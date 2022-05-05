AIR FRANCE-KLM FIRST QUARTER 2022
May 05, 2022
FIRST QUARTER 2022
First quarter:
EBITDA positive at 221 million euros
Net income at -552 million euros, showing a 930 million euros improvement compared to the same quarter last year, supported by a revenue development at 4,445 million euros, which is 2,284 million euros higher than last year
Adjusted operating free cash flow positive at 630 million euros thanks to strong ticket sales. Compared to the same quarter in 2021 the adjusted operating free cash flow improved by 1,974 million euros
Net debt at 7.7 billion euros, down by 0.6 billion euros compared to end of 2021 thanks to a positive adjusted operating free cash flow
Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:
“The performance of the Air France-KLM Group over the first quarter of 2022 confirms that recovery is here. In spite of a challenging context, with the continued effect of the Omicron variant, the situation in Ukraine and the sharp increase of fuel prices, the Group posted once again a positive EBITDA and recorded strong bookings for the following quarters. March was notably very encouraging with a significant increase in demand for corporate and premium traffic, complementing the already strong leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) demand across our worldwide network. This paves the way for a successful summer season in all our activities, which we continue to strengthen through our extensive transformation plan.”
Outlook:
Context:
The start of the First quarter was hampered by the Omicron variant, mainly on the short and medium haul, while the outbreak of the Ukraine war resulted in higher fuel price and a slowdown in bookings during a very short period.
The recovery accelerated in March with highly dynamic bookings for the summer season.
Capacity
In this recovery context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at an index in the range of:
80% to 85% in the Second quarter of 2022
85% to 90% in the Third quarter of 2022
All indices compared to the respective period of 2019.
Capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Transavia is expected at an index above 100 for the second and third quarter compared to 2019.
Yield
A healthy yield environment for the remainder of 2022 is expected with a strong summer demand resulting in yield levels above 2019
Operating result expected
Break-even in the second quarter
Significantly positive in the third quarter
Cash
As of March 31 2022, the Group has a sufficient 10.8 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal.
Full year 2022 Net Capex spending is estimated at circa 2.5 billion euros, which is 80% fleet & fleet related and 20% related to IT and ground.
Air France-KLM made progress on the equity strengthening measures
Thanks to KLM's strong performance, KLM's State backed RCF has been partly repaid on May 3rd for 311 million euros. In addition, KLM expects to strengthen its balance sheet with positive results. Further equity measures are being contemplated for the coming year.
Progress has been made on refinancing up to 500 million euros of Air France’s assets, mainly through quasi-equity instruments to redeem French State aid. Air France is currently engaged in advanced discussions with various partners.
The Group is closely monitoring capital strengthening measures such as a capital increase with pre-emptive rights for shareholders, as well as the issuance of quasi equity instruments such as straight and convertible perpetual bonds, to further restore equity and accelerate the State aid redemption.
In total, these measures including the refinancing of Air France’s assets could represent up to 4.0 billion euros. The timing and sizing of each transaction will depend on market conditions and remain subject to the approval of the European Commission as well as legal and regulatory approvals.
Air France-KLM Group: Q1 results are promising and pave the way towards a strong summer
First Quarter
2022
Change vs 2021
Change
Passengers (thousands)
14,577
+201.4%
Capacity (ASK m)
58,064
+67.8%
Traffic (RPK m)
43,134
+207.8%
Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
5.39
+86.2%
+83.2%
Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
6.76
+33.7%
+31.1%
Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel
7.36
-13.1%
-18.9%
Revenues (€m)
4,445
+105.7%
+104.4%
EBITDA (€m)
221
849
864
Operating result (€m)
-350
830
844
Operating margin (%)
-7.9%
+46.7 pt
+47.0 pt
Net income - Group part (€m)
-552
+930
Adj. operating free cash flow (€m)
630
+1,974
Net debt at end of period (€m)1
7,655
-561
In the First quarter 2022, the Air France-KLM Group posted a positive EBITDA of 221 million euros, up by 864 million euros at a constant currency compared to last year, and was driven by an increase of capacity and unit cost reduction. In parallel, the increase of load factor and yield generated an increase of the unit revenue.
Net income amounted to -552 million euros in the First quarter 2022, an increase of 930 million euros compared to last year.
Thanks to transformation programs, unit cost down while Group capacity 23% below 2019
Despite the Group capacity 23% down compared to the same quarter in 2019, the unit cost was 0.1% reduced at a constant fuel price and constant currency thanks to the ongoing transformation programs.
Compared to December 2019 the number of Full Time Equivalents (FTE’s) of Air France excluding Transavia reduced by 16% and KLM by 14%. In the First quarter Air France excluding Transavia decreased 400 FTE’s and another 300 FTE’s will leave this year. The total reduction of FTE for Air France excluding Transavia will be 17% compared to December 2019.
The staff cost decreased in the First quarter by 23% compared to the same quarter in 2019 thanks to FTE reduction and government support on wages. Corrected for government support on wages the staff cost decreased by 12%.
Business review
Network: Significant improvement in operating result
Network
First Quarter
2022
Change vs 2021
Change
Total revenues (€m)
3,894
+109.6%
+105.9%
Scheduled revenues (€m)
3,675
+114.6%
+110.3%
Operating result (€m)
-309
+751
+760
First quarter 2022 revenues increased by 105.9% at constant currency to 3,894 million euros. The operating result was negative and amounted to -309 million euros, a 760 million euros increase at constant currency compared to last year.
Passenger network: Unit revenue increase supported by both load factor and yield
First Quarter
Passenger network
2022
Change vs 2021
Change
Passengers (thousands)
11,942
+167.3%
Capacity (ASK m)
52,570
+56.5%
Traffic (RPK m)
38,866
+189.3%
Load factor
73.9%
+33.9 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)
2,983
+192.8%
+189.7%
Scheduled passenger revenues (€m)
2,879
+198.5%
+193.6%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
5.48
+90.7%
+87.6%
First quarter 2022, capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 56.5% higher than last year and at 75% of 2019 First quarter level which was in the middle of the Group’s guidance provided during the Fourth quarter 2021 results presentation.
The beginning of the First quarter was impacted by the spread of Omicron variant and additional travel restrictions, with the short and medium-haul routes more impacted. The borders reopening and progressive removal of travel constraints enabled the Group to post strong March results.
In response to the rise in fuel prices and other external costs, the Group proceeded to different fares increases during the first quarter on all its long-haul flights. The amount of the increase varies according to destination and class of travel, and applies to flights operated by Air France and KLM. First quarter 2022 yield was above 2019 thanks to strong demand and the quick implementation of the fares adjustments.
The First quarter result is driven by a strong performance on Caribbean & Indian Ocean, Africa and South America:
North Atlantic: Most travel restrictions have been lifted in the course of February/March with a strong capacity increase since mid-January.
South America saw very positive trends during the first quarter resulting in higher capacity, load factors at 85% and yield above 2019.
The Asian routes continued to post strong differences between the regions. During the First quarter China and Japan were rather closed while South East Asia and India posted positive results but could not mitigate the negative impact of China and Japan on the network.
Caribbean & Indian Ocean: Positive trends continued in the first quarter, with a very favourable fare environment and strong traffic performance.
Africa: The start of the year was complicated with Omicron variant. South Africa recovered quickly and the Group observed a good performance on West, Central and East Africa.
The Middle-East region stayed strong.
Medium-haul: Omicron spread lead to a strong capacity reduction at the beginning of the year. Yield is at 2019 levels helped by capacity constraints. Corporate traffic gradually increased during the quarter.
Short-haul: The traffic and yield were impacting by some restrictions and a lack of corporate traffic at the start of the year. March saw a good improvement of corporate traffic.
During the First quarter, Air France added three Airbus 350-900, two Airbus A220-300 and one Embraer 190 to its fleet while Air France phased out one Boeing B777-200, one Airbus A320, two Airbus A319, three A318 and two Embrear 145.
KLM phased in two Embraer 195 E2 and phased out one Embraer 190. The Group will continue to introduce new generation aircraft to its fleet in order to improve its economic and environmental performance.
Cargo: Increase in yield drove the increase in cargo revenues
First Quarter
Cargo business
2022
Change vs 2021
Change
Tons (thousands)
236
-11.9%
Capacity (ATK m)
2,974
+10.7%
Traffic (RTK m)
1,766
-14.9%
Load factor
59.4%
-17.8 pt
Total Cargo revenues (€m)
910
+8.5%
+5.8%
Scheduled cargo revenues (€m)
796
+6.4%
+3.9%
Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts )
26.78
-3.8%
-6.1%
Compared to the First quarter 2021, capacity increased by 10.7% in Available Ton Kilometers, mainly due to the increase in belly capacity, while traffic decreased by 14.9% resulting in a decrease of load factor by 17.8 points. This reduction in load factor partly compensated by the yield increase led to a unit revenue per ATK down 6.1% at constant currency.
Cargo capacity in the First quarter is still 14% below the capacity in the First quarter of 2019 while the demand remains high, resulting in total revenues that are 66% higher than in the First quarter of 2019. This increase in revenues is fully driven by a higher yield thanks to the focus on Pharmaceutical and Express deliveries while the load factor is back at 2019 levels. The yield in North Asia increased significantly due to the closure of the Russian aerospace.
The Group ordered four Airbus 350 full freighter to strengthen his presence on the cargo market and signed a contract with DHL on Sustainable aviation fuel.
Transavia: Capacity approaching pre-crisis level with a load factor close to 80%
First Quarter
Transavia
2022
Change vs 2021
Passengers (thousands)
2,581
+633.2%
Capacity (ASK m)
5,494
+443.1%
Traffic (RPK m)
4,268
+632.6%
Load factor
77.7%
+20.1 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)
249
+572.7%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
4.57
+24.0%
Unit cost per ASK (€ cts)
6.24
-59.9%
Operating result (€m)
-92
+28
In the First quarter of 2022 the trend of the second half 2021 continued with a further recovery in demand for leisure traffic in Europe and North Africa. Compared to last year, the capacity in the First quarter increased by 443.1% while traffic increased by 632.6% and the number of passengers increased by 633.2%. Last year First quarter was heavily impacted by lockdown measures in France and the Netherlands.
The Operating result was negative at 92 million euros, although improved by 28 million euros compared to the First quarter of 2021.
Capacity in the First quarter was close to the level of the First quarter of 2019 and unit revenue even above First quarter 2019 mainly driven by a strong yield improvement.
The fleet of Transavia is approaching 100 aircraft to further capture the strong demand of leisure traffic in Europe.
Maintenance business: Operating margin above 2019 level
First Quarter
Maintenance
2022
Change vs 2021
Change
Total revenues (€m)
831
+33.6%
Third-party revenues (€m)
297
+15.1%
+24.4%
Operating result (€m)
43
51
56
Operating margin (%)
5.2%
+6.5 pt
+7.3 pt
The First quarter operating result stood at 43 million euros, an increase of 56 million euros at constant currency versus the First quarter 2021. Although the First quarter 2022 result was still impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, the operating result is improving thanks to a higher activity and an operational improvement.
Total revenues increased by 33.6% in the First quarter while third party revenues increased by 15.1% giving encouraging signs of the recovery. The increase in internal revenues is consistent with the activity increase of the Air France-KLM airlines compared to the First quarter 2021.
The operating margin stood at 5.2% which is 1.3 point higher than the operating results in the First quarter 2019.
Air France-KLM entered into exclusive negotiations with CFMI for the engine configuration of its future Airbus A320neo family fleet.
First quarter: The strong sales of Q1 generated positive adjusted operating free cash flow, enabling a reduction of Net Debt by €550m
First quarter
In € million
2022
Change vs 2021
Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m)
112
+857
Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m)
-56
-11
Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m)
1,325
+1,417
Net cash flow from operating activities (€m)
1,381
2,263
Net investments* (€m)
-533
-287
Operating free cash flow (€m)
848
+1,976
Repayment of lease debt
-218
-2
Adjusted operating free cash flow**
630
+1,974
* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.
** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.
The Group generated an adjusted operating free cash flow in the First quarter 2022 of 630 million euros, an increase of 1,974 million euros compared to last year, mainly driven by a positive change in working capital of 1,325 million euros. This was the fourth quarter in a row that the adjusted operating free cash flow was positive.
In € million
31 Mar 2022
31 Dec 2021
Net debt
7,655
8,216
EBITDA trailing 12 months
1,595
745
Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months
4.8 x
11.0 x
Operating result for both airlines improved significantly
First Quarter
2022
Change vs 2021
Air France Group Operating result (€m)
-363
+478
Operating margin (%)
-13.5%
+49.2 pt
KLM Group Operating result (€m)
3
+340
Operating margin (%)
0.2%
+36.4 pt
Significant improvement in Operating result for both airlines
Air France more impacted by Omicron in January
Positive operating result KLM thanks to strong improvement in load factor
Different government support on wages scheme
******
The first Quarter 2022 accounts are not audited by the Statutory Auditors.
The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on May 05, 2022 from 7:15 am CET.
A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Zaat (CFO) will be held on May 05, 2022 at 08.30 am CET.
Income Statement
First quarter
€m
2022
2021*
Change
Revenues from ordinary activities
4,445
2,161
+105.7%
Aircraft fuel
-996
-463
+115.1%
Chartering costs
-101
-69
+46.4%
Landing fees and en route charges
-348
-215
+61.9%
Catering
-142
-58
+144.8%
Handling charges and other operating costs
-320
-191
+67.5%
Aircraft maintenance costs
-515
-345
+49.3%
Commercial and distribution costs
-154
-59
+161.0%
Other external expenses
-333
-298
+11.7%
Salaries and related costs
-1,522
-1,167
+30.4%
Taxes other than income taxes
-47
-41
+14.6%
Other income and expenses
254
117
+117.1%
EBITDA
221
-628
nm
Amortization, depreciation and provisions
-571
-552
+3.4%
Income from current operations
-350
-1,180
-70.3%
Sales of aircraft equipment
0
-3
-100.0%
Other non-current income and expenses
-6
-4
+50.0%
Income from operating activities
-356
-1,187
-70.0%
Cost of financial debt
-141
-189
-25.4%
Income from cash and cash equivalent
-2
1
nm
Net cost of financial debt
-143
-188
-23.9%
Other financial income and expenses
-47
-90
-47.8%
Income before tax
-546
-1,465
-62.7%
Income taxes
-4
-11
-63.6%
Net income of consolidated companies
-550
-1,476
-62.7%
Share of profits (losses) of associates
-2
-7
-71.4%
Net income for the period
-552
-1,483
-62.8%
Minority interest
0
-1
nm
Net income for the period – Group part
-552
-1,482
-62.8%
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Assets
31 Mar 2022
31 Dec 2021*
€m
Goodwill
222
222
Intangible assets
1,251
1,235
Flight equipment
10,537
10,466
Other property, plant and equipment
1,378
1,402
Right-of-use assets
5,205
5,148
Investments in equity associates
107
109
Other non-current financial assets
1,026
951
Non-current derivatives financial assets
190
143
Deferred tax assets
223
278
Total non-current assets
20,139
19,954
Assets held for sale
76
74
Other current financial assets
487
484
Current derivatives financial assets
747
469
Inventories
620
567
Trade receivables
1,952
1,511
Other current assets
1,126
966
Cash and cash equivalents
7,219
6,658
Total current assets
12,227
10,729
Total assets
32,366
30,683
Liabilities and equity
31 Mar 2022
31 Dec 2021*
In million euros
Issued capital
643
643
Additional paid-in capital
4,949
4,949
Treasury shares
-25
-25
Perpetual bonds
3,205
3,151
Reserves and retained earnings
-12,996
-12,542
Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM
-4,224
-3,824
Non-controlling interests
8
8
Total Equity
-4,216
-3,816
Pension provisions
1,937
1,939
Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions
4,100
4,055
Non-current financial liabilities
11,438
11,274
Non-current lease debt
3,021
2,924
Non-current derivatives financial liabilities
11
25
Deferred tax liabilities
4
1
Other non-current liabilities
2,538
2,555
Total non-current liabilities
23,049
22,773
Current return obligation liability and other provisions
851
885
Current financial liabilities
1,068
1,215
Current lease debt
826
825
Current derivatives financial liabilities
37
46
Trade payables
2,329
1,850
Deferred revenue on ticket sales
3,903
2,644
Frequent flyer programs
873
888
Other current liabilities
3,643
3,369
Bank overdrafts
3
4
Total current liabilities
13,533
11,726
Total equity and liabilities
32,366
30,683
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st January until 31 March 2022
€m
31 Mar 2022
31 Mar 2021*
Net income from continuing operations
-552
-1,483
Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions
571
553
Financial provisions
35
27
Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets
0
3
Derivatives – non monetary result
-5
-41
Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net
31
125
Impairment
5
8
Other non-monetary items
-32
4
Share of (profits) losses of associates
2
7
Deferred taxes
1
7
Financial Capacity
56
-790
(Increase) / decrease in inventories
-48
8
(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables
-411
-72
Increase / (decrease) in trade payables
492
-85
Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales
1,245
-153
Change in other receivables and payables
47
210
Change in working capital requirement
1,325
-92
Net cash flow from operating activities
1,381
-882
Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
0
-4
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
-704
-466
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
171
220
Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months
5
1
Net cash flow used in investing activities
-528
-249
Issuance of debt
291
302
Repayment on debts
-304
-331
Payments on lease debt
-218
-216
New loans
-87
-18
Repayment on loans
22
20
Net cash flow from financing activities
-296
-243
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (net of cash acquired or sold)
5
7
Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts
562
-1,367
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period
6,654
6,422
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period
7,216
5,055
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Return on capital employed (ROCE)
In million euros
31 Mar 2022
31 Dec 2021
30* Sep 2021
30* June 2021
31* Mar 2021
31* Dec 2020
30* Sep 2020
30* June 2020
Goodwill and intangible assets
1,473
1,457
1,456
1,464
1,479
1,445
1,470
1,500
Flight equipment
10,537
10,466
10,478
10,645
10,800
11,031
11,009
10,919
Other property, plant and equipment
1,378
1,402
1,418
1,453
1,476
1,548
1,535
1,551
Right of use assets
5,205
5,148
5,061
5,033
4,795
4,678
4,789
4,938
Investments in equity associates
107
109
172
166
223
230
224
267
Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits
158
157
147
147
146
146
135
133
Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring
-4,239
-4,173
-4,180
-4,033
-4,083
-3,922
-4,002
-4,132
WCR, excluding market value of derivatives
-9,589
-8,262
-7,995
-7,745
-6,410
-6,505
-6,894
-6,779
Capital employed
5,030
6,304
6,557
7,130
8,426
8,651
8,266
8,397
Average capital employed (A)
6,255
8,435
Adjusted results from current operations
-795
-4,919
- Dividends received
0
0
- Share of profits (losses) of associates
-22
-56
- Normative income tax
217
1,406
Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)
-600
-3,569
ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)
-9.6%
-42.3%
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Net debt
Balance sheet at
€m
31 Mar 2022
31 Dec 2021
Current and non-current financial liabilities
12,506
12,489
Current and non-current lease debt
3,847
3,749
Accrued interest
-162
-128
Deposits related to financial liabilities
-101
-99
Deposits related to lease debt
-89
-85
Derivatives impact on debt
-18
-14
Gross financial debt (A)
15,983
15,912
Cash and cash equivalents
7,219
6,658
Marketable securities
185
189
Pledged liquidity
323
324
Triple A bonds
604
529
Bank overdrafts
-3
-4
Liquidities net of undrawn credit lines (B)
8,328
7,696
Net debt (A) – (B)
7,655
8,216
Adjusted operating free cash flow
First quarter
€m
2022
2021
Net cash flow from operating activities
1,381
-882
Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
-704
-466
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
171
220
Operating free cash flow
848
-1,128
Payments on lease debts
-218
-216
Adjusted operating free cash flow
630
-1,344
Bridge from EBITDA to Financial capacity
First quarter
2022
2021*
EBITDA
221
-628
Provisions (CO2 and other)
11
42
Correction of spare parts inventory
1
1
Addition to pension provisions
32
76
Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out)
-13
-43
Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals)
0
-39
Income from operation activities - cash impact
252
-591
Restructuring costs
-56
-45
Other non-current income and expenses
-1
0
Cost of financial debt
-144
-168
Financial income
-5
-4
Realized foreign exchange gain/loss
14
27
Termination of trading hedges - cash
0
-6
Current income tax
-4
-3
Financial capacity
56
-790
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Unit cost: net cost per ASK
First quarter
2022
2021*
Revenues (in €m)
4,445
2,161
Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/-
350
1,180
Total operating expense (in €m)
4,795
3,341
Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m)
-105
-55
Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m)
-114
-91
Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m)
-297
-259
Transavia - other revenues (in €m)
2
0
Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m)
-6
-7
Net cost (in €m)
4,276
2,931
Capacity produced, reported in ASK1
58,064
34,598
Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)
7.36
8.47
Gross change
-13.1%
Currency effect on net costs (in €m)
-48
Change at constant currency
-14.5%
Fuel price effect (in €m)
162
Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK)
7.36
9.08
Change at constant currency and fuel price basis
-18.9%
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
(1) The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).
Group results
Air France Group
First quarter
2022
Change
Revenue (in €m)
2,681
+100.0%
EBITDA (in €m)
-23
+491
Operating result (en m€)
-363
+478
Operating margin (%)
-13.5%
+49.2 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)
-88
+534
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin
-3.3%
+43.1 pt
KLM Group
First quarter
2022
Change
Revenue (in €m)
1,903
+104.7%
EBITDA (in €m)
234
+346
Operating result (en m€)
3
+340
Operating margin (%)
0.2%
+36.4 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)
198
+311
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin
10.4%
+22.6 pt
NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level
Group fleet at 31 March 2022
Aircraft type
AF
KL
Transavia
Owned
Finance lease
Operating lease
Total
In operation
Change / 31/12/21
B777-300
43
16
18
17
24
59
59
B777-200
20
15
27
8
35
33
-3
B787-9
10
13
5
6
12
23
23
B787-10
6
2
4
6
5
A380-800
8
4
1
3
8
A350-900
15
3
6
6
15
15
3
A330-300
5
5
5
5
1
A330-200
15
6
11
10
21
21
Total Long-Haul
111
61
0
70
34
68
172
161
1
B737-900
5
5
5
5
B737-800
31
94
31
10
84
125
120
4
B737-700
10
4
7
7
14
14
A321
19
11
8
19
19
A320
42
4
4
34
42
40
-2
A319
28
12
16
28
25
-3
A318
12
6
6
12
12
A220-300
8
5
3
8
8
2
Total Medium-Haul
109
46
98
81
14
158
253
243
1
Canadair Jet 1000
14
14
14
10
-1
Canadair Jet 700
Embraer 195 E2
9
9
9
9
2
Embraer 190
19
30
16
5
28
49
49
2
Embraer 175
17
3
14
17
17
Embraer 170
15
10
5
15
13
-2
Embraer 145
3
3
3
Total Regional
51
56
0
46
19
42
107
98
1
B747-400ERF
3
3
3
3
B747-400BCF
1
1
1
1
B777-F
2
2
2
2
Total Cargo
2
4
0
4
0
2
6
6
0
Total
273
167
98
201
67
270
538
508
3
FIRST QUARTER 2022 TRAFFIC
Passenger network activity*
Q1
Total Passenger network*
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
11,942
4,467
167.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
38,866
13,431
189.4%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
52,570
33,586
56.5%
Load factor (%)
73.9%
40.0%
33.9
Long-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
4,384
1,569
179.5%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
32,326
10,964
194.8%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
43,240
29,326
47.4%
Load factor (%)
74.8%
37.4%
37.4
North America
Passengers carried (‘000s)
1,241
274
352.8%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
9,056
2,030
346.2%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
13,152
7,063
86.2%
Load factor (%)
68.9%
28.7%
40.1
Latin America
Passengers carried (‘000s)
675
195
246.9%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
6,511
1,863
249.4%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
7,657
5,293
44.7%
Load factor (%)
85.0%
35.2%
49.8
Asia / Middle East
Passengers carried (‘000s)
634
275
130.7%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
4,392
1,848
137.7%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
7,219
7,244
(0.3%)
Load factor (%)
60.8%
25.5%
35.3
Africa
Passengers carried (‘000s)
816
417
95.8%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
4,792
2,266
111.5%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
6,298
4,801
31.2%
Load factor (%)
76.1%
47.2%
28.9
Caribbean / Indian Ocean
Passengers carried (‘000s)
1,018
408
149.4%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
7,575
2,957
156.2%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
8,914
4,926
81.0%
Load factor (%)
85.0%
60.0%
25.0
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
7,557
2,899
160.7%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
6,541
2,467
165.1%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
9,331
4,260
119.1%
Load factor (%)
70.1%
57.9%
12.2
* Air France and KLM
Transavia activity
Q1
Transavia
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
2,581
352
633.2%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
4,268
583
632.6%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
5,494
1,011
443.2%
Load factor (%)
77.7%
57.6%
20.1
Total Group passenger activity**
Q1
Total Group**
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
14,522
4,819
201.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
43,134
14,014
207.8%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
58,064
34,598
67.8%
Load factor (%)
74.3%
40.5%
33.8
** Air France, KLM and Transavia
Cargo activity
Q1
Total Group
2022
2021
Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
1,766
2,074
(14.9%)
Available tonne-km (m ATK)
2,974
2,688
10.6%
Load factor (%)
59.4%
77.2%
(17.8)
Air France activity
Q1
Total Passenger network activity
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
7,105
3,046
133.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
23,087
8,568
169.5%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
30,871
16,415
88.1%
Load factor (%)
74.8%
52.2%
22.6
Long-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
2,770
1,048
164.2%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
19,452
6,993
178.2%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
25,733
13,915
84.9%
Load factor (%)
75.6%
50.3%
25.3
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
4,335
1,997
117.0%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
3,635
1,575
130.8%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
5,137
2,499
105.5%
Load factor (%)
70.8%
63.0%
7.8
Q1
Cargo activity
2022
2021
Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
907
906
0.2%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)
1,657
1,333
24.3%
Load factor (%)
54.7%
67.9%
(13.2)
KLM activity
Q1
Total Passenger network activity
2022
2021
Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)
4,837
1,422
240.2%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
15,780
4,863
224.5%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
21,700
17,171
26.4%
Load factor (%)
72.7%
28.3%
44.4
Long-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
1,614
520
210.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
12,874
3,971
224.2%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
17,506
15,411
13.6%
Load factor (%)
73.5%
25.8%
47.8
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried (‘000s)
3,222
901
257.5%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
2,906
893
225.5%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
4,194
1,760
138.2%
Load factor (%)
69.3%
50.7%
18.6
Q1
Cargo activity
2022
2021
Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
859
1,168
(26.5%)
Available tonne-km (m ATK)
1,317
1,355
(2.8%)
Load factor (%)
65.2%
86.2%
(21.0)
1 Change versus 31 Dec 2021
