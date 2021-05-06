Air France-KLM First Quarter 2021 results

6 May 2021

First Quarter 2021

Operating Result at -1.2 billion euros, EBITDA at -0.6 billion euros

Travel restrictions still impacting the Group’s activity

Over the first three months of the year, the Group continued to be negatively impacted by travel restrictions as the whole industry:

Revenue at 2.2 billion euros, down 57% compared to last year

EBITDA loss at -0.6 billion euros, mitigated due to strict cost control and national partial activity schemes

Operating result at -1.2 billion euros, down 0.4 billion euros compared to last year

Net income at -1.5 billion euros, after taking interest charges into account

Net debt at 12.5 billion euros, up 1.5 billion compared to end of 2020

At 31 March 2021, the Group has 8.5 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal

Early April 2021, first set of balance sheet strengthening measures successfully executed resulting in an increase of €4bn equity and improved cash position by €1bn





OUTLOOK

Due to the stricter lockdown in France until, at least beginning of May, continuation of the lockdown in the Netherlands and travel restrictions worldwide still in place, the Group anticipates the beginning of the second quarter to be similar to the first quarter whereby the customer booking behaviour is still short-term oriented.

The key to reduce travel restrictions and reopen borders is a rapid roll-out of wide-scale vaccination. In the US, domestic demand is recovering rapidly due to the speed of the vaccination process.

In this context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat kilometers circa index 50% for Air France-KLM in the Second quarter 2021 compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity.

During the second half of the second quarter the Group will progressively ramp up capacity given the vaccination deployment in Europe.

For the Third quarter the Group foresees a capacity in Available Seat kilometers index in the range of 55% to 65% compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity thanks to estimated higher demand.

The Air France-KLM Group continues to work to strengthen its balance sheet. Additional measures of equity and quasi-equity instruments are currently under consideration. Extraordinary resolutions will be presented at the next Annual General Meeting, aiming to give the Board of Directors great flexibility to restore equity.

Air France-KLM Group



First Quarter 2021 Change1 Passengers (thousands) 4,819 -73.4% Passenger Unit revenue per ASK2 (€ cts) 2.90 -48.8% Operating result (€m) -1,179 -364 Net income – Group part (€m) -1,481 +320 Adj. operating free cash flow (€m) -1,344 -519 Net debt at end of period (€m)³ 12,553 1,504

The Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, chaired by Ms. Anne-Marie Couderc, met on May 5, 2021 to approve the financial statements for the First quarter 2021. Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:

“A year into the COVID crisis, lockdown measures and travel restrictions in our home markets and around the world continue to strongly impact the Group’s activity. In this ever-challenging environment, the Group has nevertheless shown its resilience, maintaining a strict control of its capacity and costs” said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France – KLM. “The success of the first set of capital-strengthening measures completed in April, allows us to look forward to the summer season with greater confidence, hoping that the progress of the vaccination roll-out worldwide and the implementation of travel passes will allow borders to reopen and traffic to recover. In the meantime, we have accelerated the implementation of our transformation plan to build a solid post-crisis model. This includes the execution of our voluntary departure plans, which are progressing as expected. In the coming months, we will continue our strict cost control approach while reinforcing our sustainability commitments, in line with our ambitious environmental roadmap."

Business review

Network: Passenger traffic still suffering from travel restrictions, partly compensated by strong Cargo performance

Network



First Quarter 2021 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 1,858 -56.6% -55.5% Scheduled revenues (€m) 1,712 -57.9% -56.8% Operating result (€m) -1,060 -331 -349

First quarter 2021 revenues decreased by 55.5% at constant currency to 1.9 billion euros. The operating result amounted to -1.1 billion euros, a 350 million euros decrease at constant currency compared to last year. Ongoing focus on cash flow by continuing the deferral of payments, cost savings measures, negotiations with suppliers on payment terms, staff reductions and partial activity schemes.

Passenger network: Recovery in Q1 hampered by tough travel restrictions worldwide, with North America, Latin America and Asia as the most impacted areas

First Quarter Passenger network 2021 Change Change

constant currency Passengers (thousands) 4,467 -71.7% Capacity (ASK m) 33,586 -46.2% Traffic (RPK m) 13,433 -73.1% Load factor 40.0% -39.9 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 1,019 -73.3% -72.7% Scheduled passenger revenues (€m) 965 -73.7% -73.1% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 2.87 -51.2% -49.9%

Last year March the Group was already heavily impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. The passenger network activity in the First quarter was reduced at 54% of last year’s level while the number of passengers decreased by 72%. Compared with the First quarter of 2019 the Available Seat Kilometers were at index 48%. Thanks to the Group’s balanced network and strong Cargo business the passenger network activity level was above the estimated capacity level guided during the Fourth quarter 2020 results presentation and the Group operated more capacity than their competitors.

During the First quarter, the Group added two Embraer 195 E2 to the fleet and welcomed as well one Airbus 350-900 and two Boeing 777-300. With these investments the Group continue to build an efficient fleet and shows its sustainable commitment.

Cargo: Strong performance, with continuation of capacity shortage



First Quarter Cargo business 2021 Change Change

constant currency Tons (thousands) 268 +10.4% Capacity (ATK m) 2,688 -15.8% Traffic (RTK m) 2,074 +13.2% Load factor 77.2% +19.7 pt Total Cargo revenues (€m) 839 +80.0% +87.5% Scheduled cargo revenues (€m) 748 +87.5% +95.2% Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts ) 27.84 +122.7% +131.7%

Limited air cargo capacity together with high demand resulted in the First quarter again in a high loadfactor and high yield in the cargo industry. Despite a reduction in capacity of -15.8%, primarily driven by the reduction in belly capacity of passenger aircraft, the Group was able to increase the transported Tons and showed unit revenue per ATK up 131.7% against constant currency versus last year.

Since the start of the Covid-19 vaccin transportation, Air France-KLM Cargo has transported millions Covid-19 vaccines to more than 30 destinations worldwide. During the coming months the Group estimates a steady increase in the number of vaccine shipments.

Transavia: Operating result –120 million euros as impacted by Covid-19 crisis

First Quarter Transavia 2021 Change Passengers (thousands) 352 -85.0% Capacity (ASK m) 1,012 -79.3% Traffic (RPK m) 583 -86.9% Load factor 57.6% -33.5 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 37 -84.8% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.68 -21.6% Unit cost per ASK (€ cts) 15.56 +144.3% Operating result (€m) -120 -38

The First quarter operating result ended -38 million euros lower compared to last year at an operational loss of -120 million euros, as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis with strict border restrictions in Europe and North Africa.

First quarter activity level was only around 20% of last year’s production, with a unit revenue down -21.6% compared to 2020. Load factor at 57.6% was impacted by travel restrictions imposed. The production level of Transavia France was slightly higher at and index of 26 compared to 2020, thanks to the start of domestic routes.

Transavia plan to grow is still valid, well positioned to capture the leisure traffic recovery foreseen in the coming months towards the end of the summer, being a major opportunity for the Group’s competitiveness gain. The adding of eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Transavia France fleet in the first quarter is part of this plan.

Maintenance: Operating result stabilizing

First Quarter Maintenance 2021 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 622 -45.3% Third-party revenues (€m) 259 -47.5% -40.3% Operating result (€m) -8 -5 9 Operating margin (%) -1.3% -0.9 pt +0.4 pt

The First quarter operating result stood at -8 million euros, a decrease of 5 million euros, against a constant currency an increase of 9 million euros.

During the First quarter 2021, third-party revenues declined by 47.5%. This decrease is explained not only by the COVID crisis starting mid-March 2020, but also by the work made by the Maintenance business to reduce the airlines costs for example through use of greentime to avoid engine shop visits as much as possible. Despite this drop in external revenues the operating margin stabilized versus the First quarter 2020.

Salary cost decreased thanks to partial activity schemes and a sharp drop in other cost was visibile during the First quarter versus Last year due to a reduced number of shop visits of Air France-KLM Group airlines.

Air France-KLM Group: EBITDA decreased by €0.6bn while revenues down €2.9bn in Q1

First Quarter 2021 Change Change

constant currency Capacity (ASK m) 34,598 -48.6% Traffic (RPK m) 14,015 -74.2% Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.45 -40.5% -39.0% Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 5.06 -20.8% -18.8% Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel 8.47 +11.4% +20.7% Revenues (€m) 2,161 -56.9% -55.5% EBITDA (€m) -627 -566 -566 Operating result (€m) -1,179 -364 -366 Operating margin (%) -54.6% -38.3 pt -37.8 pt Net income - Group part (€m) -1,481 +320

In the First quarter 2021, the Air France-KLM Group posted an operating result of -627 million euros, down by 566 million euros compared to last year.

Net income amounted to -1.5 billion euros in the First quarter 2021, an increase of 320 million euros compared to last year. The net income result is mainly driven by the operational result and the cost of financial debt.

The net income of the first quarter 2020 included Covid-19 related over hedging -455 million euros, release of deferred tax assets -173 million euros and impairment of Boeing 747 aircraft -21 million euros.

The First quarter 2021 unit cost increased by 20.7%, primarily caused by Covid-19 related capacity reductions

Group net employee costs were down 39% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to last year, supported by staff reductions and partial activity schemes. The average number of FTEs (Full Time Equivalent) stood at 76,500 in March 2021, down 400 FTE compared to December 2020.

Working capital slightly negative, net debt increased by €1.5bn

First quarter In € million 2021 Change Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m) -745 -574 Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m) -45 -36 Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m) -92 -554 Net cash flow from operating activities (€m) -882 -1,164 Net investments* (€m) -246 +612 Operating free cash flow (€m) -1,128 -552 Repayment of lease debt -216 +33 Adjusted operating free cash flow** -1,344 -519

* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.

** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.

The Group generated adjusted operating free cash flow in First quarter 2021 of -1.3 billion euros, a decrease of 519 million euros compared to last year. Mainly explained by a net cash flow from operating activities decline of 1.2 billion euros, partly offset by a reduction in net investments of 612 million euros.

Deferred state tax liabilities and employee related liabilities in combination with continuing focus on working capital management the Group was able to mitigate the negative change in working capital to -92 million euros in the first quarter.

Since the beginning of the crisis, Air France, KLM and Transavia proceeded 2.8 billion euros of refunds to customers, of which 550 million euros during the First quarter 2021.

In € million 31 Mar 2021 31 Dec 2020 Net debt 12,553 11,049 EBITDA trailing 12 months -2,255 -1,689 Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months na na

Air France and KLM continued to be negatively impacted by travel restrictions

First Quarter 2021 Change Air France Group Operating result (€m) -840 -304 Operating margin (%) -62.6% -44.9 pt KLM Group Operating result (€m) -337 -61 Operating margin (%) -36.2% -23.3 pt

OUTLOOK

Due to the stricter lockdown in France until, at least beginning of May, continuation of the lockdown in the Netherlands and travel restrictions worldwide still in place, the Group anticipates a difficult start of the Second quarter whereby the customer booking behaviour is still short-term oriented.

The key to reduce travel restrictions and reopen borders is a rapid roll-out of wide-scale vaccination. The vaccination pace in Europe is slower than in the US where the domestic demand recovers quickly thanks to the high speed vaccination process.

In this context the Group expects capacity in Available Seat kilometers circa index 50% for Air France-KLM in the Second quarter 2021 compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity.

During the second half of the second quarter the Group will progressively ramp up capacity given the vaccination deployment in Europe.

For the Third quarter the Group foresees a capacity in Available Seat kilometers between index 55% and 65% compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity thanks to estimated higher demand.

At 31 March 2021, the Group has a 8.5 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal. This level can be considered comfortable, given the expected recovery in the summer, despite the cash requirements for 2021 which include:

Q2 2021 EBITDA expected to be in the same range as EBITDA Q1 2021

Capex spending inferior at 2.0 billion euros in 2021, but largely funded for fleet investments

Restructuring cash out at 0.5 billion euros in 2021, part of which is financed by the associated reduction in the wage bill





A first set of capital strengthening measures was successfully executed in April and resulted in an increase in equity of 4 billion euros and cash of 1 billion euros.

The Air France-KLM group continues to work on strengthening its balance sheet. Additional equity and quasi-equity measures are currently under consideration. Extraordinary resolutions will be presented at the next Annual General Meeting, aiming to give the Board of Directors great flexibility to restore equity and initiate the gradual refinancing of state aid and restore leverage ratio.

The first quarter 2021 accounts are not audited by the Statutory Auditors.

Income Statement

First quarter €m 2021 2020 Change Sales 2,161 5,020 -56.9% Other revenues 0 0 nm Revenues 2,161 5,020 -56.9% Aircraft fuel -463 -1,185 -60.9% Chartering costs -69 -89 -22.5% Landing fees and en route charges -215 -387 -44.4% Catering -58 -164 -64.6% Handling charges and other operating costs -191 -359 -46.8% Aircraft maintenance costs -345 -614 -43.8% Commercial and distribution costs -59 -194 -69.6% Other external expenses -298 -404 -26.2% Salaries and related costs -1,166 -1,916 -39.1% Taxes other than income taxes -41 -56 -26.8% Other income and expenses 117 287 -59.2% EBITDA -627 -61 +927.9% Amortization, depreciation and provisions -552 -754 -26.8% Income from current operations -1,179 -815 +44.7% Sales of aircraft equipment -3 -1 +200.0% Other non-current income and expenses -4 -45 -91.1% Income from operating activities -1,186 -861 +37.8% Cost of financial debt -189 -102 +85.3% Income from cash and cash equivalent 1 7 -85.7% Net cost of financial debt -188 -95 +98.3% Other financial income and expenses -90 -666 -86.5% Income before tax -1,464 -1,622 -9.7% Income taxes -11 -173 -93.6% Net income of consolidated companies -1,475 -1,795 -17.8% Share of profits (losses) of associates -7 -8 -12.5% Net income for the period -1,482 -1,803 -17.8% Minority interest -1 -2 -50% Net income for the period – Group part -1,481 -1,801 -17.8%

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets 31 Mar 2021



31 Dec 2020



In million euros Goodwill 221 215 Intangible assets 1,259 1,230 Flight equipment 10,800 11,031 Other property, plant and equipment 1,476 1,548 Right-of-use assets 4,795 4,678 Investments in equity associates 223 230 Derivatives assets long term 101 92 Pension assets 551 211 Other financial assets 808 795 Deferred tax assets 257 282 Other non-current assets 3 4 Total non-current assets 20,494 20,316 Other short-term financial assets 615 607 Derivatives assets short term 262 160 Inventories 529 543 Trade receivables 1,340 1,248 Other current assets 1,017 914 Cash and cash equivalents 5,059 6,423 Total current assets 8,822 9,895 Total assets 29,316 30,211 Liabilities and equity 31 Mar 2021



31 Dec 2020



In million euros Issued capital 429 429 Additional paid-in capital 4,139 4,139 Treasury shares -25 -25 Perpetual 0 0 Reserves and retained earnings -11,045 -9,970 Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM -6,502 -5,427 Non-controlling interests 9 9 Total Equity -6,493 -5,418 Pension provisions 2,105 2,147 Other provisions 3,780 3,670 Long-term debt 14,238 14,171 Lease financial debt 2,599 2,425 Derivatives liabilities long term 56 122 Deferred tax liabilities 136 22 Other non-current liabilities 1,760 1,294 Total non-current liabilities 24,674 23,851 Provisions 1,342 1,337 Current portion of long-term debt 1,325 1,318 Current portion of lease financial debt 831 839 Derivatives liabilities short term 92 363 Trade payables 1,372 1,435 Deferred revenue on ticket sales 2,233 2,394 Frequent flyer programs 917 916 Other current liabilities 3,019 3,175 Bank overdrafts 4 1 Total current liabilities 11,135 11,778 Total equity and liabilities 29,316 30,211

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st Jan until 31 March 2021

€m 31 Mar 2021 31 Mar 2020 Net income from continuing operations -1,482 -1,803 Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions 553 754 Financial provisions 27 51 Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets 3 1 Loss (gain)on disposals of subsidiaries and associates 0 0 Derivatives – non monetary result -41 432 Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net 125 142 Impairment 8 21 Other non-monetary items 3 48 Share of (profits) losses of associates 7 8 Deferred taxes 7 166 Financial Capacity -790 -180 (Increase) / decrease in inventories 8 22 (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables -72 596 Increase / (decrease) in trade payables -85 -309 Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales -153 179 Change in other receivables and payables 210 -26 Change in working capital requirements -92 462 Net cash flow from operating activities -882 282 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -466 -869 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 220 11 Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities 0 356 Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities -4 -1 Dividends received 0 0 Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months 1 0 Net cash flow used in investing activities -249 -503 Increase of equity due to new convertible bond 0 0 Perpetual (including premium) 0 0 Issuance of debt 302 2,710 Repayment on financial debt -331 -588 Payments on lease debt -216 -249 Decrease (increase ) in loans, net 2 -3 Dividends and coupons on perpetual paid 0 0 Net cash flow from financing activities -243 1,870 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts 7 -3 Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts -1,367 1,646 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 6,422 3,711 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 5,055 5,357 Change in treasury of discontinued operations 0 0

Return on capital employed (ROCE)31

In million euros 31 Mar 2021 31 Dec 2020 30 Sep 2020 30 June 2020 31 Mar 2020 31 Dec 2019 30 Sep 2019 30 June 2019 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,479 1,445 1,470 1,500 1,564 1,522 1,481 1,465 Flight equipment 10,800 11,031 11,009 10,919 11,465 11,334 10,829 10,747 Other property, plant and equipment 1,476 1,548 1,535 1,551 1,579 1,580 1,554 1,530 Right of use assets 4,795 4,678 4,789 4,938 5,119 5,173 5,300 5,470 Investments in equity associates 223 230 224 267 299 307 310 305 Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits 146 146 135 133 142 140 131 125 Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring -4,083 -3,922 -4,001 -4,130 -4,190 -4,058 -4,101 -3,888 WCR, excluding market value of derivatives -6,410 -6,505 -6,894 -6,779 -6,650 -6,310 -6,285 -6,957 Capital employed 8,426 8,651 8,267 8,399 9,328 9,688 9,219 8,797 Average capital employed (A) 8,436 9,258 Adjusted results from current operations -4,913 612 - Dividends received 0 -2 - Share of profits (losses) of associates -56 12 - Normative income tax 1,472 -155 Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B) -3,497 467 ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A) -41.5% 5.0%

Net debt

Balance sheet at €m 31 Mar 2021 31 Dec 2020 Financial debt 15,461 15,388 Repo on triple A bonds -83 -84 Lease debt 3,347 3,184 Currency hedge on financial debt 15 27 Accrued interest -174 -107 Gross financial debt (A) 18,566 18,408 Cash and cash equivalents 5,059 6,423 Marketable securities 215 193 Cash securities 286 309 Bonds AAA 540 518 Bank overdrafts -4 -1 Others 0 1 Repo on triple A bonds -83 -84 Net cash (B) 6,013 7,359 Net debt (A) – (B) 12,553 11,049

Adjusted operating free cash flow

First quarter €m 2021 2020 Net cash flow from operating activities, continued operations -882 282 Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -466 -869 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 220 11 Operating free cash flow -1,128 -576 Payments on lease debt -216 -249 Adjusted operating free cash flow -1,344 -825

Operating cash burn









First quarter 2021 2020 EBITDA - 627 -61 Provisions (CO2 and other) 42 6 Correction of spare parts inventory 1 1 Addition to pension provisions 75 77 Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out) -43 -48 Payment linked with shares 0 -2 Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals) -39 -2 Dividend received 0 0 Income from operation activities - cash impact -591 -29 Restructuring costs -45 -9 Other non-current income and expenses 0 -1 Cost of financial debt -168 -95 Financial income -4 2 Realized foreign exchange gain/loss 27 -7 Termination of trading hedges - cash -6 -11 Current income tax -3 -7 Other financial charges & expenses - cash 0 -23 Other elements 0 0 Financial capacity -790 -180

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

First quarter 2021 2020 Revenues (in €m) 2,161 5,020 Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/- 1,179 815 Total operating expense (in €m) 3,341 5,835 Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m) -55 -140 Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m) -91 -67 Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m) -260 -493 Transavia - other revenues (in €m) 0 -13 Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m) -7 -7 Net cost (in €m) 2,929 5,114 Capacity produced, reported in ASK* 34,598 67,295 Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK) 8.47 7.60 Gross change 11.4% Currency effect on net costs (in €m) -110 Change at constant currency 13.8% Fuel price effect (in €m) adjusted for 2019 capacity -286 Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK) 8.47 7.01 Change at constant currency and fuel price basis +20.7%

* The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).

Group results

Air France Group

First quarter 2021 Change Revenue (in €m) 1,341 -55.5% EBITDA (in €m) -512 -445 Operating result (en m€) -840 -304 Operating margin (%) -62.6% -44.9 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) -622 -497 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin -46.4% -42.2 pt





KLM Group







First quarter 2021 Change Revenue (in €m) 930 -56.6% EBITDA (in €m) -111 -122 Operating result (en m€) -337 -61 Operating margin (%) -36.2% -23.3 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) -113 -98 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin -12.2% -11.5 pt

NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 31 March 2021

Aircraft type AF

(incl. HOP) KL

(incl. KLC & MP) Transavia Owned Finance lease Operating lease Total In operation Change / 31/12/20 B747-400 1 1 1 B777-300 43 16 20 17 22 59 59 2 B777-200 23 15 26 12 38 36 -4 B787-9 10 13 5 6 12 23 23 B787-10 6 3 3 6 5 A380-800 9 2 3 4 9 A350-900 7 1 5 1 7 7 1 A340-300 A330-300 5 5 5 5 A330-200 15 8 11 12 23 21 Total Long-Haul 107 64 0 69 34 68 171 156 -1 B737-900 5 5 5 5 B737-800 31 83 29 10 75 114 114 8 B737-700 15 5 3 4 13 20 17 -3 A321 20 11 9 20 20 A320 44 4 4 36 44 44 A319 32 13 19 32 31 -2 A318 18 8 10 18 18 Total Medium-Haul 114 51 88 73 18 162 253 249 3 ATR72-600 ATR72-500 ATR42-500 Canadair Jet 1000 14 14 14 14 Canadair Jet 700 8 8 8 8 -1 Embraer 195 E2 2 2 2 2 2 Embraer 190 17 32 11 10 28 49 49 Embraer 175 17 3 14 17 17 Embraer 170 15 10 5 15 15 Embraer 145 13 13 13 Total Regional 67 51 0 59 24 35 118 105 1 B747-400ERF 3 3 3 3 B747-400BCF 1 1 1 1 B777-F 2 2 2 2 Total Cargo 2 4 0 6 0 0 6 6 0 Total 290 170 88 207 76 265 548 516 3

FIRST QUARTER 2021 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity*

Q1 Total Passenger network* 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 4,467 15,766 (71.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 13,433 49,854 (73.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 33,588 62,425 (46.2%) Load factor (%) 40.0% 79.9% (39.9) Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,569 5,517 (71.6%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 10,965 41,492 (73.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 29,329 51,229 (42.8%) Load factor (%) 37.4% 81.0% (43.6) North America Passengers carried (‘000s) 274 1,483 (81.5%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,031 10,580 (80.8%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 7,065 13,317 (46.9%) Load factor (%) 28.7% 79.4% (50.7) Latin America Passengers carried (‘000s) 195 831 (76.6%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,864 7,824 (76.2%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,293 9,304 (43.1%) Load factor (%) 35.2% 84.1% (48.9) Asia / Pacific Passengers carried (‘000s) 160 1,113 (85.6%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,332 9,622 (86.2%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 6,078 12,110 (49.8%) Load factor (%) 21.9% 79.5% (57.5) Africa / Middle East Passengers carried (‘000s) 531 1,188 (55.3%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,782 6,881 (59.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,967 8,663 (31.1%) Load factor (%) 46.6% 79.4% (32.8) Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried (‘000s) 408 902 (54.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,957 6,586 (55.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,926 7,836 (37.1%) Load factor (%) 60.0% 84.0% (24.0) Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,899 10,248 (71.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,467 8,362 (70.5%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,260 11,195 (62.0%) Load factor (%) 57.9% 74.7% (16.8)

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity

Q1 Transavia 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 352 2,349 (85.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 583 4,456 (86.9%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,011 4,892 (79.3%) Load factor (%) 57.6% 91.1% (33.5)

Total group passenger activity**

Q1 Total group** 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 4,819 18,115 (73.4%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 14,015 54,310 (74.2%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 34,600 67,317 (48.6%) Load factor (%) 40.5% 80.7% (40.2)

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

Q1 Total Group 2021 2020 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 2,073 1,835 13.0% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 2,688 3,198 (16.0%) Load factor (%) 77.1% 57.4% 19.8



Air France activity

Q1 Total Passenger network activity 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 3,046 9,490 (67.9%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 8,569 29,200 (70.7%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 16,417 36,704 (55.3%) Load factor (%) 52.2% 79.6% (27.4)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,048 3,285 (68.1%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,994 24,177 (71.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 13,918 29,913 (53.5%) Load factor (%) 50.3% 80.8% (30.6)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,997 6,205 (67.8%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,575 5,024 (68.7%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,500 6,792 (63.2%) Load factor (%) 63.0% 74.0% (11.0)





Q1 Cargo activity 2021 2020 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 905 817 10.7% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,333 1,627 (18.1%) Load factor (%) 67.9% 50.2% 17.7

KLM activity

Q1 Total Passenger network activity 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,422 6,276 (77.3%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,863 20,654 (76.5%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 17,171 25,720 (33.2%) Load factor (%) 28.3% 80.3% (52.0)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 520 2,232 (76.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,971 17,315 (77.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 15,411 21,316 (27.7%) Load factor (%) 25.8% 81.2% (55.5)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 901 4,043 (77.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 893 3,339 (73.3%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,760 4,404 (60.0%) Load factor (%) 50.7% 75.8% (25.1)





Q1 Cargo activity 2021 2020 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 1,168 1,017 14.8% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,355 1,571 (13.8%) Load factor (%) 86.2% 64.8% 21.4





1 The first quarter of 2020 was impacted by Covid-19, particularly in March

2 Passenger unit revenue is the aggregate of Passenger network and Transavia unit revenues, change at constant currency

³ Change versus 31 December 2020

1 The definition of ROCE has been revised to take into account the seasonal effects of the activity.

