Air France-KLM First Quarter 2021 results
6 May 2021
First Quarter 2021
Over the first three months of the year, the Group continued to be negatively impacted by travel restrictions as the whole industry:
Revenue at 2.2 billion euros, down 57% compared to last year
EBITDA loss at -0.6 billion euros, mitigated due to strict cost control and national partial activity schemes
Operating result at -1.2 billion euros, down 0.4 billion euros compared to last year
Net income at -1.5 billion euros, after taking interest charges into account
Net debt at 12.5 billion euros, up 1.5 billion compared to end of 2020
At 31 March 2021, the Group has 8.5 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal
Early April 2021, first set of balance sheet strengthening measures successfully executed resulting in an increase of €4bn equity and improved cash position by €1bn
OUTLOOK
Due to the stricter lockdown in France until, at least beginning of May, continuation of the lockdown in the Netherlands and travel restrictions worldwide still in place, the Group anticipates the beginning of the second quarter to be similar to the first quarter whereby the customer booking behaviour is still short-term oriented.
The key to reduce travel restrictions and reopen borders is a rapid roll-out of wide-scale vaccination. In the US, domestic demand is recovering rapidly due to the speed of the vaccination process.
In this context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat kilometers circa index 50% for Air France-KLM in the Second quarter 2021 compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity.
During the second half of the second quarter the Group will progressively ramp up capacity given the vaccination deployment in Europe.
For the Third quarter the Group foresees a capacity in Available Seat kilometers index in the range of 55% to 65% compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity thanks to estimated higher demand.
The Air France-KLM Group continues to work to strengthen its balance sheet. Additional measures of equity and quasi-equity instruments are currently under consideration. Extraordinary resolutions will be presented at the next Annual General Meeting, aiming to give the Board of Directors great flexibility to restore equity.
Air France-KLM Group
First Quarter
2021
Change1
Passengers (thousands)
4,819
-73.4%
Passenger Unit revenue per ASK2 (€ cts)
2.90
-48.8%
Operating result (€m)
-1,179
-364
Net income – Group part (€m)
-1,481
+320
Adj. operating free cash flow (€m)
-1,344
-519
Net debt at end of period (€m)³
12,553
1,504
The Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, chaired by Ms. Anne-Marie Couderc, met on May 5, 2021 to approve the financial statements for the First quarter 2021. Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:
“A year into the COVID crisis, lockdown measures and travel restrictions in our home markets and around the world continue to strongly impact the Group’s activity. In this ever-challenging environment, the Group has nevertheless shown its resilience, maintaining a strict control of its capacity and costs” said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France – KLM. “The success of the first set of capital-strengthening measures completed in April, allows us to look forward to the summer season with greater confidence, hoping that the progress of the vaccination roll-out worldwide and the implementation of travel passes will allow borders to reopen and traffic to recover. In the meantime, we have accelerated the implementation of our transformation plan to build a solid post-crisis model. This includes the execution of our voluntary departure plans, which are progressing as expected. In the coming months, we will continue our strict cost control approach while reinforcing our sustainability commitments, in line with our ambitious environmental roadmap."
Business review
Network: Passenger traffic still suffering from travel restrictions, partly compensated by strong Cargo performance
Network
First Quarter
2021
Change
Change
Total revenues (€m)
1,858
-56.6%
-55.5%
Scheduled revenues (€m)
1,712
-57.9%
-56.8%
Operating result (€m)
-1,060
-331
-349
First quarter 2021 revenues decreased by 55.5% at constant currency to 1.9 billion euros. The operating result amounted to -1.1 billion euros, a 350 million euros decrease at constant currency compared to last year. Ongoing focus on cash flow by continuing the deferral of payments, cost savings measures, negotiations with suppliers on payment terms, staff reductions and partial activity schemes.
Passenger network: Recovery in Q1 hampered by tough travel restrictions worldwide, with North America, Latin America and Asia as the most impacted areas
First Quarter
Passenger network
2021
Change
Change
Passengers (thousands)
4,467
-71.7%
Capacity (ASK m)
33,586
-46.2%
Traffic (RPK m)
13,433
-73.1%
Load factor
40.0%
-39.9 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)
1,019
-73.3%
-72.7%
Scheduled passenger revenues (€m)
965
-73.7%
-73.1%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
2.87
-51.2%
-49.9%
Last year March the Group was already heavily impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. The passenger network activity in the First quarter was reduced at 54% of last year’s level while the number of passengers decreased by 72%. Compared with the First quarter of 2019 the Available Seat Kilometers were at index 48%. Thanks to the Group’s balanced network and strong Cargo business the passenger network activity level was above the estimated capacity level guided during the Fourth quarter 2020 results presentation and the Group operated more capacity than their competitors.
During the First quarter, the Group added two Embraer 195 E2 to the fleet and welcomed as well one Airbus 350-900 and two Boeing 777-300. With these investments the Group continue to build an efficient fleet and shows its sustainable commitment.
Cargo: Strong performance, with continuation of capacity shortage
First Quarter
Cargo business
2021
Change
Change
Tons (thousands)
268
+10.4%
Capacity (ATK m)
2,688
-15.8%
Traffic (RTK m)
2,074
+13.2%
Load factor
77.2%
+19.7 pt
Total Cargo revenues (€m)
839
+80.0%
+87.5%
Scheduled cargo revenues (€m)
748
+87.5%
+95.2%
Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts )
27.84
+122.7%
+131.7%
Limited air cargo capacity together with high demand resulted in the First quarter again in a high loadfactor and high yield in the cargo industry. Despite a reduction in capacity of -15.8%, primarily driven by the reduction in belly capacity of passenger aircraft, the Group was able to increase the transported Tons and showed unit revenue per ATK up 131.7% against constant currency versus last year.
Since the start of the Covid-19 vaccin transportation, Air France-KLM Cargo has transported millions Covid-19 vaccines to more than 30 destinations worldwide. During the coming months the Group estimates a steady increase in the number of vaccine shipments.
Transavia: Operating result –120 million euros as impacted by Covid-19 crisis
First Quarter
Transavia
2021
Change
Passengers (thousands)
352
-85.0%
Capacity (ASK m)
1,012
-79.3%
Traffic (RPK m)
583
-86.9%
Load factor
57.6%
-33.5 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)
37
-84.8%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
3.68
-21.6%
Unit cost per ASK (€ cts)
15.56
+144.3%
Operating result (€m)
-120
-38
The First quarter operating result ended -38 million euros lower compared to last year at an operational loss of -120 million euros, as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis with strict border restrictions in Europe and North Africa.
First quarter activity level was only around 20% of last year’s production, with a unit revenue down -21.6% compared to 2020. Load factor at 57.6% was impacted by travel restrictions imposed. The production level of Transavia France was slightly higher at and index of 26 compared to 2020, thanks to the start of domestic routes.
Transavia plan to grow is still valid, well positioned to capture the leisure traffic recovery foreseen in the coming months towards the end of the summer, being a major opportunity for the Group’s competitiveness gain. The adding of eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Transavia France fleet in the first quarter is part of this plan.
Maintenance: Operating result stabilizing
First Quarter
Maintenance
2021
Change
Change
Total revenues (€m)
622
-45.3%
Third-party revenues (€m)
259
-47.5%
-40.3%
Operating result (€m)
-8
-5
9
Operating margin (%)
-1.3%
-0.9 pt
+0.4 pt
The First quarter operating result stood at -8 million euros, a decrease of 5 million euros, against a constant currency an increase of 9 million euros.
During the First quarter 2021, third-party revenues declined by 47.5%. This decrease is explained not only by the COVID crisis starting mid-March 2020, but also by the work made by the Maintenance business to reduce the airlines costs for example through use of greentime to avoid engine shop visits as much as possible. Despite this drop in external revenues the operating margin stabilized versus the First quarter 2020.
Salary cost decreased thanks to partial activity schemes and a sharp drop in other cost was visibile during the First quarter versus Last year due to a reduced number of shop visits of Air France-KLM Group airlines.
Air France-KLM Group: EBITDA decreased by €0.6bn while revenues down €2.9bn in Q1
First Quarter
2021
Change
Change
Capacity (ASK m)
34,598
-48.6%
Traffic (RPK m)
14,015
-74.2%
Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
3.45
-40.5%
-39.0%
Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
5.06
-20.8%
-18.8%
Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel
8.47
+11.4%
+20.7%
Revenues (€m)
2,161
-56.9%
-55.5%
EBITDA (€m)
-627
-566
-566
Operating result (€m)
-1,179
-364
-366
Operating margin (%)
-54.6%
-38.3 pt
-37.8 pt
Net income - Group part (€m)
-1,481
+320
In the First quarter 2021, the Air France-KLM Group posted an operating result of -627 million euros, down by 566 million euros compared to last year.
Net income amounted to -1.5 billion euros in the First quarter 2021, an increase of 320 million euros compared to last year. The net income result is mainly driven by the operational result and the cost of financial debt.
The net income of the first quarter 2020 included Covid-19 related over hedging -455 million euros, release of deferred tax assets -173 million euros and impairment of Boeing 747 aircraft -21 million euros.
The First quarter 2021 unit cost increased by 20.7%, primarily caused by Covid-19 related capacity reductions
Group net employee costs were down 39% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to last year, supported by staff reductions and partial activity schemes. The average number of FTEs (Full Time Equivalent) stood at 76,500 in March 2021, down 400 FTE compared to December 2020.
Working capital slightly negative, net debt increased by €1.5bn
First quarter
In € million
2021
Change
Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m)
-745
-574
Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m)
-45
-36
Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m)
-92
-554
Net cash flow from operating activities (€m)
-882
-1,164
Net investments* (€m)
-246
+612
Operating free cash flow (€m)
-1,128
-552
Repayment of lease debt
-216
+33
Adjusted operating free cash flow**
-1,344
-519
* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.
** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.
The Group generated adjusted operating free cash flow in First quarter 2021 of -1.3 billion euros, a decrease of 519 million euros compared to last year. Mainly explained by a net cash flow from operating activities decline of 1.2 billion euros, partly offset by a reduction in net investments of 612 million euros.
Deferred state tax liabilities and employee related liabilities in combination with continuing focus on working capital management the Group was able to mitigate the negative change in working capital to -92 million euros in the first quarter.
Since the beginning of the crisis, Air France, KLM and Transavia proceeded 2.8 billion euros of refunds to customers, of which 550 million euros during the First quarter 2021.
In € million
31 Mar 2021
31 Dec 2020
Net debt
12,553
11,049
EBITDA trailing 12 months
-2,255
-1,689
Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months
na
na
Air France and KLM continued to be negatively impacted by travel restrictions
First Quarter
2021
Change
Air France Group Operating result (€m)
-840
-304
Operating margin (%)
-62.6%
-44.9 pt
KLM Group Operating result (€m)
-337
-61
Operating margin (%)
-36.2%
-23.3 pt
OUTLOOK
Due to the stricter lockdown in France until, at least beginning of May, continuation of the lockdown in the Netherlands and travel restrictions worldwide still in place, the Group anticipates a difficult start of the Second quarter whereby the customer booking behaviour is still short-term oriented.
The key to reduce travel restrictions and reopen borders is a rapid roll-out of wide-scale vaccination. The vaccination pace in Europe is slower than in the US where the domestic demand recovers quickly thanks to the high speed vaccination process.
In this context the Group expects capacity in Available Seat kilometers circa index 50% for Air France-KLM in the Second quarter 2021 compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity.
During the second half of the second quarter the Group will progressively ramp up capacity given the vaccination deployment in Europe.
For the Third quarter the Group foresees a capacity in Available Seat kilometers between index 55% and 65% compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity thanks to estimated higher demand.
At 31 March 2021, the Group has a 8.5 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal. This level can be considered comfortable, given the expected recovery in the summer, despite the cash requirements for 2021 which include:
Q2 2021 EBITDA expected to be in the same range as EBITDA Q1 2021
Capex spending inferior at 2.0 billion euros in 2021, but largely funded for fleet investments
Restructuring cash out at 0.5 billion euros in 2021, part of which is financed by the associated reduction in the wage bill
A first set of capital strengthening measures was successfully executed in April and resulted in an increase in equity of 4 billion euros and cash of 1 billion euros.
The Air France-KLM group continues to work on strengthening its balance sheet. Additional equity and quasi-equity measures are currently under consideration. Extraordinary resolutions will be presented at the next Annual General Meeting, aiming to give the Board of Directors great flexibility to restore equity and initiate the gradual refinancing of state aid and restore leverage ratio.
The first quarter 2021 accounts are not audited by the Statutory Auditors.
Income Statement
First quarter
€m
2021
2020
Change
Sales
2,161
5,020
-56.9%
Other revenues
0
0
nm
Revenues
2,161
5,020
-56.9%
Aircraft fuel
-463
-1,185
-60.9%
Chartering costs
-69
-89
-22.5%
Landing fees and en route charges
-215
-387
-44.4%
Catering
-58
-164
-64.6%
Handling charges and other operating costs
-191
-359
-46.8%
Aircraft maintenance costs
-345
-614
-43.8%
Commercial and distribution costs
-59
-194
-69.6%
Other external expenses
-298
-404
-26.2%
Salaries and related costs
-1,166
-1,916
-39.1%
Taxes other than income taxes
-41
-56
-26.8%
Other income and expenses
117
287
-59.2%
EBITDA
-627
-61
+927.9%
Amortization, depreciation and provisions
-552
-754
-26.8%
Income from current operations
-1,179
-815
+44.7%
Sales of aircraft equipment
-3
-1
+200.0%
Other non-current income and expenses
-4
-45
-91.1%
Income from operating activities
-1,186
-861
+37.8%
Cost of financial debt
-189
-102
+85.3%
Income from cash and cash equivalent
1
7
-85.7%
Net cost of financial debt
-188
-95
+98.3%
Other financial income and expenses
-90
-666
-86.5%
Income before tax
-1,464
-1,622
-9.7%
Income taxes
-11
-173
-93.6%
Net income of consolidated companies
-1,475
-1,795
-17.8%
Share of profits (losses) of associates
-7
-8
-12.5%
Net income for the period
-1,482
-1,803
-17.8%
Minority interest
-1
-2
-50%
Net income for the period – Group part
-1,481
-1,801
-17.8%
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Assets
31 Mar 2021
31 Dec 2020
In million euros
Goodwill
221
215
Intangible assets
1,259
1,230
Flight equipment
10,800
11,031
Other property, plant and equipment
1,476
1,548
Right-of-use assets
4,795
4,678
Investments in equity associates
223
230
Derivatives assets long term
101
92
Pension assets
551
211
Other financial assets
808
795
Deferred tax assets
257
282
Other non-current assets
3
4
Total non-current assets
20,494
20,316
Other short-term financial assets
615
607
Derivatives assets short term
262
160
Inventories
529
543
Trade receivables
1,340
1,248
Other current assets
1,017
914
Cash and cash equivalents
5,059
6,423
Total current assets
8,822
9,895
Total assets
29,316
30,211
Liabilities and equity
31 Mar 2021
31 Dec 2020
In million euros
Issued capital
429
429
Additional paid-in capital
4,139
4,139
Treasury shares
-25
-25
Perpetual
0
0
Reserves and retained earnings
-11,045
-9,970
Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM
-6,502
-5,427
Non-controlling interests
9
9
Total Equity
-6,493
-5,418
Pension provisions
2,105
2,147
Other provisions
3,780
3,670
Long-term debt
14,238
14,171
Lease financial debt
2,599
2,425
Derivatives liabilities long term
56
122
Deferred tax liabilities
136
22
Other non-current liabilities
1,760
1,294
Total non-current liabilities
24,674
23,851
Provisions
1,342
1,337
Current portion of long-term debt
1,325
1,318
Current portion of lease financial debt
831
839
Derivatives liabilities short term
92
363
Trade payables
1,372
1,435
Deferred revenue on ticket sales
2,233
2,394
Frequent flyer programs
917
916
Other current liabilities
3,019
3,175
Bank overdrafts
4
1
Total current liabilities
11,135
11,778
Total equity and liabilities
29,316
30,211
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st Jan until 31 March 2021
€m
31 Mar 2021
31 Mar 2020
Net income from continuing operations
-1,482
-1,803
Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions
553
754
Financial provisions
27
51
Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets
3
1
Loss (gain)on disposals of subsidiaries and associates
0
0
Derivatives – non monetary result
-41
432
Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net
125
142
Impairment
8
21
Other non-monetary items
3
48
Share of (profits) losses of associates
7
8
Deferred taxes
7
166
Financial Capacity
-790
-180
(Increase) / decrease in inventories
8
22
(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables
-72
596
Increase / (decrease) in trade payables
-85
-309
Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales
-153
179
Change in other receivables and payables
210
-26
Change in working capital requirements
-92
462
Net cash flow from operating activities
-882
282
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
-466
-869
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
220
11
Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
0
356
Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
-4
-1
Dividends received
0
0
Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months
1
0
Net cash flow used in investing activities
-249
-503
Increase of equity due to new convertible bond
0
0
Perpetual (including premium)
0
0
Issuance of debt
302
2,710
Repayment on financial debt
-331
-588
Payments on lease debt
-216
-249
Decrease (increase ) in loans, net
2
-3
Dividends and coupons on perpetual paid
0
0
Net cash flow from financing activities
-243
1,870
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts
7
-3
Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts
-1,367
1,646
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period
6,422
3,711
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period
5,055
5,357
Change in treasury of discontinued operations
0
0
Return on capital employed (ROCE)31
In million euros
31 Mar 2021
31 Dec 2020
30 Sep 2020
30 June 2020
31 Mar 2020
31 Dec 2019
30 Sep 2019
30 June 2019
Goodwill and intangible assets
1,479
1,445
1,470
1,500
1,564
1,522
1,481
1,465
Flight equipment
10,800
11,031
11,009
10,919
11,465
11,334
10,829
10,747
Other property, plant and equipment
1,476
1,548
1,535
1,551
1,579
1,580
1,554
1,530
Right of use assets
4,795
4,678
4,789
4,938
5,119
5,173
5,300
5,470
Investments in equity associates
223
230
224
267
299
307
310
305
Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits
146
146
135
133
142
140
131
125
Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring
-4,083
-3,922
-4,001
-4,130
-4,190
-4,058
-4,101
-3,888
WCR, excluding market value of derivatives
-6,410
-6,505
-6,894
-6,779
-6,650
-6,310
-6,285
-6,957
Capital employed
8,426
8,651
8,267
8,399
9,328
9,688
9,219
8,797
Average capital employed (A)
8,436
9,258
Adjusted results from current operations
-4,913
612
- Dividends received
0
-2
- Share of profits (losses) of associates
-56
12
- Normative income tax
1,472
-155
Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)
-3,497
467
ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)
-41.5%
5.0%
Net debt
Balance sheet at
€m
31 Mar 2021
31 Dec 2020
Financial debt
15,461
15,388
Repo on triple A bonds
-83
-84
Lease debt
3,347
3,184
Currency hedge on financial debt
15
27
Accrued interest
-174
-107
Gross financial debt (A)
18,566
18,408
Cash and cash equivalents
5,059
6,423
Marketable securities
215
193
Cash securities
286
309
Bonds AAA
540
518
Bank overdrafts
-4
-1
Others
0
1
Repo on triple A bonds
-83
-84
Net cash (B)
6,013
7,359
Net debt (A) – (B)
12,553
11,049
Adjusted operating free cash flow
First quarter
€m
2021
2020
Net cash flow from operating activities, continued operations
-882
282
Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
-466
-869
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
220
11
Operating free cash flow
-1,128
-576
Payments on lease debt
-216
-249
Adjusted operating free cash flow
-1,344
-825
Operating cash burn
First quarter
2021
2020
EBITDA
- 627
-61
Provisions (CO2 and other)
42
6
Correction of spare parts inventory
1
1
Addition to pension provisions
75
77
Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out)
-43
-48
Payment linked with shares
0
-2
Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals)
-39
-2
Dividend received
0
0
Income from operation activities - cash impact
-591
-29
Restructuring costs
-45
-9
Other non-current income and expenses
0
-1
Cost of financial debt
-168
-95
Financial income
-4
2
Realized foreign exchange gain/loss
27
-7
Termination of trading hedges - cash
-6
-11
Current income tax
-3
-7
Other financial charges & expenses - cash
0
-23
Other elements
0
0
Financial capacity
-790
-180
Unit cost: net cost per ASK
First quarter
2021
2020
Revenues (in €m)
2,161
5,020
Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/-
1,179
815
Total operating expense (in €m)
3,341
5,835
Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m)
-55
-140
Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m)
-91
-67
Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m)
-260
-493
Transavia - other revenues (in €m)
0
-13
Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m)
-7
-7
Net cost (in €m)
2,929
5,114
Capacity produced, reported in ASK*
34,598
67,295
Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)
8.47
7.60
Gross change
11.4%
Currency effect on net costs (in €m)
-110
Change at constant currency
13.8%
Fuel price effect (in €m) adjusted for 2019 capacity
-286
Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK)
8.47
7.01
Change at constant currency and fuel price basis
+20.7%
* The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).
Group results
Air France Group
First quarter
2021
Change
Revenue (in €m)
1,341
-55.5%
EBITDA (in €m)
-512
-445
Operating result (en m€)
-840
-304
Operating margin (%)
-62.6%
-44.9 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)
-622
-497
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin
-46.4%
-42.2 pt
KLM Group
First quarter
2021
Change
Revenue (in €m)
930
-56.6%
EBITDA (in €m)
-111
-122
Operating result (en m€)
-337
-61
Operating margin (%)
-36.2%
-23.3 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)
-113
-98
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin
-12.2%
-11.5 pt
NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level
Group fleet at 31 March 2021
Aircraft type
AF
KL
Transavia
Owned
Finance lease
Operating lease
Total
In operation
Change / 31/12/20
B747-400
1
1
1
B777-300
43
16
20
17
22
59
59
2
B777-200
23
15
26
12
38
36
-4
B787-9
10
13
5
6
12
23
23
B787-10
6
3
3
6
5
A380-800
9
2
3
4
9
A350-900
7
1
5
1
7
7
1
A340-300
A330-300
5
5
5
5
A330-200
15
8
11
12
23
21
Total Long-Haul
107
64
0
69
34
68
171
156
-1
B737-900
5
5
5
5
B737-800
31
83
29
10
75
114
114
8
B737-700
15
5
3
4
13
20
17
-3
A321
20
11
9
20
20
A320
44
4
4
36
44
44
A319
32
13
19
32
31
-2
A318
18
8
10
18
18
Total Medium-Haul
114
51
88
73
18
162
253
249
3
ATR72-600
ATR72-500
ATR42-500
Canadair Jet 1000
14
14
14
14
Canadair Jet 700
8
8
8
8
-1
Embraer 195 E2
2
2
2
2
2
Embraer 190
17
32
11
10
28
49
49
Embraer 175
17
3
14
17
17
Embraer 170
15
10
5
15
15
Embraer 145
13
13
13
Total Regional
67
51
0
59
24
35
118
105
1
B747-400ERF
3
3
3
3
B747-400BCF
1
1
1
1
B777-F
2
2
2
2
Total Cargo
2
4
0
6
0
0
6
6
0
Total
290
170
88
207
76
265
548
516
3
FIRST QUARTER 2021 TRAFFIC
Passenger network activity*
Q1
Total Passenger network*
2021
2020
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
4,467
15,766
(71.7%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
13,433
49,854
(73.1%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
33,588
62,425
(46.2%)
Load factor (%)
40.0%
79.9%
(39.9)
Long-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
1,569
5,517
(71.6%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
10,965
41,492
(73.6%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
29,329
51,229
(42.8%)
Load factor (%)
37.4%
81.0%
(43.6)
North America
Passengers carried (‘000s)
274
1,483
(81.5%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
2,031
10,580
(80.8%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
7,065
13,317
(46.9%)
Load factor (%)
28.7%
79.4%
(50.7)
Latin America
Passengers carried (‘000s)
195
831
(76.6%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
1,864
7,824
(76.2%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
5,293
9,304
(43.1%)
Load factor (%)
35.2%
84.1%
(48.9)
Asia / Pacific
Passengers carried (‘000s)
160
1,113
(85.6%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
1,332
9,622
(86.2%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
6,078
12,110
(49.8%)
Load factor (%)
21.9%
79.5%
(57.5)
Africa / Middle East
Passengers carried (‘000s)
531
1,188
(55.3%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
2,782
6,881
(59.6%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
5,967
8,663
(31.1%)
Load factor (%)
46.6%
79.4%
(32.8)
Caribbean / Indian Ocean
Passengers carried (‘000s)
408
902
(54.7%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
2,957
6,586
(55.1%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
4,926
7,836
(37.1%)
Load factor (%)
60.0%
84.0%
(24.0)
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
2,899
10,248
(71.7%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
2,467
8,362
(70.5%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
4,260
11,195
(62.0%)
Load factor (%)
57.9%
74.7%
(16.8)
* Air France and KLM
Transavia activity
Q1
Transavia
2021
2020
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
352
2,349
(85.0%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
583
4,456
(86.9%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
1,011
4,892
(79.3%)
Load factor (%)
57.6%
91.1%
(33.5)
Total group passenger activity**
Q1
Total group**
2021
2020
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
4,819
18,115
(73.4%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
14,015
54,310
(74.2%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
34,600
67,317
(48.6%)
Load factor (%)
40.5%
80.7%
(40.2)
** Air France, KLM and Transavia
Cargo activity
Q1
Total Group
2021
2020
Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
2,073
1,835
13.0%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)
2,688
3,198
(16.0%)
Load factor (%)
77.1%
57.4%
19.8
Air France activity
Q1
Total Passenger network activity
2021
2020
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
3,046
9,490
(67.9%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
8,569
29,200
(70.7%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
16,417
36,704
(55.3%)
Load factor (%)
52.2%
79.6%
(27.4)
Long-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
1,048
3,285
(68.1%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
6,994
24,177
(71.1%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
13,918
29,913
(53.5%)
Load factor (%)
50.3%
80.8%
(30.6)
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
1,997
6,205
(67.8%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
1,575
5,024
(68.7%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
2,500
6,792
(63.2%)
Load factor (%)
63.0%
74.0%
(11.0)
Q1
Cargo activity
2021
2020
Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
905
817
10.7%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)
1,333
1,627
(18.1%)
Load factor (%)
67.9%
50.2%
17.7
KLM activity
Q1
Total Passenger network activity
2021
2020
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
1,422
6,276
(77.3%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
4,863
20,654
(76.5%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
17,171
25,720
(33.2%)
Load factor (%)
28.3%
80.3%
(52.0)
Long-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
520
2,232
(76.7%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
3,971
17,315
(77.1%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
15,411
21,316
(27.7%)
Load factor (%)
25.8%
81.2%
(55.5)
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
901
4,043
(77.7%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
893
3,339
(73.3%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
1,760
4,404
(60.0%)
Load factor (%)
50.7%
75.8%
(25.1)
Q1
Cargo activity
2021
2020
Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
1,168
1,017
14.8%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)
1,355
1,571
(13.8%)
Load factor (%)
86.2%
64.8%
21.4
1 The first quarter of 2020 was impacted by Covid-19, particularly in March
2 Passenger unit revenue is the aggregate of Passenger network and Transavia unit revenues, change at constant currency
³ Change versus 31 December 2020
1 The definition of ROCE has been revised to take into account the seasonal effects of the activity.
