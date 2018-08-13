Air Force brings the heat once again with awesome alternate uniforms (Photos)

(via Air Force athletics)

Air Force is bringing the heat for its alternate uniforms yet again.

On Monday, the Falcons unveiled the latest edition of their Air Power Legacy Series uniforms. This year, the program is honoring the AC-130 gunship with these beauties:

(via Air Force athletics)

(via Air Force athletics)

(via Air Force athletics)

This hype video offers a few more details for the all-gray combination. The helmet, which features multiple decals, is especially noteworthy.

This years Air Power Legacy Series alternate uniform is here. This year we honor the AC-130! #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/QiVFj8IrEl — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 13, 2018





This uniform ranks right up there with the alternates the Falcons have worn in the past.

Air Force has an awesome special helmet again. This year the helmets honor the F-35 fighter jet. https://t.co/sv6NWHipiZ pic.twitter.com/irvqr9VMm4 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 4, 2017





Are you ready?! Here it it the AIRPOWER Legacy Series Sharktooth helmet. It will be worn vs @GeorgiaStateFB #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/73BpxRCqSP — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 14, 2016

Can't get enough of our new uniforms? Check out the gallery of all the photos.http://t.co/thirjobIrc pic.twitter.com/prxtoHgCER — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) July 27, 2015





Air Force unveiled new alternate uniforms. We're big fans. PHOTOS: http://t.co/nr0IkPKAsH (via @AFFootball) pic.twitter.com/fnzMKDyh1o — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) August 1, 2014





Air Force’s helmets with have pink lightning bolts for Breast Cancer Awareness. http://t.co/G3a83Mavy3 pic.twitter.com/10FjjZDOQE — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 14, 2014





More pictures of the new 2014 Alternate Football Uniform! pic.twitter.com/9NtbYqEk9I — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) July 31, 2014





Air Force hasn’t said when the newest alternate uniforms will be debuted.

