Air Force offensive lineman Hunter Brown dies at 21 after 'medical emergency'

Air Force lost a beloved football player on Monday. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hunter Brown, an Air Force Academy cadet and offensive lineman on the Falcons' football team, died after a "medical emergency" on his way to class on Monday, the school announced. He was 21 years old.

Air Force said first responders attempted to resuscitate the Lake Charles, Louisiana, native but were unsuccessful. No specific cause of death has been reported.

From the school:

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. "The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

Brown's teammates were reportedly told of his death before classes on Tuesday and offered "a full complement of support services including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals and others were already in place for cadets, faculty and staff."

Brown, a two-star recruit in the Class of 2020, joined Air Force after a year at the school's nearby prep school and was part of a program that went 10-3 in both of his seasons. According to head coach Troy Calhoun, he was well-liked among the team: