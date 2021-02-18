Air France-KLM results FY 2020

18 February 2021

FULL YEAR 2020



Operating Result at -4.5 billion euros

Covid-19 crisis having an unprecedented impact on Air France-KLM

The Covid-19 crisis severely impacted the Full Year 2020 results:

Revenue at 11.1 billion euros, down 59% compared to last year

EBITDA loss at -1.7 billion euros, limited due to cost control

Group net employee cost down 35% in 2020 compared to last year, supported by staff reductions, state support mechanisms and activity related wages. Average number of FTEs (Full Time Equivalent) in December 2020 decreased by 8,700 compared to December 2019

Operating result at –4.5 billion euros, down 5.7 billion euros compared to last year

Net income at -7.1 billion euros, including restructuring provision at -822 million euros, over-hedging at -595 million euros and fleet impairment at -672 million euros

Net debt at 11.0 billion euros, up 4.9 billion compared to end of 2019

At 31 December 2020, the Group has 9.8 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal

OUTLOOK

After a positive Christmas traffic in Domestic France and to the Caribbean and Indian Ocean, travel restrictions were tightened in France, the Netherlands and worldwide, having a negative impact on the traffic of the Group in the first quarter of 2021.

Due to the lockdown and travel restrictions still in place, the Group anticipates a challenging First quarter 2021, with a lower EBITDA compared to the Fourth Quarter 2020.

There is limited visibility on the demand recovery curve as customer booking behavior is much more short-term oriented and also highly dependent on the imposed travel restrictions, on both the Long Haul and Medium Haul network.

In this context the Group expects capacity in Available Seat kilometers circa index 40 for Air France-KLM in the First quarter 2021 compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity due to negative environment.

The Group will progressively ramp up capacity towards summer 2021 and expects recovery in the second and third quarter 2021 thanks to the vaccine deployment.

Story continues

The Air France-KLM Group continues to work on quasi-equity and equity solutions in order to strengthen balance sheet and expects progress in the following weeks. Discussions are continuing with the European Comission within the “Temporary Framework” (TF).

Air France-KLM Group Fourth quarter Full Year 2020 Change 2020 Change¹ Passengers (thousands) 5,941 -75.9% 34,065 -67.3% Passenger Unit revenue per ASK1 (€ cts) 3.06 -52.6% 4.56 -31.2% Operating result (€m) -1,134 -1,228 -4,548 -5,689 Net income – Group part (€m) -1,000 -1,155 -7,078 -7,368 Adj. operating free cash flow (€m) -2,115 -1,610 -5,661 -5,276 Net debt at end of period (€m) 11,049 4,902

The Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, chaired by Ms. Anne-Marie Couderc, met on 17 February 2021 to approve the financial statements for the Full Year 2020. Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:

“2020 tested the Air France-KLM Group with the most severe crisis ever experienced by the air transport industry. I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and tremendous flexibility during this period, which has allowed us to remain resilient despite an unprecedented drop in traffic. Since the very beginning of the crisis, we set the highest standards of health and safety for our customers and our employees, all while being able to seize Cargo opportunities and continuously adapting our flight schedules in the face of ever-changing travel restrictions.

Thanks to the French- and Dutch state support and this agile way of working, we were able to drastically reduce our costs, protect our cash, and continue the execution of major transformation plans within our airlines, involving the efforts of all employees. In the coming months, we will continue to strengthen the Group's core, improving its economic and environmental performance, so that Air France-KLM will be in a position to fully leverage all opportunities when the industry starts to recover. We begin 2021 looking forward that this year will see an upturn in traffic as soon as vaccination is deployed on a large scale and borders once again reopen. Our customers look forward to being able to travel again and their attachment to Air France, KLM, and Transavia has grown stronger during this crisis.”

Business review

Network: In this very challenging 2020, Air France and KLM actively managed capacity with most of the flight incrementally cash positive thanks to the Cargo activity

Network Fourth quarter Full Year 2020 Change Change

constant currency 2020 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 1,986 -65.5% -64.9% 9,206 -60.4% -60.3% Scheduled revenues (€m) 1,818 -66.9% -66.2% 8,571 -61.5% -61.3% Operating result (€m) -881 -917 -914 -3,722 -4,471 -4,477

Full Year 2020 revenues decreased by 60.3% at constant currency to 9.2 billion euros. The operating result amounted to -3.7 billion euros, a 4.5 billion euros decrease at constant currency compared to last year. Measures were strengthened to preserve cash, including reduction of investments, cost savings measures, negotiations with supplier on payment terms, staff reductions and wage support measures.

Passenger network: Ensure health safety on board and adapt network to cope with border restrictions

Fourth quarter Full Year Passenger network 2020 Change Change

constant currency 2020 Change Change

constant currency Passengers (thousands) 5,211 -75.6% 28,883 -67.0% Capacity (ASK m) 34,900 -53.3% 138,168 -53.9% Traffic (RPK m) 14,351 -77.9% 81,212 -69.2% Load factor 41.1% -45.8 pt 58.8% -29.2 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 1,126 -78.3% -78.0% 6,638 -68.6% -68.4% Scheduled passenger revenues (€m) 1,054 -79.0% -78.6% 6,325 -69.0% -68.8% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.02 -55.0% -54.1% 4.58 -32.8% -32.4%

The passenger network activity in the fourth quarter was, as anticipated, strongly reduced at 46% of last year’s level. The tightening of travel restrictions, border closures and absence of corporate travel delayed the expected traffic recovery. October and November were weak in term of traffic compared to a stronger December, thanks to Christmas traffic increase in Domestic France and to Caribbean and Indian Ocean.

2020 was an unprecedented year for the airline industry and Air France-KLM with: a good start in January and February; a worldwide lockdown with repatriation flights during the second quarter followed by hopes of a resumption of traffic during summer and a last quarter marked by increased travel restrictions and some traffic during Christmas.

The Full year 2020 capacity was severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, at 46% of last year’s level while the traffic decreased by 69%, mainly due to travel restrictions in place.

The Group had an agile capacity management and was able to ramp-up capacity during summer and Christmas periods with resilient performance on low border restrictions routes (French Domestic, Caribbean & Indian Ocean and Africa & Middle East). The balanced network of Air France and KLM spread over the different regions of the world was a strong asset during the Covid-19 crisis, which partly explained why the Group operates more capacity than competitors. The strategy was to operate incremental cash positive flights and several routes were taking advantage of the strong worldwide cargo demand thanks to industry under capacity.

During 2020, the Group accelerated the phase-out of different aircraft to cope with the lower demand in the following years (Airbus 380, Airbus 340, Boeing 747, Canadair Jet and Embraer 145).

Air France-KLM Group continues to implement the highest safety standards for its customers and employees to counter virus transmission risks. Both Air France and KLM achieved 4 stars in the Skytrax “Covid-19 Airline Safety Rating”, one of highest score.

Cargo: Strong steering unit revenue in a context of industry under capacity





Fourth quarter Full Year Cargo business 2020 Change Change

constant currency 2020 Change Change

constant currency Tons (thousands) 268 -6.8% 880 -20.8% Capacity (ATK m) 2,812 -24.3% 10,120 -30.7% Traffic (RTK m) 2,082 -5.7% 6,829 -19.4% Load factor 74.0% +14.6 pt 67.5% +9.5 pt Total Cargo revenues (€m) 860 +53.9% +58.2% 2,568 +19.3% +19.9% Scheduled cargo revenues (€m) 764 +59.4% +63.6% 2,246 +21.9% +22.5% Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts ) 27.18 +110.5% +116.1% 22.20 +75.9% +76.8%

Global air cargo capacity was at the end of the Fourth quarter 2020 approximately 20% lower than 2019. Tightening of supply and demand levels increased yields by significant amount over the past months.

December was the eighth consecutive month of gradual air cargo market improvements and Air France-KLM’s Cargo activity continued to strongly perform with a unit revenue at constant currency up 116.1% in the Fourth quarter 2020.

The 2020 Cargo capacity of the Group has been down 30.7%, primarily driven by the reduction in belly capacity of passenger aircraft, partly offset by the increase of the full freighters’ capacity and mini cargo flights (passenger aircraft with only belly capacity commercialized). The yield and load factors were strongly up, resulting in a unit revenue increase of 76.8% at constant currency, thanks to the gap between industry capacity and demand. The Group benefited from a full freighter fleet of six aircraft and a passenger long-haul fleet well suited for the cargo activity (Boeing 777, Boeing 787, and Airbus 350).

On the demand side, world-wide air freight volumes are down due to Covid-19 crisis but are expecting to recover consistently with trade growth and industrial production. The supply-demand gap of the past months is foreseen to narrow once industry capacity supply will increase which depends on the passenger traffic recovery. Air France-KLM is ready to transport the Covid-19 vaccines worldwide and has already delivered them to several destinations successfully. The volumes will gradually increase during the first half of 2021.

Transavia: Well positioned for the recovery with a first step on the French domestic market

Fourth quarter Full Year Transavia 2020 Change 2020 Change Passengers (thousands) 730 -77.7% 5,182 -68.7% Capacity (ASK m) 2,134 -67.9% 13,312 -59.5% Traffic (RPK m) 1,323 -78.2% 9,828 -67.6% Load factor 62.0% -29.3 pt 73.8% -18.4 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 85 -74.8% 606 -65.2% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.67 -26.1% 4.41 -17.4% Unit cost per ASK (€ cts) 8.01 +48.8% 6.65 +34.7% Operating result (€m) -93 -65 -299 -430

The Fourth quarter operating result ended -65 million euros lower compared to last year at an operational loss of -93 million euros, as a result of the Covid-19 crisis and tightened border restrictions in Europe and North Africa.

Full year 2020 activity levels were close to 40% of last year’s level, with a unit revenue down -17.4% compared to 2019. Load factors at 73.8% were impacted by travel restrictions imposed.

During 2020, Transavia operated more than 150 repatriation flights from Europe and North Africa enabling 28,000 passengers to be brought back before temporarily immobilizing its entire fleet. In June, Transavia gradually resumed flights by constantly adapting operations to Covid-19 rules and has enabled many travelers to enjoy leisure destination during summer. However, the resurgence of Covid-19 and border restrictions have slowed down Transavia in the traffic recovery during the fourth quarter 2020. Strict cash preservation measures are still in place including reduction of investments, cost savings measures, negotiations with supplier on payment terms and wage support measures.

Several CLA agreements have been reached in both Transavia Netherlands and France about labor conditions and restructuring measures. Transavia France started French domestic operations during the fourth quarter 2020 from Paris Orly and regional airports.

Transavia plan to grow is still valid, well positioned to capture the leisure traffic recovery foreseen in the coming months and a major opportunity for the Group’s competitiveness gain.

Maintenance: Activity severely impacted by the decrease of airline’s activities

Fourth quarter Full Year Maintenance 2020 Change Change

constant currency 2020 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 603 -48.2% 2,858 -38.1% Third-party revenues (€m) 286 -44.5% -40.5% 1,248 -41.6% -41.4% Operating result (€m) -177 -267 -257 -543 -803 -798 Operating margin (%) -29.4% -37.1 pt -36.5 pt -19.0% -24.6 pt -24.5 pt

The Fourth quarter operating result stood at -177 million euros, a decrease of 267 million euros, highly impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. Maintenance continued to sign new contracts in the fourth quarter and are included in the order book at year end.

During 2020, external revenues declined by 41.6% and the decreased in Air France-KLM Group airlines activities impacted the total revenues. Operating costs have been reduced by a lower maintenance activity level, staff reductions, wage support measures for employees and other initiated cost savings measures. Operating results stood at -543 million euros, down 803 million euros compared to last year.

Covid-19 generated around 320 million euros exceptional items, of which 120 million of doubtful receivable, 110 million euros provision on asset value and 90 million euros regarding contracts review.



The Maintenance order book is assessed to 9.1 billion dollars at 31 December 2020, a decrease of 2.4 billion dollars compared to 31 December 2019, explained by the Covid-19 crisis. The Maintenance business is carefully managing agreements with clients on payment terms.

Air France-KLM maintenance activity is well positioned on new generation aircraft maintenance and foresees solid opportunities for the future.

Air France-KLM Group: Financial metrics severely impacted by Covid-19, a decrease of €5.8bn in EBITDA mitigated by cost control

Fourth quarter Full Year 2020 Change Change

constant currency 2020 Change Change

constant currency Capacity (ASK m) 37,034 -54.5% 151,480 -54.4% Traffic (RPK m) 15,673 -77.9% 91,040 -69.0% Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.06 -53.5% -52.6% 4.56 -31.6% -31.2% Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 5.12 -28.5% -27.1% 6.05 -16.3% -15.8% Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel 8.18 +16.1% +25.9% 9.05 +31.6% +36.9% Revenues (€m) 2,363 -64.3% -63.5% 11,088 -59.2% -59.1% EBITDA (€m) -407 -1,272 -1,260 -1,689 -5,816 -5,814 Operating result (€m) -1,134 -1,228 -1,215 -4,548 -5,689 -5,685 Operating margin (%) -48.0% -49.4 pt -49.2 pt -41.0% -45.2 pt -45.2 pt Net income - Group part (€m) -1,000 -1,155 -7,078 -7,368

In Full Year 2020, the Air France-KLM Group posted an operating result of -4.5 billion euros, down by 5.7 billion euros compared to last year.

Net income amounted to -7.1 billion euros in the Full Year 2020, a decrease of 7.4 billion euros compared to last year, of which exceptional accounting items due to Covid-19:

Restructuring costs provision of -822 million euros with Departure Plan at Air France Group and KLM Group

Fuel over hedge has been recycled to “Other financial income and expenses” for -595 million euros

Fleet impairment of -672 million, mainly caused by -553 million euros on Airbus A380

Since the beginning of the crisis, Air France, KLM and Transavia proceeded 2.3 billion euros of refunds to customers, with 0.8 billion euros during the fourth quarter 2020.

The Full year 2020 unit cost increased by 36.9%, primarily caused by Covid-19 related capacity reductions

Group net employee costs were down 35% in 2020 compared to last year, supported by staff reductions, partial activity implementation at Air France and compensated staff cost by the NOW mechanism at KLM and no profit sharing provisions to be made at both airlines. The average number of FTEs (Full Time Equivalent) stood at 76,900 in December 2020, down 8,700 compared to December 2019.

Net debt up 4.9 billion euros

Fourth quarter Full Year In € million 2020 Change 2020 Change Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m) -661 -1,440 -2,586 -6,370 Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m) -253 -244 -405 -381 Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m) -502 -547 165 +30 Net cash flow from operating activities (€m) -1,416 -2,231 -2,826 -6,721 Net investments* (€m) -421 +639 -1,895 +1,377 Operating free cash flow (€m) -1,837 -1,592 -4,721 -5,344 Repayment of lease debt -278 -18 -940 +68 Adjusted operating free cash flow** -2,115 -1,610 -5,661 -5,276

* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.

** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.

The Group generated adjusted operating free cash flow in Full Year 2020 of -5.7 billion euros, a decrease of 5.3 billion euros compared to last year, mainly explained by a net cash flow from operating activities decline of 6.7 billion euros, partly offset by a reduction in net investments of 1.4 billion euros.

Strong focus on working capital management in all businesses has led to a positive change of +165 million euros in 2020, thanks to tax & social charges deferrals, negotiations with suppliers and vouchers policy which compensated the refunds process and the low inflow of bookings.

In € million 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Net debt 11,049 6,147 EBITDA trailing 12 months -1,689 4,128 Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months na 1.5 x

Both airlines results negatively impacted in 2020

Fourth quarter Full Year 2020 Change 2020 Change Air France Group Operating result (€m) -989 -970 -3,389 -3,669 Operating margin (%) -73.3% -72.8 pt -52.8% -54.5 pt KLM Group Operating result (€m) -152 -271 -1,154 -2,007 Operating margin (%) -13.4% -17.8 pt -22.5% -30.2 pt

OUTLOOK

After a positive Christmas traffic in Domestic France and to the Caribbean and Indian Ocean, travel restrictions were tightened in France, the Netherlands and worldwide, having a negative impact on the traffic of the Group in the first quarter of 2021.

There is limited visibility on the demand recovery curve as customer booking behavior is much more short-term oriented and also highly dependent on the imposed travel restrictions, on both the Long Haul and Medium Haul network.

The Group will progressively ramp up capacity towards summer 2021 and expects recovery in the second and third quarter 2021 thanks to the vaccine deployment.

For the time being, KLM is not able to execute passenger flights between the Netherlands and South Africa, South America and the UK while France banned all non-essential travel from and to France. Instead of gradually increasing capacity during the First Quarter, the capacity had to be reduced.

In this context the Group expects:

·Capacity in Available Seat kilometers circa index 40 for Air France-KLM in the First quarter 2021 compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity due to negative environment.

Given the under capacity in the Cargo industry, strong steering options for the First quarter 2021 remain available, although future performance is pending passenger industry recovery.

Due to the lockdown and travel restrictions still in place, The Group anticipates a challenging First quarter 2021, with a lower EBITDA compared to the Fourth Quarter 2020.

At 31 December 2020, the Group has a solid 9.8 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal.

The Group foresees liquidity requirements in 2021 with:

Negative First quarter working capital requirement influenced by deferred payments and substantial low level of new bookings

Capex spending before fleet financings at 2.0 billion euros in 2021

Restructuring cash out at 0.5 billion euros in 2021

Guidance : Air France-KLM Group medium term operating margin objective unchanged but delayed

The Group accelerates its transformation initiatives and confirms its medium-term financial ambition. The Group continues to balance its medium-term focus on managing liquidity with the long-term focus on achieving increased competitiveness. To do this, the Group continues to optimize, fleet, labour, network and costs.

The Covid-19 crisis is showing an unprecedented impact on traffic. In order to anticipate on this decline in traffic. The Group estimates the number of aircraft in 2022 to be 7% below the number of aircraft in 2019. The Group expects capacity in ASK back to the 2019 levels only in 2024.

By the end of 2020 the Group managed to decrease the number of FTE already by 10% compared to December 2019. In the coming years the number of FTE will further decrease by circa 6,000 FTE. The reduction in FTE, amongst other key transformation initiatives, will drive the unit cost down 8% to 10% once capacity is back at 2019 level.

The Group’s medium-term financial ambition is maintained with an Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow expected to be positive again in 2023. The Operating Margin mid-cycle objective is still estimated at 7% to 8%.

******

The audit procedures for the consolidated accounts have taken place. Despite uncertainties, the Board of Directors considered appropriate to prepare the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 on the basis of the going concern principle.

For further information, please refer to Note 2 of the consolidated financial statements.

The certification report will be published following the completion of the procedures necessary for the filing of the Universal Registration Document.

The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on 18 February 2021 from 7:15 am CET.

A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Gagey (CFO) will be held on 18 February 2021 at 08.30 CET.



To connect to the conference call, please dial:

France: Local +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57

Netherlands: Local +31 (0)20 703 8261

UK: Local +44 (0)330 336 9411

US: Local +1 720-543-0206

Confirmation code: 7443591

Investor Relations Press

Olivier Gall Antoine Madre

+33 1 49 89 52 59 +33 1 49 89 52 60 +33 1 41 56 56 00

olgall@airfranceklm.com anmadre@airfranceklm.com





Income Statement

Fourth quarter Full Year €m 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Sales 2,363 6,616 -64.3% 11,088 27,188 -59.2% Other revenues 0 1 -100.0% 0 1 -100.0% Revenues 2,363 6,617 -64.3% 11,088 27,189 -59.2% Aircraft fuel -506 -1,393 -63.7% -2,392 -5,511 -56.6% Chartering costs -72 -118 -39.0% -253 -525 -51.8% Landing fees and en route charges -226 -462 -51.1% -969 -1,933 -49.9% Catering -59 -205 -71.2% -294 -822 -64.2% Handling charges and other operating costs -188 -422 -55.5% -833 -1,715 -51.4% Aircraft maintenance costs -375 -708 -47.0% -1,618 -2,628 -38.5% Commercial and distribution costs -55 -246 -77.6% -346 -1,029 -66.4% Other external expenses -342 -437 -21.7% -1,275 -1,730 -26.3% Salaries and related costs -1,076 -2,108 -49.0% -5,300 -8,139 -34.9% Taxes other than income taxes -29 -35 -17.1% -137 -154 -11.0% Other income and expenses 158 382 -58.6% 640 1,125 -43.1% EBITDA -407 865 nm -1,689 4,128 nm Amortization, depreciation and provisions -727 -771 -5.7% -2,859 -2,987 -4.3% Income from current operations -1,134 94 nm -4,548 1,141 nm Sales of aircraft equipment 6 -2 nm 37 22 +68.2% Other non-current income and expenses -38 -19 +99.9% -1,489 -153 +873% Income from operating activities -1,166 73 nm -6,000 1,010 nm Cost of financial debt -146 -110 +32.7% -496 -442 +12.2% Income from cash and cash equivalent 1 9 -88.9% 19 49 -61.2% Net cost of financial debt -145 -101 +43.6% -477 -393 +21.4% Other financial income and expenses 171 120 +42.5% -451 -271 +66.4% Income before tax -1,140 92 nm -6,928 346 nm Income taxes 145 56 +158.9% -97 -76 +27.6% Net income of consolidated companies -995 148 nm -7,025 270 nm Share of profits (losses) of associates -6 8 nm -58 23 nm Net income for the period -1,001 156 nm -7,083 293 nm Minority interest -1 1 nm -5 3 nm Net income for the period – Group part -1,000 155 nm -7,078 290 nm

2019 results restated (with a similar impact in both years) for limited life parts componentization accounting change.



Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 In million euros Goodwill 215 217 Intangible assets 1,230 1,305 Flight equipment 11,031 11,334 Other property, plant and equipment 1,548 1,580 Right-of-use assets 4,678 5,173 Investments in equity associates 230 307 Derivatives assets long term 92 238 Pension assets 211 420 Other financial assets 795 1,096 Deferred tax assets 282 523 Other non-current assets 4 3 Total non-current assets 20,316 22,196 Other short-term financial assets 607 800 Derivatives assets short term 160 258 Inventories 543 737 Trade receivables 1,248 2,164 Other current assets 914 865 Cash and cash equivalents 6,423 3,715 Total current assets 9,895 8,539 Total assets 30,211 30,735 Liabilities and equity 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 In million euros Issued capital 429 429 Additional paid-in capital 4,139 4,139 Treasury shares -25 -67 Perpetual 0 403 Reserves and retained earnings -9,970 -2,620 Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM -5,427 2,284 Non-controlling interests 9 15 Total Equity -5,418 2,299 Pension provisions 2,147 2,253 Other provisions 3,670 3,750 Long-term debt 14,171 6,271 Lease financial debt 2,425 3,149 Derivatives liabilities long term 122 107 Deferred tax liabilities 22 142 Other non-current liabilities 1,294 115 Total non-current liabilities 23,851 15,787 Provisions 1,337 714 Current portion of long-term debt 1,318 842 Current portion of lease financial debt 839 971 Derivatives liabilities short term 363 154 Trade payables 1,435 2,379 Deferred revenue on ticket sales 2,394 3,289 Frequent flyer programs 916 848 Other current liabilities 3,175 3,448 Bank overdrafts 1 4 Total current liabilities 11,778 12,649 Total equity and liabilities 30,211 30,735

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st Jan until 31 december 2020

€m 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Net income from continuing operations -7,083 293 Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions 2,859 2,987 Financial provisions 183 217 Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets -50 -43 Loss (gain)on disposals of subsidiaries and associates 1 0 Derivatives – non monetary result -27 30 Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net -290 82 Impairment 680 0 Other non-monetary items 511 238 Share of (profits) losses of associates 58 -23 Deferred taxes 167 -21 Financial Capacity -2,991 3,760 (Increase) / decrease in inventories 138 -93 (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables 760 61 Increase / (decrease) in trade payables -898 -133 Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales -837 160 Change in other receivables and payables 1,002 140 Change in working capital requirements 165 135 Net cash flow from operating activities -2,826 3,895 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -2,099 -3,372 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 204 100 Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities 357 13 Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities -1 -1 Dividends received 0 14 Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months -44 -72 Net cash flow used in investing activities -1,583 -3,318 Increase of equity due to new convertible bond 0 54 Perpetual (including premium) 0 0 Issuance of debt 11,437 1,617 Repayment on financial debt -3,389 -1,156 Payments on lease debt -940 -1,008 Decrease (increase ) in loans, net 39 72 Dividends and coupons on perpetual paid 0 -26 Net cash flow from financing activities 7,147 -447 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts -27 1 Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts 2,711 131 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 3,711 3,580 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 6,422 3,711 Change in treasury of discontinued operations 0 0

Key Performance Indicators

Restated net result, group share

Fourth quarter Full Year In million euros 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income/(loss), Group share -1,000 155 -7,078 290 Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net -212 -141 -290 82 Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (derivatives) -97 -20 -27 -29 Non-current income and expenses 31 22 1,452 131 Tax impact on gross adjustments net result 78 -42 -323 -55 Restated net income/(loss), group part -1,200 -27 -6,266 419 Coupons on perpetual 0 -4 0 -17 Restated net income/(loss), group share including coupons on perpetual (used to calculate earnings per share) -1,200 -31 -6,266 402 Restated net income/(loss) per share (in €) -2,81 0,14 -14,66 0,95

Return on capital employed (ROCE)1

In million euros 31 Dec 2020 30 Sep 2020 30 June 2020 31

Mar 2020 31

Dec 2019 30 Sep 2019 30

June 2019 31

Mar 2019 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,445 1,470 1,500 1,564 1,522 1,481 1,465 1,485 Flight equipment 11,031 11,009 10,919 11,465 11,334 10,829 10,747 10,456 Other property, plant and equipment 1,548 1,535 1,551 1,579 1,580 1,554 1,530 1,504 Right of use assets 4,678 4,789 4,938 5,119 5,173 5,300 5,470 5,453 Investments in equity associates 230 224 267 299 307 310 305 306 Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits 146 135 133 142 140 131 125 127 Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring -3,922 -4,001 -4,130 -4,190 -4,058 -4,101 -3,888 -3,907 WCR, excluding market value of derivatives -6,505 -6,894 -6,779 -6,650 -6,310 -6,285 -6,957 -6,938 Capital employed 8,651 8,267 8,399 9,328 9,688 9,219 8,797 8,486 Average capital employed (A) 8,661 9,048 Adjusted results from current operations -4,548 1,141 - Dividends received 0 -2 - Share of profits (losses) of associates -58 23 - Normative income tax 1,394 -318 Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B) -3,212 844 ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A) -37.1% 9.3%





Net debt

Balance sheet at €m 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Financial debt 15,388 6,886 Repo on triple A bonds -84 0 Lease debt 3,184 4,029 Currency hedge on financial debt 27 4 Accrued interest -107 -62 Gross financial debt (A) 18,408 10,857 Cash and cash equivalents 6,423 3,715 Marketable securities 193 111 Cash securities 309 300 Bonds AAA 518 585 Bank overdrafts -1 -4 Others 1 3 Repo on triple A bonds -84 0 Net cash (B) 7,359 4,710 Net debt (A) – (B) 11,049 6,147

Adjusted operating free cash flow

Fourth quarter Full Year €m 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash flow from operating activities, continued operations -1,416 815 -2,826 3,895 Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -444 -1,077 -2,099 -3,372 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 23 17 204 100 Operating free cash flow -1,837 -245 -4,721 623 Payments on lease debt -278 -260 -940 -1,008 Adjusted operating free cash flow -2,115 -505 -5,661 -385

Operating cash burn





Full Year 2020 2019 EBITDA - 1,689 4,128 Provisions (CO2 and other) -22 18 Correction of spare parts inventory 4 -1 Addition to pension provisions 306 341 Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out) -246 -256 Payment linked with shares 0 1 Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals) 41 46 Dividend received 0 -2 Income from operation activities - cash impact -1,605 4,275 Restructuring costs -405 -24 Other non-current income and expenses -1 1 Cost of financial debt -446 -422 Financial income -2 23 Realized foreign exchange gain/loss 7 -1 Termination of trading hedges - cash -589 4 Current income tax 70 -97 Other financial charges & expenses - cash -22 -7 Other elements 3 8 Financial capacity -2,991 3,760

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

Fourth quarter Full Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues (in €m) 2,363 6,617 11,088 27,189 Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/- 1,134 -94 4,548 -1,141 Total operating expense (in €m) 3,497 6,523 15,637 26,048 Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m) -72 -178 -314 -711 Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m) -96 -79 -322 -310 Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m) -286 -515 -1,248 -2,138 Transavia - other revenues (in €m) -7 -7 -20 10 Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m) -6 -7 -28 -34 Net cost (in €m) 3,031 5,736 13,706 22,864 Capacity produced, reported in ASK* 37,034 81,363 151,480 332,473 Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK) 8.18 7.05 9.05 6.88 Gross change 16.1% 31.6% Currency effect on net costs (in €m) -102 -121 Change at constant currency 18.2% 32.3% Fuel price effect (in €m) adjusted for 2019 capacity -342 -771 Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK) 8.18 6.50 9.05 6.61 Change at constant currency and fuel price basis +25.9% +36.9%

* The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).

Group results

Air France Group

Fourth quarter Full Year 2020 Change 2020 Change Revenue (in €m) 1,349 -66.7% 6,415 -61.3% EBITDA (in €m) -514 -980 -1,609 -3,781 Operating result (en m€) -988 -970 -3,389 -3,669 Operating margin (%) -73.3% -72.8 pt -52.8% -54.5 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) -669 -1,012 -2,188 -2,188 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin -49.6% -58.0 pt -34.1% -34.1 pt





KLM Group



Fourth quarter Full Year 2020 Change 2020 Change Revenue (in €m) 1,136 -57.8% 5,120 -53.8% EBITDA (in €m) 101 -304 -75 -2,017 Operating result (en m€) -152 -271 -1,154 -2,007 Operating margin (%) -13.4% -17.8 pt -22.5% -30.2 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) 17 -416 -340 -340 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin 1.5% -14.6 pt -6.6% -6.6 pt

NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 31 December 2020

Aircraft type AF

(incl. HOP) KL

(incl. KLC & MP) Transavia Owned Finance lease Operating lease Total In operation Change / 31/12/19 B747-400 2 2 2 -8 B777-300 43 14 18 17 22 57 57 B777-200 25 15 26 14 40 40 B787-9 10 13 6 5 12 23 23 1 B787-10 6 4 2 6 5 1 A380-800 9 2 3 4 9 -10 A350-900 6 1 5 6 6 3 A340-300 1 1 1 -4 A330-300 5 5 5 5 A330-200 15 8 11 12 23 21 -2 Total Long-Haul 109 63 0 71 32 69 172 157 -19 B737-900 5 5 5 5 B737-800 31 75 29 10 67 106 106 2 B737-700 16 5 2 5 14 21 20 -3 A321 20 11 9 20 20 A320 44 4 4 36 44 44 1 A319 33 14 19 33 33 A318 18 8 10 18 18 Total Medium-Haul 115 52 80 73 19 155 247 246 0 ATR72-600 -2 ATR72-500 ATR42-500 Canadair Jet 1000 14 14 14 14 Canadair Jet 700 11 11 11 9 -1 Embraer 190 17 32 11 10 28 49 49 2 Embraer 175 17 3 14 17 17 Embraer 170 15 10 5 15 15 Embraer 145 15 15 15 -13 Total Regional 72 49 0 64 24 33 121 104 -14 B747-400ERF 3 3 3 3 B747-400BCF 1 1 1 1 B777-F 2 2 2 2 Total Cargo 2 4 0 6 0 0 6 6 0 Total 298 168 80 214 75 257 546 513 -33

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity*

Q4 Year to date Total Passenger network* 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 5,211 21,347 (75.6%) 28,883 87,634 (67.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 14,351 64,943 (77.9%) 81,212 263,509 (69.2%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 34,900 74,723 (53.3%) 138,167 299,624 (53.9%) Load factor (%) 41.1% 86.9% (45.8) 58.8% 87.9% (29.2) Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,591 7,031 (77.4%) 8,663 28,320 (69.4%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 11,239 53,128 (78.8%) 64,022 213,664 (70.0%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 29,749 60,648 (50.9%) 112,586 240,774 (53.2%) Load factor (%) 37.8% 87.6% (49.8) 56.9% 88.7% (31.9) North America Passengers carried (‘000s) 306 2,074 (85.3%) 2,176 8,760 (75.2%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,260 14,751 (84.7%) 15,657 62,245 (74.8%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 7,972 16,561 (51.9%) 31,381 69,677 (55.0%) Load factor (%) 28.3% 89.1% (60.7) 49.9% 89.3% (39.4) Latin America Passengers carried (‘000s) 183 935 (80.5%) 1,151 3,664 (68.6%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,766 8,780 (79.9%) 10,943 34,753 (68.5%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,848 10,160 (52.3%) 18,372 39,135 (53.1%) Load factor (%) 36.4% 86.4% (50.0) 59.6% 88.8% (29.2) Asia / Pacific Passengers carried (‘000s) 173 1,689 (89.8%) 1,534 6,659 (77.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,491 14,610 (89.8%) 13,294 58,008 (77.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 6,326 16,390 (61.4%) 27,028 64,124 (57.9%) Load factor (%) 23.6% 89.1% (65.6) 49.2% 90.5% (41.3) Africa / Middle East Passengers carried (‘000s) 534 1,395 (61.8%) 2,097 5,484 (61.8%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,815 8,040 (65.0%) 11,640 31,157 (62.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,728 9,595 (40.3%) 18,066 36,955 (51.1%) Load factor (%) 49.1% 83.8% (34.6) 64.4% 84.3% (19.9) Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried (‘000s) 396 938 (57.7%) 1,705 3,753 (54.6%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,908 6,948 (58.1%) 12,488 27,500 (54.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,875 7,942 (38.6%) 17,739 30,883 (42.6%) Load factor (%) 59.7% 87.5% (27.8) 70.4% 89.0% (18.6) Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 3,620 14,316 (74.7%) 20,220 59,314 (65.9%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,111 11,815 (73.7%) 17,190 49,845 (65.5%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,151 14,074 (63.4%) 25,581 58,851 (56.5%) Load factor (%) 60.4% 83.9% (23.5) 67.2% 84.7% (17.5)

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity

Q4 Year to date Transavia 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 730 3,266 (77.7%) 5,182 16,581 (68.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,323 6,064 (78.2%) 9,828 30,303 (67.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,134 6,640 (67.9%) 13,312 32,867 (59.5%) Load factor (%) 62.0% 91.3% (29.3) 73.8% 92.2% (18.4)

Total group passenger activity**

Q4 Year to date Total group** 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 5,941 24,614 (75.9%) 34,065 104,214 (67.3%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 15,673 71,007 (77.9%) 91,040 293,812 (69.0%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 37,034 81,363 (54.5%) 151,480 332,492 (54.4%) Load factor (%) 42.3% 87.3% (44.9) 60.1% 88.4% (28.3)

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

Q4 Year to date Total Group 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 2,082 2,207 (5.7%) 6,829 8,467 (19.3%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 2,812 3,713 (24.3%) 10,121 14,609 (30.7%) Load factor (%) 74.0% 59.4% 14.6 67.5% 58.0% 9.5





Air France activity

Q4 Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 3,017 12,698 (76.2%) 17,652 52,542 (66.4%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 7,946 37,584 (78.9%) 47,339 154,033 (69.3%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 16,416 43,863 (62.6%) 73,325 177,172 (58.6%) Load factor (%) 48.4% 85.7% (37.3) 64.6% 86.9% (22.4)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 956 4,122 (76.8%) 5,199 16,845 (69.1%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,284 30,571 (79.4%) 36,952 124,235 (70.3%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 13,763 35,338 (61.1%) 58,194 141,282 (58.8%) Load factor (%) 45.7% 86.5% (40.9) 63.5% 87.9% (24.4)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,060 8,576 (76.0%) 12,453 35,697 (65.1%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,662 7,013 (76.3%) 10,387 29,798 (65.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,654 8,525 (68.9%) 15,131 35,890 (57.8%) Load factor (%) 62.6% 82.3% (19.6) 68.6% 83.0% (14.4)





Q4 Year to date Cargo activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 843 994 (15.3%) 2,644 3,789 (30.2%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,347 1,867 (27.9%) 4,737 7,356 (35.6%) Load factor (%) 62.6% 53.3% 9.3 55.8% 51.5% 4.3

KLM activity

Q4 Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,195 8,650 (74.6%) 11,231 35,092 (68.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,405 27,359 (76.6%) 33,873 109,476 (69.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 18,484 30,859 (40.1%) 64,842 122,452 (47.0%) Load factor (%) 34.7% 88.7% (54.0) 52.2% 89.4% (37.2)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 635 2,909 (78.2%) 3,463 11,475 (69.8%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,956 22,557 (78.0%) 27,070 89,428 (69.7%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 15,986 25,310 (36.8%) 54,392 99,492 (45.3%) Load factor (%) 31.0% 89.1% (58.1) 49.8% 89.9% (40.1)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,560 5,740 (72.8%) 7,767 23,617 (67.1%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,449 4,802 (69.8%) 6,803 20,047 (66.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,497 5,550 (55.0%) 10,450 22,960 (54.5%) Load factor (%) 58.0% 86.5% (28.5) 65.1% 87.3% (22.2)





Q4 Year to date Cargo activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 1,242 1,212 2.4% 4,184 4,678 (10.6%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,466 1,846 (20.6%) 5,385 7,253 (25.8%) Load factor (%) 84.7% 65.6% 19.1 77.7% 64.5% 13.2













1 Passenger unit revenue is the aggregate of Passenger network and Transavia unit revenues, change at constant currency







1 The definition of ROCE has been revised to take into account the seasonal effects of the activity.







Attachment



