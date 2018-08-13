Air Force brings the heat once again with awesome alternate uniforms (Photos)

(via Air Force athletics)
(via Air Force athletics)

Air Force is bringing the heat for its alternate uniforms yet again.

On Monday, the Falcons unveiled the latest edition of their Air Power Legacy Series uniforms. This year, the program is honoring the AC-130 gunship with these beauties:

(via Air Force athletics)
(via Air Force athletics)
(via Air Force athletics)
(via Air Force athletics)
(via Air Force athletics)
(via Air Force athletics)

This hype video offers a few more details for the all-gray combination. The helmet, which features multiple decals, is especially noteworthy.


This uniform ranks right up there with the alternates the Falcons have worn in the past.







Air Force hasn’t said when the newest alternate uniforms will be debuted.

