AIR FRANCE-KLM FIRST QUARTER 2022

AIR FRANCE - KLM
·27 min read
AIR FRANCE - KLM
AIR FRANCE - KLM

May 05, 2022

FIRST QUARTER 2022
Postive EBITDA at 221 million euros, better than expected
Strong adjusted operating free cash flow at 630 million euros
thanks to outstanding sales in March

First quarter:

  • EBITDA positive at 221 million euros

  • Net income at -552 million euros, showing a 930 million euros improvement compared to the same quarter last year, supported by a revenue development at 4,445 million euros, which is 2,284 million euros higher than last year

  • Adjusted operating free cash flow positive at 630 million euros thanks to strong ticket sales. Compared to the same quarter in 2021 the adjusted operating free cash flow improved by 1,974 million euros

  • Net debt at 7.7 billion euros, down by 0.6 billion euros compared to end of 2021 thanks to a positive adjusted operating free cash flow

Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:

“The performance of the Air France-KLM Group over the first quarter of 2022 confirms that recovery is here. In spite of a challenging context, with the continued effect of the Omicron variant, the situation in Ukraine and the sharp increase of fuel prices, the Group posted once again a positive EBITDA and recorded strong bookings for the following quarters. March was notably very encouraging with a significant increase in demand for corporate and premium traffic, complementing the already strong leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) demand across our worldwide network. This paves the way for a successful summer season in all our activities, which we continue to strengthen through our extensive transformation plan.”

Outlook:

Context:
The start of the First quarter was hampered by the Omicron variant, mainly on the short and medium haul, while the outbreak of the Ukraine war resulted in higher fuel price and a slowdown in bookings during a very short period.
The recovery accelerated in March with highly dynamic bookings for the summer season.

Capacity
In this recovery context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at an index in the range of:

  • 80% to 85% in the Second quarter of 2022

  • 85% to 90% in the Third quarter of 2022

All indices compared to the respective period of 2019.

Capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Transavia is expected at an index above 100 for the second and third quarter compared to 2019.

Yield
A healthy yield environment for the remainder of 2022 is expected with a strong summer demand resulting in yield levels above 2019

Operating result expected

  • Break-even in the second quarter

  • Significantly positive in the third quarter

Cash
As of March 31 2022, the Group has a sufficient 10.8 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal.

Full year 2022 Net Capex spending is estimated at circa 2.5 billion euros, which is 80% fleet & fleet related and 20% related to IT and ground.

Air France-KLM made progress on the equity strengthening measures
Thanks to KLM's strong performance, KLM's State backed RCF has been partly repaid on May 3rd for 311 million euros. In addition, KLM expects to strengthen its balance sheet with positive results. Further equity measures are being contemplated for the coming year.

Progress has been made on refinancing up to 500 million euros of Air France’s assets, mainly through quasi-equity instruments to redeem French State aid. Air France is currently engaged in advanced discussions with various partners.

The Group is closely monitoring capital strengthening measures such as a capital increase with pre-emptive rights for shareholders, as well as the issuance of quasi equity instruments such as straight and convertible perpetual bonds, to further restore equity and accelerate the State aid redemption.
In total, these measures including the refinancing of Air France’s assets could represent up to 4.0 billion euros. The timing and sizing of each transaction will depend on market conditions and remain subject to the approval of the European Commission as well as legal and regulatory approvals.

Air France-KLM Group: Q1 results are promising and pave the way towards a strong summer

First Quarter

2022

Change vs 2021

Change
constant currency

Passengers (thousands)

14,577

+201.4%

Capacity (ASK m)

58,064

+67.8%

Traffic (RPK m)

43,134

+207.8%

Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)

5.39

+86.2%

+83.2%

Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)

6.76

+33.7%

+31.1%

Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel

7.36

-13.1%

-18.9%

Revenues (€m)

4,445

+105.7%

+104.4%

EBITDA (€m)

221

849

864

Operating result (€m)

-350

830

844

Operating margin (%)

-7.9%

+46.7 pt

+47.0 pt

Net income - Group part (€m)

-552

+930

Adj. operating free cash flow (€m)

630

+1,974

Net debt at end of period (€m)1

7,655

-561

In the First quarter 2022, the Air France-KLM Group posted a positive EBITDA of 221 million euros, up by 864 million euros at a constant currency compared to last year, and was driven by an increase of capacity and unit cost reduction. In parallel, the increase of load factor and yield generated an increase of the unit revenue.
Net income amounted to -552 million euros in the First quarter 2022, an increase of 930 million euros compared to last year.

Thanks to transformation programs, unit cost down while Group capacity 23% below 2019
Despite the Group capacity 23% down compared to the same quarter in 2019, the unit cost was 0.1% reduced at a constant fuel price and constant currency thanks to the ongoing transformation programs.

Compared to December 2019 the number of Full Time Equivalents (FTE’s) of Air France excluding Transavia reduced by 16% and KLM by 14%. In the First quarter Air France excluding Transavia decreased 400 FTE’s and another 300 FTE’s will leave this year. The total reduction of FTE for Air France excluding Transavia will be 17% compared to December 2019.

The staff cost decreased in the First quarter by 23% compared to the same quarter in 2019 thanks to FTE reduction and government support on wages. Corrected for government support on wages the staff cost decreased by 12%.

Business review

Network: Significant improvement in operating result

Network

First Quarter

2022

Change vs 2021

Change
constant currency

Total revenues (€m)

3,894

+109.6%

+105.9%

Scheduled revenues (€m)

3,675

+114.6%

+110.3%

Operating result (€m)

-309

+751

+760

First quarter 2022 revenues increased by 105.9% at constant currency to 3,894 million euros. The operating result was negative and amounted to -309 million euros, a 760 million euros increase at constant currency compared to last year.

Passenger network: Unit revenue increase supported by both load factor and yield

First Quarter

Passenger network

2022

Change vs 2021

Change
constant currency

Passengers (thousands)

11,942

+167.3%

Capacity (ASK m)

52,570

+56.5%

Traffic (RPK m)

38,866

+189.3%

Load factor

73.9%

+33.9 pt

Total passenger revenues (€m)

2,983

+192.8%

+189.7%

Scheduled passenger revenues (€m)

2,879

+198.5%

+193.6%

Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)

5.48

+90.7%

+87.6%

First quarter 2022, capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 56.5% higher than last year and at 75% of 2019 First quarter level which was in the middle of the Group’s guidance provided during the Fourth quarter 2021 results presentation.

The beginning of the First quarter was impacted by the spread of Omicron variant and additional travel restrictions, with the short and medium-haul routes more impacted. The borders reopening and progressive removal of travel constraints enabled the Group to post strong March results.

In response to the rise in fuel prices and other external costs, the Group proceeded to different fares increases during the first quarter on all its long-haul flights. The amount of the increase varies according to destination and class of travel, and applies to flights operated by Air France and KLM. First quarter 2022 yield was above 2019 thanks to strong demand and the quick implementation of the fares adjustments.

The First quarter result is driven by a strong performance on Caribbean & Indian Ocean, Africa and South America:

  • North Atlantic: Most travel restrictions have been lifted in the course of February/March with a strong capacity increase since mid-January.

  • South America saw very positive trends during the first quarter resulting in higher capacity, load factors at 85% and yield above 2019.

  • The Asian routes continued to post strong differences between the regions. During the First quarter China and Japan were rather closed while South East Asia and India posted positive results but could not mitigate the negative impact of China and Japan on the network.

  • Caribbean & Indian Ocean: Positive trends continued in the first quarter, with a very favourable fare environment and strong traffic performance.

  • Africa: The start of the year was complicated with Omicron variant. South Africa recovered quickly and the Group observed a good performance on West, Central and East Africa.

  • The Middle-East region stayed strong.

  • Medium-haul: Omicron spread lead to a strong capacity reduction at the beginning of the year. Yield is at 2019 levels helped by capacity constraints. Corporate traffic gradually increased during the quarter.

  • Short-haul: The traffic and yield were impacting by some restrictions and a lack of corporate traffic at the start of the year. March saw a good improvement of corporate traffic.

During the First quarter, Air France added three Airbus 350-900, two Airbus A220-300 and one Embraer 190 to its fleet while Air France phased out one Boeing B777-200, one Airbus A320, two Airbus A319, three A318 and two Embrear 145.
KLM phased in two Embraer 195 E2 and phased out one Embraer 190. The Group will continue to introduce new generation aircraft to its fleet in order to improve its economic and environmental performance.

Cargo: Increase in yield drove the increase in cargo revenues

First Quarter

Cargo business

2022

Change vs 2021

Change
constant currency

Tons (thousands)

236

-11.9%

Capacity (ATK m)

2,974

+10.7%

Traffic (RTK m)

1,766

-14.9%

Load factor

59.4%

-17.8 pt

Total Cargo revenues (€m)

910

+8.5%

+5.8%

Scheduled cargo revenues (€m)

796

+6.4%

+3.9%

Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts )

26.78

-3.8%

-6.1%

Compared to the First quarter 2021, capacity increased by 10.7% in Available Ton Kilometers, mainly due to the increase in belly capacity, while traffic decreased by 14.9% resulting in a decrease of load factor by 17.8 points. This reduction in load factor partly compensated by the yield increase led to a unit revenue per ATK down 6.1% at constant currency.

Cargo capacity in the First quarter is still 14% below the capacity in the First quarter of 2019 while the demand remains high, resulting in total revenues that are 66% higher than in the First quarter of 2019. This increase in revenues is fully driven by a higher yield thanks to the focus on Pharmaceutical and Express deliveries while the load factor is back at 2019 levels. The yield in North Asia increased significantly due to the closure of the Russian aerospace.

The Group ordered four Airbus 350 full freighter to strengthen his presence on the cargo market and signed a contract with DHL on Sustainable aviation fuel.

Transavia: Capacity approaching pre-crisis level with a load factor close to 80%

First Quarter

Transavia

2022

Change vs 2021

Passengers (thousands)

2,581

+633.2%

Capacity (ASK m)

5,494

+443.1%

Traffic (RPK m)

4,268

+632.6%

Load factor

77.7%

+20.1 pt

Total passenger revenues (€m)

249

+572.7%

Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)

4.57

+24.0%

Unit cost per ASK (€ cts)

6.24

-59.9%

Operating result (€m)

-92

+28

In the First quarter of 2022 the trend of the second half 2021 continued with a further recovery in demand for leisure traffic in Europe and North Africa. Compared to last year, the capacity in the First quarter increased by 443.1% while traffic increased by 632.6% and the number of passengers increased by 633.2%. Last year First quarter was heavily impacted by lockdown measures in France and the Netherlands.

The Operating result was negative at 92 million euros, although improved by 28 million euros compared to the First quarter of 2021.

Capacity in the First quarter was close to the level of the First quarter of 2019 and unit revenue even above First quarter 2019 mainly driven by a strong yield improvement.

The fleet of Transavia is approaching 100 aircraft to further capture the strong demand of leisure traffic in Europe.

Maintenance business: Operating margin above 2019 level

First Quarter

Maintenance

2022

Change vs 2021

Change
constant currency

Total revenues (€m)

831

+33.6%

Third-party revenues (€m)

297

+15.1%

+24.4%

Operating result (€m)

43

51

56

Operating margin (%)

5.2%

+6.5 pt

+7.3 pt

The First quarter operating result stood at 43 million euros, an increase of 56 million euros at constant currency versus the First quarter 2021. Although the First quarter 2022 result was still impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, the operating result is improving thanks to a higher activity and an operational improvement.

Total revenues increased by 33.6% in the First quarter while third party revenues increased by 15.1% giving encouraging signs of the recovery. The increase in internal revenues is consistent with the activity increase of the Air France-KLM airlines compared to the First quarter 2021.
The operating margin stood at 5.2% which is 1.3 point higher than the operating results in the First quarter 2019.

Air France-KLM entered into exclusive negotiations with CFMI for the engine configuration of its future Airbus A320neo family fleet.

First quarter: The strong sales of Q1 generated positive adjusted operating free cash flow, enabling a reduction of Net Debt by €550m

First quarter

In € million

2022

Change vs 2021

Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m)

112

+857

Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m)

-56

-11

Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m)

1,325

+1,417

Net cash flow from operating activities (€m)

1,381

2,263

Net investments* (€m)

-533

-287

Operating free cash flow (€m)

848

+1,976

Repayment of lease debt

-218

-2

Adjusted operating free cash flow**

630

+1,974

* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.

** The “Adjusted operating free cash flowis operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.

The Group generated an adjusted operating free cash flow in the First quarter 2022 of 630 million euros, an increase of 1,974 million euros compared to last year, mainly driven by a positive change in working capital of 1,325 million euros. This was the fourth quarter in a row that the adjusted operating free cash flow was positive.

In million

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021

Net debt

7,655

8,216

EBITDA trailing 12 months

1,595

745

Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months

4.8 x

11.0 x

Operating result for both airlines improved significantly

First Quarter

2022

Change vs 2021

Air France Group Operating result (€m)

-363

+478

Operating margin (%)

-13.5%

+49.2 pt

KLM Group Operating result (€m)

3

+340

Operating margin (%)

0.2%

+36.4 pt

  • Significant improvement in Operating result for both airlines

  • Air France more impacted by Omicron in January

  • Positive operating result KLM thanks to strong improvement in load factor

  • Different government support on wages scheme

******

The first Quarter 2022 accounts are not audited by the Statutory Auditors.

The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on May 05, 2022 from 7:15 am CET.

A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Zaat (CFO) will be held on May 05, 2022 at 08.30 am CET.

To connect to the conference call, please dial:

France: Local +33 (0)1 70 72 25 50
Netherlands: Local +31 (0) 20 703 8211
UK: Local +44 (0)330 165 3655
US: Local +1 323-701-0160

Confirmation code: 8173232

Investor Relations

Press

Frederic Kahane

Michiel Klinkers

+33 1 49 89 52 59

+33 1 49 89 52 60

+33 1 41 56 56 00

frkahane@airfranceklm.com

Michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com

Income Statement

First quarter

€m

2022

2021*

Change

Revenues from ordinary activities

4,445

2,161

+105.7%

Aircraft fuel

-996

-463

+115.1%

Chartering costs

-101

-69

+46.4%

Landing fees and en route charges

-348

-215

+61.9%

Catering

-142

-58

+144.8%

Handling charges and other operating costs

-320

-191

+67.5%

Aircraft maintenance costs

-515

-345

+49.3%

Commercial and distribution costs

-154

-59

+161.0%

Other external expenses

-333

-298

+11.7%

Salaries and related costs

-1,522

-1,167

+30.4%

Taxes other than income taxes

-47

-41

+14.6%

Other income and expenses

254

117

+117.1%

EBITDA

221

-628

nm

Amortization, depreciation and provisions

-571

-552

+3.4%

Income from current operations

-350

-1,180

-70.3%

Sales of aircraft equipment

0

-3

-100.0%

Other non-current income and expenses

-6

-4

+50.0%

Income from operating activities

-356

-1,187

-70.0%

Cost of financial debt

-141

-189

-25.4%

Income from cash and cash equivalent

-2

1

nm

Net cost of financial debt

-143

-188

-23.9%

Other financial income and expenses

-47

-90

-47.8%

Income before tax

-546

-1,465

-62.7%

Income taxes

-4

-11

-63.6%

Net income of consolidated companies

-550

-1,476

-62.7%

Share of profits (losses) of associates

-2

-7

-71.4%

Net income for the period

-552

-1,483

-62.8%

Minority interest

0

-1

nm

Net income for the period – Group part

-552

-1,482

-62.8%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021*

€m

Goodwill

222

222

Intangible assets

1,251

1,235

Flight equipment

10,537

10,466

Other property, plant and equipment

1,378

1,402

Right-of-use assets

5,205

5,148

Investments in equity associates

107

109

Other non-current financial assets

1,026

951

Non-current derivatives financial assets

190

143

Deferred tax assets

223

278

Total non-current assets

20,139

19,954

Assets held for sale

76

74

Other current financial assets

487

484

Current derivatives financial assets

747

469

Inventories

620

567

Trade receivables

1,952

1,511

Other current assets

1,126

966

Cash and cash equivalents

7,219

6,658

Total current assets

12,227

10,729

Total assets

32,366

30,683


Liabilities and equity

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021*

In million euros

Issued capital

643

643

Additional paid-in capital

4,949

4,949

Treasury shares

-25

-25

Perpetual bonds

3,205

3,151

Reserves and retained earnings

-12,996

-12,542

Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM

-4,224

-3,824

Non-controlling interests

8

8

Total Equity

-4,216

-3,816

Pension provisions

1,937

1,939

Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions

4,100

4,055

Non-current financial liabilities

11,438

11,274

Non-current lease debt

3,021

2,924

Non-current derivatives financial liabilities

11

25

Deferred tax liabilities

4

1

Other non-current liabilities

2,538

2,555

Total non-current liabilities

23,049

22,773

Current return obligation liability and other provisions

851

885

Current financial liabilities

1,068

1,215

Current lease debt

826

825

Current derivatives financial liabilities

37

46

Trade payables

2,329

1,850

Deferred revenue on ticket sales

3,903

2,644

Frequent flyer programs

873

888

Other current liabilities

3,643

3,369

Bank overdrafts

3

4

Total current liabilities

13,533

11,726

Total equity and liabilities

32,366

30,683

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st January until 31 March 2022

€m

31 Mar 2022

31 Mar 2021*

Net income from continuing operations

-552

-1,483

Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions

571

553

Financial provisions

35

27

Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets

0

3

Derivatives – non monetary result

-5

-41

Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net

31

125

Impairment

5

8

Other non-monetary items

-32

4

Share of (profits) losses of associates

2

7

Deferred taxes

1

7

Financial Capacity

56

-790

(Increase) / decrease in inventories

-48

8

(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables

-411

-72

Increase / (decrease) in trade payables

492

-85

Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales

1,245

-153

Change in other receivables and payables

47

210

Change in working capital requirement

1,325

-92

Net cash flow from operating activities

1,381

-882

Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities

0

-4

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

-704

-466

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

171

220

Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months

5

1

Net cash flow used in investing activities

-528

-249

Issuance of debt

291

302

Repayment on debts

-304

-331

Payments on lease debt

-218

-216

New loans

-87

-18

Repayment on loans

22

20

Net cash flow from financing activities

-296

-243

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (net of cash acquired or sold)

5

7

Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts

562

-1,367

Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period

6,654

6,422

Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period

7,216

5,055

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Return on capital employed (ROCE)

In million euros

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021

30* Sep 2021

30* June 2021

31* Mar 2021

31* Dec 2020

30* Sep 2020

30* June 2020

Goodwill and intangible assets

1,473

1,457

1,456

1,464

1,479

1,445

1,470

1,500

Flight equipment

10,537

10,466

10,478

10,645

10,800

11,031

11,009

10,919

Other property, plant and equipment

1,378

1,402

1,418

1,453

1,476

1,548

1,535

1,551

Right of use assets

5,205

5,148

5,061

5,033

4,795

4,678

4,789

4,938

Investments in equity associates

107

109

172

166

223

230

224

267

Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits

158

157

147

147

146

146

135

133

Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring

-4,239

-4,173

-4,180

-4,033

-4,083

-3,922

-4,002

-4,132

WCR, excluding market value of derivatives

-9,589

-8,262

-7,995

-7,745

-6,410

-6,505

-6,894

-6,779

Capital employed

5,030

6,304

6,557

7,130

8,426

8,651

8,266

8,397

Average capital employed (A)

6,255

8,435

Adjusted results from current operations

-795

-4,919

- Dividends received

0

0

- Share of profits (losses) of associates

-22

-56

- Normative income tax

217

1,406

Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)

-600

-3,569

ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)

-9.6%

-42.3%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Net debt

Balance sheet at

€m

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021

Current and non-current financial liabilities

12,506

12,489

Current and non-current lease debt

3,847

3,749

Accrued interest

-162

-128

Deposits related to financial liabilities

-101

-99

Deposits related to lease debt

-89

-85

Derivatives impact on debt

-18

-14

Gross financial debt (A)

15,983

15,912

Cash and cash equivalents

7,219

6,658

Marketable securities

185

189

Pledged liquidity

323

324

Triple A bonds

604

529

Bank overdrafts

-3

-4

Liquidities net of undrawn credit lines (B)

8,328

7,696

Net debt (A) – (B)

7,655

8,216

Adjusted operating free cash flow

First quarter

€m

2022

2021

Net cash flow from operating activities

1,381

-882

Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

-704

-466

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

171

220

Operating free cash flow

848

-1,128

Payments on lease debts

-218

-216

Adjusted operating free cash flow

630

-1,344

Bridge from EBITDA to Financial capacity





First quarter

2022

2021*

EBITDA

221

-628

Provisions (CO2 and other)

11

42

Correction of spare parts inventory

1

1

Addition to pension provisions

32

76

Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out)

-13

-43

Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals)

0

-39

Income from operation activities - cash impact

252

-591

Restructuring costs

-56

-45

Other non-current income and expenses

-1

0

Cost of financial debt

-144

-168

Financial income

-5

-4

Realized foreign exchange gain/loss

14

27

Termination of trading hedges - cash

0

-6

Current income tax

-4

-3

Financial capacity

56

-790

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

First quarter

2022

2021*

Revenues (in €m)

4,445

2,161

Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/-

350

1,180

Total operating expense (in €m)

4,795

3,341

Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m)

-105

-55

Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m)

-114

-91

Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m)

-297

-259

Transavia - other revenues (in €m)

2

0

Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m)

-6

-7

Net cost (in €m)

4,276

2,931

Capacity produced, reported in ASK1

58,064

34,598

Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)

7.36

8.47

Gross change

-13.1%

Currency effect on net costs (in €m)

-48

Change at constant currency

-14.5%

Fuel price effect (in €m)

162

Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK)

7.36

9.08

Change at constant currency and fuel price basis

-18.9%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
(1) The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).

Group results
Air France Group

First quarter

2022

Change

Revenue (in €m)

2,681

+100.0%

EBITDA (in €m)

-23

+491

Operating result (en m€)

-363

+478

Operating margin (%)

-13.5%

+49.2 pt

Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)

-88

+534

Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin

-3.3%

+43.1 pt


KLM Group

First quarter

2022

Change

Revenue (in €m)

1,903

+104.7%

EBITDA (in €m)

234

+346

Operating result (en m€)

3

+340

Operating margin (%)

0.2%

+36.4 pt

Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)

198

+311

Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin

10.4%

+22.6 pt

NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 31 March 2022

Aircraft type

AF
(incl. HOP)

KL
(incl. KLC & MP)

Transavia

Owned

Finance lease

Operating lease

Total

In operation

Change / 31/12/21

B777-300

43

16

18

17

24

59

59

B777-200

20

15

27

8

35

33

-3

B787-9

10

13

5

6

12

23

23

B787-10

6

2

4

6

5

A380-800

8

4

1

3

8

A350-900

15

3

6

6

15

15

3

A330-300

5

5

5

5

1

A330-200

15

6

11

10

21

21

Total Long-Haul

111

61

0

70

34

68

172

161

1

B737-900

5

5

5

5

B737-800

31

94

31

10

84

125

120

4

B737-700

10

4

7

7

14

14

A321

19

11

8

19

19

A320

42

4

4

34

42

40

-2

A319

28

12

16

28

25

-3

A318

12

6

6

12

12

A220-300

8

5

3

8

8

2

Total Medium-Haul

109

46

98

81

14

158

253

243

1

Canadair Jet 1000

14

14

14

10

-1

Canadair Jet 700

Embraer 195 E2

9

9

9

9

2

Embraer 190

19

30

16

5

28

49

49

2

Embraer 175

17

3

14

17

17

Embraer 170

15

10

5

15

13

-2

Embraer 145

3

3

3

Total Regional

51

56

0

46

19

42

107

98

1

B747-400ERF

3

3

3

3

B747-400BCF

1

1

1

1

B777-F

2

2

2

2

Total Cargo

2

4

0

4

0

2

6

6

0

Total

273

167

98

201

67

270

538

508

3

FIRST QUARTER 2022 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity*

Q1

Total Passenger network*

2022

2021

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

11,942

4,467

167.3%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

38,866

13,431

189.4%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

52,570

33,586

56.5%

Load factor (%)

73.9%

40.0%

33.9

Long-haul

Passengers carried (‘000s)

4,384

1,569

179.5%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

32,326

10,964

194.8%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

43,240

29,326

47.4%

Load factor (%)

74.8%

37.4%

37.4

North America

Passengers carried (‘000s)

1,241

274

352.8%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

9,056

2,030

346.2%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

13,152

7,063

86.2%

Load factor (%)

68.9%

28.7%

40.1

Latin America

Passengers carried (‘000s)

675

195

246.9%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

6,511

1,863

249.4%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

7,657

5,293

44.7%

Load factor (%)

85.0%

35.2%

49.8

Asia / Middle East

Passengers carried (‘000s)

634

275

130.7%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

4,392

1,848

137.7%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

7,219

7,244

(0.3%)

Load factor (%)

60.8%

25.5%

35.3

Africa

Passengers carried (‘000s)

816

417

95.8%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

4,792

2,266

111.5%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

6,298

4,801

31.2%

Load factor (%)

76.1%

47.2%

28.9

Caribbean / Indian Ocean

Passengers carried (‘000s)

1,018

408

149.4%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

7,575

2,957

156.2%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

8,914

4,926

81.0%

Load factor (%)

85.0%

60.0%

25.0

Short and Medium-haul

Passengers carried (‘000s)

7,557

2,899

160.7%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

6,541

2,467

165.1%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

9,331

4,260

119.1%

Load factor (%)

70.1%

57.9%

12.2

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity

Q1

Transavia

2022

2021

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

2,581

352

633.2%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

4,268

583

632.6%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

5,494

1,011

443.2%

Load factor (%)

77.7%

57.6%

20.1

Total Group passenger activity**

Q1

Total Group**

2022

2021

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

14,522

4,819

201.3%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

43,134

14,014

207.8%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

58,064

34,598

67.8%

Load factor (%)

74.3%

40.5%

33.8

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

Q1

Total Group

2022

2021

Variation

Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)

1,766

2,074

(14.9%)

Available tonne-km (m ATK)

2,974

2,688

10.6%

Load factor (%)

59.4%

77.2%

(17.8)

Air France activity

Q1

Total Passenger network activity

2022

2021

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

7,105

3,046

133.3%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

23,087

8,568

169.5%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

30,871

16,415

88.1%

Load factor (%)

74.8%

52.2%

22.6


Long-haul

Passengers carried (‘000s)

2,770

1,048

164.2%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

19,452

6,993

178.2%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

25,733

13,915

84.9%

Load factor (%)

75.6%

50.3%

25.3


Short and Medium-haul

Passengers carried (‘000s)

4,335

1,997

117.0%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

3,635

1,575

130.8%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

5,137

2,499

105.5%

Load factor (%)

70.8%

63.0%

7.8


Q1

Cargo activity

2022

2021

Variation

Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)

907

906

0.2%

Available tonne-km (m ATK)

1,657

1,333

24.3%

Load factor (%)

54.7%

67.9%

(13.2)

KLM activity

Q1

Total Passenger network activity

2022

2021

Variation

Passengers carried (‘000s)

4,837

1,422

240.2%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

15,780

4,863

224.5%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

21,700

17,171

26.4%

Load factor (%)

72.7%

28.3%

44.4


Long-haul

Passengers carried (‘000s)

1,614

520

210.3%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

12,874

3,971

224.2%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

17,506

15,411

13.6%

Load factor (%)

73.5%

25.8%

47.8


Short and Medium-haul

Passengers carried (‘000s)

3,222

901

257.5%

Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)

2,906

893

225.5%

Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)

4,194

1,760

138.2%

Load factor (%)

69.3%

50.7%

18.6


Q1

Cargo activity

2022

2021

Variation

Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)

859

1,168

(26.5%)

Available tonne-km (m ATK)

1,317

1,355

(2.8%)

Load factor (%)

65.2%

86.2%

(21.0)


1 Change versus 31 Dec 2021

Attachment


