%

5,120

-53.8%

EBITDA (in €m)

101

-304

-75

-2,017

Operating result (en m€)

-152

-271

-1,154

-2,007

Operating margin (%)

-13.4%

-17.8 pt

-22.5%

-30.2 pt

Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)

17

-416

-340

-340

Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin

1.5%

-14.6 pt

-6.6%

-6.6 pt

NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 31 December 2020

Aircraft type

AF
(incl. HOP)

KL
(incl. KLC & MP)

Transavia

Owned

Finance lease

Operating lease

Total

In operation

Change / 31/12/19

B747-400

2

2

2

-8

B777-300

43

14

18

17

22

57

57

B777-200

25

15

26

14

40

40

B787-9

10

13

6

5

12

23

23

1

B787-10

6

4

2

6

5

1

A380-800

9

2

3

4

9

-10

A350-900

6

1

5

6

6

3

A340-300

1

1

1

-4

A330-300

5

5

5

5

A330-200

15

8

11

12

23

21

-2

Total Long-Haul

109

63

0

71

32

69

172

157

-19

B737-900

5

5

5

5

B737-800

31

75

29

10

67

106

106

2

B737-700

16

5

2

5

14

21

20

-3

A321

20

11

9

20

20

A320

44

4

4

36

44

44

1

A319

33

14

19

33

33

A318

18

8

10

18

18

Total Medium-Haul

115

52

80

73

19

155

247

246

0

ATR72-600

-2

ATR72-500

ATR42-500

Canadair Jet 1000

14

14

14

14

Canadair Jet 700

11

11

11

9

-1

Embraer 190

17

32

11

10

28

49

49

2

Embraer 175

17

3

14

17

17

Embraer 170

15

10

5

15

15

Embraer 145

15

15

15

-13

Total Regional

72

49

0

64

24

33

121

104

-14

B747-400ERF

3

3

3

3

B747-400BCF

1

1

1

1

B777-F

2

2

2

2

Total Cargo

2

4

0

6

0

0

6

6

0

Total

298

168

80

214

75

257

546

513

-33

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity*

Q4

Year to date

Total Passenger network*

2020

2019

Variation

2020

2019

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

5,211

21,347

(75.6%)

28,883

87,634

(67.0%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

14,351

64,943

(77.9%)

81,212

263,509

(69.2%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

34,900

74,723

(53.3%)

138,167

299,624

(53.9%)

Load factor (%)

41.1%

86.9%

(45.8)

58.8%

87.9%

(29.2)

Long-haul

Passengers carried (‘000s)

1,591

7,031

(77.4%)

8,663

28,320

(69.4%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

11,239

53,128

(78.8%)

64,022

213,664

(70.0%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

29,749

60,648

(50.9%)

112,586

240,774

(53.2%)

Load factor (%)

37.8%

87.6%

(49.8)

56.9%

88.7%

(31.9)

North America

Passengers carried (‘000s)

306

2,074

(85.3%)

2,176

8,760

(75.2%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

2,260

14,751

(84.7%)

15,657

62,245

(74.8%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

7,972

16,561

(51.9%)

31,381

69,677

(55.0%)

Load factor (%)

28.3%

89.1%

(60.7)

49.9%

89.3%

(39.4)

Latin America

Passengers carried (‘000s)

183

935

(80.5%)

1,151

3,664

(68.6%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

1,766

8,780

(79.9%)

10,943

34,753

(68.5%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

4,848

10,160

(52.3%)

18,372

39,135

(53.1%)

Load factor (%)

36.4%

86.4%

(50.0)

59.6%

88.8%

(29.2)

Asia / Pacific

Passengers carried (‘000s)

173

1,689

(89.8%)

1,534

6,659

(77.0%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

1,491

14,610

(89.8%)

13,294

58,008

(77.1%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

6,326

16,390

(61.4%)

27,028

64,124

(57.9%)

Load factor (%)

23.6%

89.1%

(65.6)

49.2%

90.5%

(41.3)

Africa / Middle East

Passengers carried (‘000s)

534

1,395

(61.8%)

2,097

5,484

(61.8%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

2,815

8,040

(65.0%)

11,640

31,157

(62.6%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

5,728

9,595

(40.3%)

18,066

36,955

(51.1%)

Load factor (%)

49.1%

83.8%

(34.6)

64.4%

84.3%

(19.9)

Caribbean / Indian Ocean

Passengers carried (‘000s)

396

938

(57.7%)

1,705

3,753

(54.6%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

2,908

6,948

(58.1%)

12,488

27,500

(54.6%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

4,875

7,942

(38.6%)

17,739

30,883

(42.6%)

Load factor (%)

59.7%

87.5%

(27.8)

70.4%

89.0%

(18.6)

Short and Medium-haul

Passengers carried (‘000s)

3,620

14,316

(74.7%)

20,220

59,314

(65.9%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

3,111

11,815

(73.7%)

17,190

49,845

(65.5%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

5,151

14,074

(63.4%)

25,581

58,851

(56.5%)

Load factor (%)

60.4%

83.9%

(23.5)

67.2%

84.7%

(17.5)

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity

Q4

Year to date

Transavia

2020

2019

Variation

2020

2019

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

730

3,266

(77.7%)

5,182

16,581

(68.7%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

1,323

6,064

(78.2%)

9,828

30,303

(67.6%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

2,134

6,640

(67.9%)

13,312

32,867

(59.5%)

Load factor (%)

62.0%

91.3%

(29.3)

73.8%

92.2%

(18.4)

Total group passenger activity**

Q4

Year to date

Total group**

2020

2019

Variation

2020

2019

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

5,941

24,614

(75.9%)

34,065

104,214

(67.3%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

15,673

71,007

(77.9%)

91,040

293,812

(69.0%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

37,034

81,363

(54.5%)

151,480

332,492

(54.4%)

Load factor (%)

42.3%

87.3%

(44.9)

60.1%

88.4%

(28.3)

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

Q4

Year to date

Total Group

2020

2019

Variation

2020

2019

Variation

Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)

2,082

2,207

(5.7%)

6,829

8,467

(19.3%)

Available tonne-km (m ATK)

2,812

3,713

(24.3%)

10,121

14,609

(30.7%)

Load factor (%)

74.0%

59.4%

14.6

67.5%

58.0%

9.5


Air France activity

Q4

Year to date

Total Passenger network activity

2020

2019

Variation

2020

2019

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

3,017

12,698

(76.2%)

17,652

52,542

(66.4%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

7,946

37,584

(78.9%)

47,339

154,033

(69.3%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

16,416

43,863

(62.6%)

73,325

177,172

(58.6%)

Load factor (%)

48.4%

85.7%

(37.3)

64.6%

86.9%

(22.4)


Long-haul

Passengers carried (‘000s)

956

4,122

(76.8%)

5,199

16,845

(69.1%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

6,284

30,571

(79.4%)

36,952

124,235

(70.3%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

13,763

35,338

(61.1%)

58,194

141,282

(58.8%)

Load factor (%)

45.7%

86.5%

(40.9)

63.5%

87.9%

(24.4)


Short and Medium-haul

Passengers carried (‘000s)

2,060

8,576

(76.0%)

12,453

35,697

(65.1%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

1,662

7,013

(76.3%)

10,387

29,798

(65.1%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

2,654

8,525

(68.9%)

15,131

35,890

(57.8%)

Load factor (%)

62.6%

82.3%

(19.6)

68.6%

83.0%

(14.4)


Q4

Year to date

Cargo activity

2020

2019

Variation

2020

2019

Variation

Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)

843

994

(15.3%)

2,644

3,789

(30.2%)

Available tonne-km (m ATK)

1,347

1,867

(27.9%)

4,737

7,356

(35.6%)

Load factor (%)

62.6%

53.3%

9.3

55.8%

51.5%

4.3

KLM activity

Q4

Year to date

Total Passenger network activity

2020

2019

Variation

2020

2019

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

2,195

8,650

(74.6%)

11,231

35,092

(68.0%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

6,405

27,359

(76.6%)

33,873

109,476

(69.1%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

18,484

30,859

(40.1%)

64,842

122,452

(47.0%)

Load factor (%)

34.7%

88.7%

(54.0)

52.2%

89.4%

(37.2)


Long-haul

Passengers carried (‘000s)

635

2,909

(78.2%)

3,463

11,475

(69.8%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

4,956

22,557

(78.0%)

27,070

89,428

(69.7%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

15,986

25,310

(36.8%)

54,392

99,492

(45.3%)

Load factor (%)

31.0%

89.1%

(58.1)

49.8%

89.9%

(40.1)


Short and Medium-haul

Passengers carried (‘000s)

1,560

5,740

(72.8%)

7,767

23,617

(67.1%)

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

1,449

4,802

(69.8%)

6,803

20,047

(66.1%)

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

2,497

5,550

(55.0%)

10,450

22,960

(54.5%)

Load factor (%)

58.0%

86.5%

(28.5)

65.1%

87.3%

(22.2)


Q4

Year to date

Cargo activity

2020

2019

Variation

2020

2019

Variation

Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)

1,242

1,212

2.4%

4,184

4,678

(10.6%)

Available tonne-km (m ATK)

1,466

1,846

(20.6%)

5,385

7,253

(25.8%)

Load factor (%)

84.7%

65.6%

19.1

77.7%

64.5%

13.2





1 Passenger unit revenue is the aggregate of Passenger network and Transavia unit revenues, change at constant currency



1 The definition of ROCE has been revised to take into account the seasonal effects of the activity.



Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Australian Open semifinal: Naomi Osaka overpowers Serena Williams to advance to final

    Osaka scored her second Grand Slam win over Williams and will play next for her fourth Grand Slam title.

  • Report: Blue Jays to open 2021 season at spring training home in Dunedin

    Dunedin's TD Ballpark will serve as the home of the Toronto Blue Jays, at least for the start of the 2021 MLB season.

  • Haaland leads Dortmund past Sevilla in Champions League

    SEVILLE, Spain — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. The hosts took the lead early through Suso Fernández but Dortmund rallied with a goal by Mahmoud Dahoud and Haaland’s double before halftime at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. Luuk de Jong scored Sevilla's late second goal to improve the Spanish team's chances in the return leg. The win ended Sevilla’s good run and put Dortmund back on track after a series of poor results that had left coach Edin Terzic under pressure in Germany. The second leg will be on March 9 in Germany. In the other round-of-16 match on Wednesday, Porto defeated Juventus 2-1 at home. Suso opened the scoring for Sevilla in the seventh minute with a shot from outside the area that deflected off two defenders before finding the net. The visitors equalized when Dahoud fired a right-footed, long-range shot into the top corner in the 19th. The 20-year-old Haaland put the visitors ahead in the 27th from inside the area after a nice give-and-go exchange of passes with Jadon Sancho, then added to the lead in the 43rd from close range after a fast breakaway for his 18th goal in 13 Champions League games. The Norwegian forward only trails Kylian Mbappé as the player with most Champions League goals before his 21st birthday. The 22-year-old Mbappé, who scored a hat trick in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, scored 19 goals before turning 21. De Jong pulled Sevilla closer with a goal from a set piece in the 84th. Dortmund travelled to Spain having won only one of its last six German league matches. It had lost its last four away matches in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Sevilla’s last loss in all competitions had been a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league in January. It was coming off a league win against Huesca and a 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Sevilla, the reigning Europa League champion, is playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2018, when it lost to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Dortmund is playing in the round of 16 for the seventh time in eight seasons, but it last made it to the quarterfinals in 2017, when it lost to Monaco. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Report: NBA stars hesitant to appear in league's PSAs promoting COVID-19 vaccine

    The league's top doctor said players have asked him if the vaccine will hurt their performance.

  • Sources: Damian Lillard to participate in 3-Point Contest at All-Star Game

    Lillard is third in the league in 3-pointers made (105) while shooting 38% from that range.

  • Several NHLers will wear skates inspired by Willie O'Ree

    A Canadian plant has produced skates honouring the NHL's first Black player as part of Black History Month.

  • Fast start sees Porto stun Juventus in Champions League

    PORTO, Portugal — Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, and Moussa Marega netted 19 seconds into the second half. Federico Chiesa scored what could prove to be a vital away goal for Juventus in the 82nd minute. “Our approach changed after a minute, because when you concede like that after a minute you lose confidence,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “The lads let their heads drop a but and they (Porto) could play the match they wanted, closing themselves up and counterattacking. “Luckily we managed to get back on track for the return match with Chiesa's goal. We shouldn’t have played this type of match and it’s a pity, we could have done better. We had prepared a different game.” Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was kept quiet on his return to his homeland as the visitors struggled to make an impact, although the Portugal international did have a penalty appeal waved away in the final seconds of stoppage time. The second leg will be on March 9 in Turin. “Juventus had its first dangerous shot only in the 70th minute and we are talking about the Italian champion, a very strong team with some of the best players in the world,” Porto coach Sérgio Conceição said. "That shows the solidity of our performance. “We could have made it 3-0. ... It is bittersweet: the players did not deserve the goal we conceded.” Juventus beat Porto home and away without conceding a goal the last time the two sides met at the same stage four years ago. But it gifted Porto the lead after barely a minute when Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur attempted to play a back pass to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, not realizing Taremi was right behind him to intercept and slot home from six yards. Juventus appeared to lack energy and ideas and its night got worse in the 35th when captain Giorgio Chiellini limped off with a calf injury. Porto was even quicker off the mark at the start of the second half when Wilson Manafá ran down the right before rolling across for Marega to turn in at the near post. Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo brought on forward Álvaro Morata shortly after the hour mark for Weston McKennie. Morata had scored six goals in as many Champions League appearances this season and Juventus looked more dangerous after he came on. Porto hadn't conceded a goal at home in the Champions League this season but that streak came to an end when Adrien Rabiot burst down the left and crossed for Chiesa to fire a first-time shot into the far corner. Chiesa became the first Juventus player apart from Ronaldo to score in a Champions League knockout game since Blaise Matuidi in 2018. That appeared to wake Juventus up and it came close to snatching what would have been an undeserved draw. Ronaldo was left furious when he went down under a challenge from Zaidu Sanusi seconds before the full-time whistle and the incident was not looked at on video review. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • CFO at Jerry Jones' gas company on rising prices due to Texas freeze: 'Like hitting the jackpot'

    Roughly 2 million homes in Texas were without power Monday.

  • Steelers GM on Ben Roethlisberger coming back: 'We have to look at this situation'

    Would the Steelers actually part ways with Ben Roethlisberger?

  • Tim Tebow retires from baseball after four years with Mets

    Tim Tebow hit .233 over 287 games in the minors.

  • Podcast: Paul Hendrick talks best and worst moments covering Leafs

    Long-time Maple Leafs reporter Paul Hendrick talks about his journey to his dream job, and the best and worst moments on the Leafs beat.

  • Mets fire coach for sexual harassment over 2 years after women first complained

    The Mets have fired hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis more than two years after three women complained to Mets HR that he was sexually harassing them.

  • 9 storylines that will define the 2021 MLB season

    Baseball is back. These are the plot lines that could define the sport's precarious 2021 season.

  • Serena Williams has great tennis left. What she doesn't have: an answer for Naomi Osaka

    Serena Williams' biggest challenge in winning a 24th Grand Slam title isn't her age or talent. It's her opponent.

  • Curry and his supporting cast rally Warriors past Heat in OT

    SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:15 left in overtime, set up Andrew Wiggins for one the next time down before delivering a final dagger from deep, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 120-112 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Kent Bazemore had a follow shot with 1:32 left for one of his two big baskets in OT and finished with a season-high 26 points — his second 20-point performance this season. Curry scored 25 points and overcame an off shooting night by finding his stroke when it mattered most. He added 11 assists and seven rebounds. A few minutes after the final buzzer, Bazemore and Curry shared a loud cheer and hard handshake before disappearing down the tunnel. Jimmy Butler had his second straight triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Heat, who never trailed in regulation. Eric Paschall scored back-to-back baskets to pull the Warriors as close as 99-96 with 3:37 to play in regulation as Miami called timeout. Curry's 3 at 2:26 made it 103-101 then he stole the ball from Butler on the other end moments later. Bazemore made consecutive hoops to tie it with 52 seconds remaining. Kelly Oubre Jr. missed an 3 for the win. Kendrick Nunn scored 19 points for Miami, coming off a 125-118 loss at the Clippers on Monday night. Golden State started with a 13-3 burst out of halftime to make it a game again after falling behind 61-46 at the break. Wiggins wound up with 23 points as Curry mostly struggled. Curry was 3 for 11 in the first half, missing eight of his nine 3-point tries. He finished 5 of 20 from long range as Golden State went 18 for 52 and got outrebounded 50-45. Draymond Green was a late scratch by the Warriors because of right ankle soreness and Mychal Mulder made his fourth career start in Green's place and first of the season. IGGY'S BACK Andre Iguodala received a nice welcome back when he checked into the game for the first time in the final two minutes of the opening quarter. He then scored 10 points against his old team. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP did a little bit of everything in six seasons for the Warriors from 2013-19. “That’s why Andre will always be one of my favourites just his selflessness and willingness to do whatever it takes to win a game,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. TIP-INS Heat: Butler has grabbed eight or more rebounds in nine straight games. ... The Heat dropped to 4-10 on the road with their third straight loss away from home. ... This marked Miami's first visit to second-year Chase Center. ... The Heat swept last season's series with the Warriors but saw the end of a three-game winning streak in the series. The Heat snapped a five-game losing streak on the Warriors' home court with a 120-118 win on Feb. 10, 2019, while Golden State still played at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Warriors: C Kevon Looney was re-evaluated before missing his eighth straight game with a sprained left ankle. He has resumed some portions of practice and Kerr hopes he will be back on the floor in the latter part of an upcoming four-game road trip. ... Rookie James Wiseman is scheduled to have his sprained left wrist examined again Thursday and if all is well could return as soon as Friday vs. the Magic. “I’m just watching everybody that’s in my position and just seeing how the system goes,” Wiseman said. “So when I get back out there, there won’t be anything different. I can’t wait to get on the floor, which should be pretty soon.” ... F Alen Smailagic made his G League Warriors debut after being sidelined recovering from surgery in early January for a torn meniscus in his right knee. UP NEXT Heat: At Sacramento on Thursday night to complete a back-to-back. Miami lost 105-104 at home to the Kings on Jan. 30. Warriors: At Orlando on Friday night before a scheduled game in Curry's hometown of Charlotte on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Serena Williams breaks down after questions about tennis future in Australian Open exit interview

    After losing to Naomi Osaka, Williams left her news conference in tears.

  • Maple Leafs rebound after embarrassing collapse, grind out 2-1 victory over Senators

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews could sense his line was getting close. Joe Thornton had a goal waved off late in Wednesday's first period before another early in the second was also called back. Moments later, Matthews made sure Toronto's third shot to cross the line counted. The star centre blasted home his NHL-best 14th goal of the season, Alexander Kerfoot scored the winner, and the Maple Leafs rebounded from an embarrassing collapse 48 hours earlier against Ottawa, grinding out a 2-1 victory over the last-place Senators. Thornton's first effort was denied after it was ruled he pushed the puck and Matt Murray's pad into the net, while the other was cancelled out for a high stick. But just nine seconds later, Leafs defenceman Justin Holl fed Matthews for a one-timer and a 1-0 lead. "There's nothing you can really do about those (disallowed goals)," Matthews said. "Once we scored there right after the high stick, the boys were saying, 'The puck don't lie.'" Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto (12-3-2), keeping his team in it early with some timely stops, while Jake Muzzin chipped in with two assists. The Senators roared back from a 5-1 deficit in Monday's opener of this three-game series against the Leafs before securing a stunning 6-5 overtime decision — the first time in franchise history Ottawa won a game after trailing by four goals. Despite sitting atop the North Division standings and possessing one of the NHL's best winning percentages in the league's pandemic-shortened 56-game season, the Toronto market was a tinder box after that collapse, with one of the city's newspapers calling out Leafs winger William Nylander on its front page. "We've got to block that out," Kerfoot said of the noise. "We're playing good hockey for the most part. That's what great about playing in Toronto — lots of people care about the team, they're passionate, and they voice their opinions at times." Brady Tkachuk replied for Ottawa (4-13-1), while Murray made 26 stops for the rebuilding Senators, who will meet the Leafs again at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. "We were right there," Tkachuk said. "It's a good sign we can hang right there with them." Tied 1-1 through 40 minutes, the Leafs got their third power play midway through the final period when Nikita Zaitsev went off for hooking. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe loaded up the first unit with Matthews, Nylander, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly, but they weren't able to generate much. Not long after the penalty expired, however, Kerfoot fished a puck out of a forest of legs — including Thornton's — in front of Murray following Muzzin's initial shot to deposit his third goal of the season at 10:46. "That goal only happens because he's in there battling," Kerfoot said of his 41-year-old teammate. "It's physical in there," added Thornton, who played his second game after missing 10 with a fractured rib. "Just be strong ... Kerf made a great play and just finished that off." Andersen stopped Colin White at the tail end of an Ottawa man advantage later in the third before denying Josh Norris with under four minutes to go in regulation as the Leafs held on and could finally exhale. Toronto met as a team Tuesday — on a scheduled day off — in the wake of Monday's demoralizing setback. "I was happy the way we came back and answered," Andersen said. "Tried to clean up some things ... I thought we looked good." Thornton said the Leafs talked about what it will take for them to get to their ultimate goal. "We've got to play good defence," he said. "The offence is always going to be there, but if we look after Freddie ... Freddie's one of the best in the league. "Defensively we were a lot better." Following a tentative first, Toronto opened the scoring at 4:32 of the second when Matthews buried an eye-popping 13th goal in his last 12 games off that pass from Holl, who scored on a bomb of his own against Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price last week. "I was really hoping Holler was going to pass that," Matthews said. "I really thought he was going to let one rip again, but a really nice play by him." Thornton, meanwhile, continues to be wowed by Matthews, adding there are probably two or three players he's lined up with in his Hall of Fame career in the same ballpark. "But he's on a different level," Thornton said. "He just competes so hard." The Senators got their equalizer with 1:22 left in the second on a sequence that began when Holl heeled a shot in the offensive zone. The visitors broke the other way with Norris, who hit the post early in the period, and Chris Tierney setting up Tkachuk off the rush for his fifth of the campaign and the 100th point of his NHL career. "We did a lot of great things," Ottawa head coach D.J. Smith said. "They beat us 2-1, but it could have gone either way." The Leafs looked timid early, perhaps wary of making any mistakes after Monday, with the Senators carrying a 21-6 lead in shot attempts after the first. Andersen faced at least three-odd man rushes through the opening 20 minutes, while Tim Stutzle whistled a shot just wide on another chance. Murray made his two best saves late in the period, one with the glove on Tavares in alone and another on Thornton in the dying moments after the Senators couldn't get the puck out. After watching Marcus Hogberg pick up Ottawa's first back-to-back wins since in almost a year while recovering from an upper-body injury suffered last week, Murray stayed with Thornton's initial move down low. The winger then pushed the puck and the goalie's right pad over the line on the follow-up, but the play was immediately waved off. But the Leafs would rebound from that — and another disallowed goal — before securing a much-needed result. "This was a huge win for us bouncing back from a tough loss," Kerfoot said. "It's really big in a shortened season like this to stop that negative momentum. "You don't want that creeping into minds or into your game." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

  • Boeser's three-point night paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Flames

    CALGARY — Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists for the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-1 win Wednesday over the host Calgary FlamesBo Horvat and J.T. Miller both scored and had an assist for Vancouver (8-11-1). Defenceman Jordie Benn and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Canucks, who improved to 2-3-1 versus the Flames this season.Goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 35-of-36 shots for his first win since Jan. 28.Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary (8-7-1). Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots in the loss in his seventh straight start and 14th in Calgary's 16 games this season.Markstrom's been Calgary's best player so far this season, and compensated for the Flames' many sluggish first periods.But fatigue, perhaps exacerbated by a pair of second-period collisions with Canucks, appeared to set in for the tall Swede on Wednesday.After allowing five goals on 29 shots, Markstrom was replaced by David Rittich near the eight-minute mark of the third period. Rittich stopped the four shots he faced.Wednesday's game was the fourth in a row between the two clubs. The Flames went 2-1 in Vancouver's Rogers Arena before the series shifted to Scotiabank Saddledome.Boeser scored on a Canucks 4-on-1 at 5:54 of the third period. The winger lasered a high shot over Markstrom's glove for his 15th point and eighth goal in his last 11 games.Calgary drew within one at 18:13 of the second period, but Vancouver pulled away again scoring twice in the final 78 seconds.Vancouver's pressure around Calgary's net produced multiple chances for Schmidt to bang in a rebound at 19:06. Miller put a shot off the crossbar and in at 18:28.Calgary's Mangiapane drove in from the wing and dragged the puck in front of a sprawling Holtby to score on a sharp-angled shot at 18:13.Markstrom charged out of Calgary's net to challenge Horvat streaking up the middle, but the goalie was too late to cut off the angle. Horvat got a shot away as the players made contact for a 2-0 Vancouver lead at 7:37 of the second period.Markstrom also abandoned his net in the first minute of the period attempting a poke check on Vancouver's Tanner Pearson in full stride. The two men collided hard near the face-off circle.The Flames have led after the first period in just five of their 16 games this season.Benn scored his first of the season at 1:46 of the first period off a neutral-zone turnover by Flames' Dominik Simon.Horvat faked a shot and fed Benn in the slot to beat Markstrom's glove.The Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers in a back-to-back games on Friday at home and Saturday in Edmonton. The Canucks are at home to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and Sunday.Notes: Flames centre Mikael Backlund was back in the lineup after sitting out Monday's 4-3 overtime win in Vancouver with a lower-body injury . . . Horvat has 13 points (7-6) in his last 16 games.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • Jazz roll past short-handed Clippers for 9th straight win

    LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 20 rebounds and the Utah Jazz rolled past the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers, 114-96 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight victory. Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points to help the NBA-leading Jazz improve to 24-5 with their 20th win in 21 games. After three tight quarters, Utah broke it open in the fourth to win this matchup of Western Conference powerhouses — although it wasn’t a proper showdown with the Clippers missing injured superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Jazz beat the Clippers for the ninth time in the last 12 matchups despite a rough first half that didn’t resemble Utah’s impressive recent play. Utah opened up a tight game with a 14-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters, followed by a 16-3 run to put it away. Lou Williams scored 16 points, and Reggie Jackson added 15 for the Clippers. The Clippers were profoundly disadvantaged in this heavyweight matchup: Leonard missed his third straight game with a bruised leg, and George missed his seventh straight with an injured toe. Nicolas Batum also sat out with a concussion, leaving LA without three regular starters. TRAIL BLAZERS 126, PELICANS NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 43 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 16.5 seconds left, to lift Portland past New Orleans for its sixth consecutive victory. Lillard had 11 fourth-quarter points and was clutch in the final seven minutes. JJ Redick gave the Pelicans a 105-103 lead with 7:34 left, capping a 7-0 New Orleans run, but Lillard then came off the bench and immediately hit a 3-pointer as Portland regained the lead. Anfernee Simons added a 3-pointer on the next possession to make it 109-105. The Pelicans retook the lead on a pair of 3-pointers by Lonzo Ball and Redick and led for the final time at 124-123 with 26.4 seconds left after Zion Williamson made two free throws. Williamson finished with 36 points. But Lillard drove past Ball on the left side of the lane for the layup and drew contact to put Portland up 126-124. The Pelicans had a final chance, but Ball missed a 3-pointer and Brandon Ingram threw up an airball at the buzzer. HAWKS 122, CELTICS 114 BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 40 points and eight assists and Atlanta beat Boston to snap a four-game losing streak. Clint Capela had 24 points and 13 rebounds to help Atlanta win in Boston for the first time since April 8, 2018, ending a seven-game losing streak. John Collins added 20 points and six rebounds. The Hawks shot a season-high 57% from the field. They took a 90-81 lead into the fourth quarter. Boston rallied to cut it to 94-91, but Atlanta responded with an 8-2 run get it back up to 102-93 with 6:33 left. Jayson Tatum had 35 points for Celtics. They have lost five of seven. 76ERS 118, ROCKETS 113 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and hit a key jumper late in Philadelphia's victory over Houston. Seth Curry scored 25 points, and Tobias Harris added 24 to help the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers snap a three-game losing streak. Ben Simmons (illness) didn’t play for the 76ers a game after scoring a career-high 42 points and adding nine rebounds and 12 assists. John Wall scored 28 points for Houston. The Rockets have lost seven in a row. WIZARDS 130, NUGGETS 128 WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left and Washington beat Denver for its third straight victory. Davis Bertans had career highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points, Beal finished with 25 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Washington has won three straight for the first time since Dec. 1-5, 2018. Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic scored 33 points. Murray scored Denver’s final 11 points, with his 3-pointer tying it at 128 with 2.1 seconds left. Coming off a loss at Boston on Tuesday night, Denver allowed its highest points total of the season. MAGIC 107, KNICKS 89 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 18 of his season-high 30 points in the second half and Orlando Magic used a decisive third-quarter run to beat New York. Orlando went on a 25-8 run over the final nine minutes of the third quarter and outscored New York 30-14 in the period to wipe out a three-point halftime deficit. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 17 rebounds for Orlando. Julius Randle had 25 points and seven rebounds for New York. PACERS 134, TIMBERWOLVES 128, OT MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon added 32 points and nine rebounds and Indiana beat Minnesota in overtime. The Pacers played their second straight overtime game, coming off an OT loss to Chicago on Monday. Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota. Malik Beasley added 31 points in his first game of the season off the bench. GRIZZLIES 122, THUNDER 113 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grayson Allen and Jonas Valanciunas each scored 22 points, and Ja Morant had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his first triple-double of the season and Memphis beat Oklahoma City. Kyle Anderson added 20 points, and Dillon Brooks had 17. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 22 points in his return after missing four games because of a strained left knee. BULLS 105, PISTONS 102 CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 37 points and Chicago beat Detroit on short notice. The Bulls were scheduled to visit Charlotte, with the Pistons at Dallas. Those games got called off Tuesday by the NBA because of COVID-19 contact tracing concerns with the Hornets and power outages in Texas. The Bulls and Pistons were then scheduled to play each other, instead. Jerami Grant scored a career-high 43 points for the Pistons. The Associated Press

  • Beal hits late free throws, Wizards edge Nuggets 130-128

    WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left to give the Washington Wizards their third straight victory, 130-128 over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Davis Bertans had career highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points, Beal finished with 25 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Washington has won three straight for the first time since Dec. 1-5, 2018. “When those shots went down, they started looking for me even more, running more plays for me, and I took advantage of that,” Bertans said. “My shots are falling, and sometimes there’s not much the defence can do.” Denver coach Michael Malone wasn’t pleased with his team’s defence. “Obviously, Bertans killed us tonight,” Malone said. “He comes off the bench to go 9 for 11 from 3 for 35 points. That guy is supposed to be a guy that’s not supposed to get off 11 shots from the 3-point line.” Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic scored 33 points. Murray scored Denver’s final 11 points, with his 3-pointer tying it at 128 with 2.1 seconds left. Coming off a loss at Boston on Tuesday night, Denver allowed its highest points total of the season. The Nuggets had a 39-19 lead late in the first quarter, but it quickly vanished. “We were up 20,” Jokic said. “We didn’t play any defence. We can not have that many letups.” Jokic scored 10 points in the first 3 1/2 minutes and 15 in the first quarter, and then coach Scott Brooks put Robin Lopez on him. “My goal is just to try to make him not quite as comfortable,” Lopez said. “He’s somebody that likes to be really sneaky and really clever out there.” TIP-INS Nuggets: F Paul Millsap missed his second straight game because of a strained left knee. Malone said he hasn’t gotten “a real clear picture” of how long Millsap will be out. … G Gary Harris returned after missing seven games with a strained left abductor. … F Monte Morris, who missed Tuesday night’s game at Boston with a strained right shoulder also returned. Wizards: G Ish Smith will miss six to eight weeks with a right quadriceps injury. “That’s a big chunk of the season,” coach Scott Brooks said. ... Westbrook was assessed a technical foul in the fourth quarter. BEAL WAITING ON ALL-STAR CALL Beal has twice been an All-Star, and he’ll find out on Thursday if he’ll get a third invitation. He was disappointed that he wasn’t selected last season. “When I first picked up a basketball, it wasn’t to win a trophy,” Beal said. “It wasn’t to win someone’s approval. It wasn’t to win someone’s vote.” SLEEPLESS NIGHTS FOR BERTANS Before the season, Bertans signed a five-year, $80 million contract extension with Washington, and hadn’t been playing well. Entering the game, he was hitting on 34.9% of his 3-pointers. “Those couple of months have been frustrating as hell,” Bertans said. “I can’t sleep at night.” UP NEXT Nuggets: At Charlotte on Friday night Wizards: At Portland on Saturday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports Rich Dubroff, The Associated Press