Air Force faces Wyoming, seeks to end 3-game slide

Wyoming Cowboys (8-6, 1-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-10, 0-2 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force looks to end its three-game skid when the Falcons play Wyoming.

The Falcons are 2-5 in home games. Air Force gives up 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 1-2 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is ninth in the MWC scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Obi Agbim averaging 5.3.

Air Force averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Air Force allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Falcons.

Agbim is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press