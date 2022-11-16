Air France-KLM launches an offering of deeply subordinated undated bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares for a nominal amount of approximately EUR 300m

AIR FRANCE - KLM
·9 min read
AIR FRANCE - KLM
AIR FRANCE - KLM

Paris, 16 November 2022

Air France-KLM launches an offering of deeply subordinated undated bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares for a nominal amount of approximately EUR 300m.

  • The offering will be conducted by way of a placement to qualified investors only

  • Net Proceeds of the offering are meant to be fully allocated to the repayment of the perpetual bonds held by the French State, issued in April 2021

  • This transaction marks a further step in the Group’s initiatives to accelerate the repayment of the French State aid, continue to support the strengthening of equity capital, and help optimize financial costs

Air France-KLM S.A. (the “Company”) today announced the launch of an offering of undated deeply subordinated unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (the “Bonds”), for a nominal amount of approximately EUR 300 million within the limits of a maximum number of 200 million underlying shares by way of a placement to qualified investors only (the “Offering”).

CMA CGM has expressed the intention to participate to the placement pro-rata to its current shareholding of 9.0%.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be fully allocated to the repayment of the perpetual bonds held by the French State, issued in April 2021.

Main terms of the Bonds

The Bonds will be issued at par and will have a nominal value of €100,000 (the “Principal Amount”) and will be convertible and/or exchangeable into new and/or existing shares of Air France-KLM (the “Shares”).

The final terms of the Bonds are expected to be determined today and the settlement date of the Bonds is expected to take place on 23 November 2022.

The reference share price will be equal to the volume-weighted average trading price (VWAP) of Air France-KLM’s shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”) as from the opening of trading on 16 November 2022 until the close of trading on the same day. The conversion/exchange price of the Bonds will be set at a premium of 20% to 25% over the reference share price.

The Bonds will represent direct, unconditional, deeply subordinated and unsecured obligations of the issuers ranking pari passu without any preference among themselves and (1) equally and rateably with any other existing or future deeply subordinated obligations (ii) in priority to present and future equity securities of the issuer and (iii) junior to all present and future Unsubordinated Obligations, Ordinary Subordinated Obligations of the Issuer and prêts participatifs granted to, and titres participatifs issued by, the Issuer (as defined in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds).

An application will be made for admission of the Bonds to trading on the non-regulated open market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext AccessTM) within one month following the Issue Date.

Interests

From the issue date until 23 November 2025 (exclusive), the Bonds will bear interest at a nominal annual rate comprised between 5.75% and 6.50% payable quarterly in arrear on 23 November, 23 February, 23 May and 23 August of each year (or the next working day if any of those dates are a non-working day) (each, an "Interest Payment Date"), and on the first time on 23 February 2023, subject to any interest payment suspension by the Company (in accordance with the Bonds’ terms and conditions).

From 23 November 2025 (inclusive), the Bonds will bear interest at a rate equal to 1,300 basis points above the applicable 3 year-Mid-Swap Rate in Euro as a reference rate. The reference rate will be subject to a reset every three years thereafter. Interest will be payable quarterly in arrear on each Interest Payment Date and, as the case may be, for the first time on 23 February 2026, subject to any interest payment suspension.

In the event of a change of control, the annual rate for the fixed coupon or the reset reference rate coupon, as the case may be, will be increased by 500 basis points.

On any Interest Payment Date, the Company may decide, subject to certain conditions, to suspend payment of interest in respect of the Bonds for the relevant interest period, subject to having notified Bondholders at least 15 business days prior to the relevant Interest Payment Date. All interest in respect of the Bonds that is not paid at an Optional Interest Payment Date will constitute "Deferred Interest". Any amount of Deferred Interest will bear interest (to the full extent permitted by law) from the interest payment suspension date for any period exceeding 12 months at the interest rate applicable to the Bonds at the relevant period. The amount of accrued interest (the "Additional Interest") in respect of Deferred Interest will become due and payable in the same manner as Deferred Interest. Deferred Interest (as well as the corresponding amount of Additional Interest) may be paid in full or in part at any time at the Company's option, but all Deferred Interest (as well as the corresponding amount of Additional Interest) in respect of all the Bonds will become payable in full in specific cases, including if the Company decides the payment of a dividend or of an interim dividend or repurchase of any equity security or upon redemption of all outstanding Bonds.

Redemption of the Bonds

The Bonds are undated, subject to cases of early redemption at the Company's option and will only be repayable in the event of the liquidation of the Company or upon the expiry of the term indicated in the Company's by-laws (unless extended in accordance with applicable legislation).

The Company may, at its option proceed with early redemption of all, but not some, of the Bonds at par plus accrued interest, Deferred Interest and, as the case may be, Additional Interest (the “Early Redemption Price”) in accordance with the provisions of Dividend and Capital Stopper:

  • for the first time on 23 November 2025, and then on each Interest Payment Date;

  • in case of a change of control;

  • from 14 December 2024 until 23 November 2025 (excluded), if the arithmetic average, calculated over any period of 10 trading days falling within any period of 20 consecutive trading days preceding the publication of the early redemption notice of the daily products of the Company’s closing trading share price on Euronext Paris and the conversion/exchange ratio in effect on each trading day during such period exceeds 130% of the principal amount of the Bonds;

  • and if the total number of the Bonds outstanding is less than 15% of the number of Bonds originally issued

Conversion/Exchange rights

Bondholders may exercise their conversion/exchange right at any time 40 days after the issue date (inclusive) until the 10th business day (exclusive) preceding the earlier of the two following dates: 23 November 2025, or, as the case may be, the date set for any early redemption.

The conversion/exchange ratio is set at the Principal Amount divided by the prevailing initial conversion/exchange price, subject to subsequent adjustments (as set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds).

Dilution

For illustrative purpose, when considering an offering of Bonds for a maximum amount of approximately €300 million, a nominal value of €100,000 per Bond and a conversion/exchange price calculated on the basis of a reference share price corresponding to a €1.4035 closing share price on 15 November 2022, and a 22.5% conversion premium corresponding to the issue premium mid-range, dilution would represent approximately 6.8% of the outstanding share capital, if the Company decided to exclusively deliver new shares upon conversion.

Placement and offer

The offering will be conducted in accordance with Article L.411-2, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), as per the authorization granted by the Company’s extraordinary general meeting held on May 26th, 2021 (23rd resolution) as amended by the Company’s extraordinary general meeting held on May 24th, 2022 (19th resolution), through an offer to qualified investors only, as defined in article 2 point (e) of Regulation (EU) n° 2017/1129, in France and outside France (excluding the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan). There will be no prospectus, offering circular or any similar offering document produced in connection with the offering.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, HSBC Continental Europe and Natixis are acting as structuring banks and as joint global coordinators of the Offering (the “Structuring Banks” and the “Joint Global Coordinators”). Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank is acting as co-global coordinator (the “Co-Global Coordinator”), and together with the Joint Global Coordinators and with Société Générale as joint bookrunners (the “Joint Bookrunners”).

Lock-Up

In the context of the offering, the Company will agree to a lock-up undertaking ending 90 calendar days following the issue date of the Bonds (inclusive), subject to certain exceptions or waiver of the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Subscription intention from existing shareholders

CMA CGM who holds 9.0% of Air France-KLM as of the date of this press release, has expressed the intention to participate to the placement pro-rata to its current shareholding.

The Company is not aware of any subscription intention from its other main shareholders.

Public information

The offering of the Bonds is not subject to a prospectus approved by the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the “AMF”). This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or to sell securities.

Detailed information on Air France-KLM, including its business, results, prospects and related risk factors are described in the Company’s universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 4th, 2022 under number D.22-0236 (the “URD”) as supplemented by an amendment to the URD filed with the AMF on May 23rd, 2022, which are available together with all the press releases of the Company, the half-year financial report of the Company for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, and the press release for the three-month period ended 30 September 2022, on the Company’s website (www.airfranceklm.com).

Investor Relations

 

Press

Frederic Kahane

Michiel Klinkers

 

 

 

+33 1 41 56 56 00

frkahane@airfranceklm.com

Michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com

Mail.mediarelations@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, to U.S. Persons or in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

No communication or information relating to the offering of the Bonds or the Repurchase may be transmitted to the public in a country where there is a registration obligation or where an approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any country in which such registration or approval would be required. The issuance by the Company or the subscription of the Bonds may be subject to legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions; none of Air France-KLM and the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners do not assume any liability in connection with the breach by any person of such restrictions.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) and of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of the United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”). This press release is not an offer to the public other than to qualified investors, or an offer to subscribe or designed to solicit interest for purposes of an offer to the public other than to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including France.

The Bonds have been and will be offered only by way of an offering in France and outside France (excluding the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan and any other jurisdiction where a registration process or an approval would be required by applicable laws and regulations), solely to qualified investors as defined in article 2 point (e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with Article L. 411-2, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier) and article 2 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. There will be no public offering in any country (including France) in connection with the Bonds, other than to qualified investors. This press release does not constitute a recommendation concerning the issue of the Bonds. The value of the Bonds and the shares of Air France-KLM can decrease as well as increase. Potential investors should consult a professional adviser as to the suitability of the Bonds for the person concerned.

Prohibition of sales to European Economic Area retail investors

No action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make available any Bonds to any retail investor in the European Economic Area. For the purposes of this provision:

a.        the expression "retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of the following:

i.        a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or

ii.        a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or

iii.        not a “qualified investor” as defined in the Prospectus Regulation; and

b.        the expression “offer" includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Bonds to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe the Bonds.

Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the European Economic Area has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

Prohibition of sales to UK retail Investors

No action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make available any Bonds to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (“UK”). For the purposes of this press release:

a.        the expression “retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of the following:

i.        a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“EUWA”); or

ii.        a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or

iii.        not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the UK Prospectus Regulation; and

b.        the expression an “offer” includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Bonds to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the Bonds.

Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the “UK PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market – Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer’s product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Bonds is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Bonds (a “distributor”) should take into consideration the manufacturers’ target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers’ target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

France

The Bonds have not been and will not be offered or sold or cause to be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, to the public in France other than to qualified investors. Any offer or sale of the Bonds and distribution of any offering material relating to the Bonds have been and will be made in France only to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés), as defined in article 2 point (e) of the Prospectus Regulation, and in accordance with Article L.411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier).

United Kingdom

This press release is addressed and directed only (i) to persons located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) to investment professionals as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Order”), (iii) to high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within by Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (the persons mentioned in paragraphs (i), (ii) and (iii) all deemed relevant persons (the “Relevant Persons”)). The Bonds and, as the case may be, the shares to be delivered upon exercise of the conversion rights (the “Financial Instruments”), are intended only for Relevant Persons and any invitation, offer or agreement related to the subscription, tender, or acquisition of the Financial Instruments may be addressed and/or concluded only with Relevant Persons. All persons other than Relevant Persons must abstain from using or relying on this document and all information contained therein.

This press release is not a prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

United States of America

This press release may not be released, published or distributed to U.S. Persons or in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This press release does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons. The Bonds and the shares deliverable upon conversion or exchange of the Bonds described in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements thereof and applicable state or local securities laws.

The securities of Air France-KLM have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and Air France-KLM does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States or to U.S. Persons. Terms used in this paragraph have the meanings given to them by Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Australia, Canada and Japan

The Bonds may not and will not be offered, sold or purchased in Australia, Canada or Japan. The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in Australia, Canada or Japan.

The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable law.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski out for season with shoulder injury

    Columbus Blue Jackets' star defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of 2022-23 season with a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had a season-high 37 points and 18 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-103 on Sunday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Davis grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, which tied a career-high in a regular-season game, as the Lakers led throughout. Davis was averaging only 8.6 points in the second half, but had 21 against the Nets, including 15 in the third quarter. Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points for Los Angeles, which was missing LeBron Ja

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre