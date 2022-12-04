Air Force in Armed Forces Bowl for record 6th time; Baylor is first Big 12 team since ’05

Baylor will face Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

The 20th anniversary of Fort Worth’s bowl game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

This will be the fourth meeting between the teams, but the first since 1977. Baylor won each of the previous games.

Air Force is in the game for a record sixth time, with its last appearance in 2015. Baylor is in the first Big 12 team to play in the game since Kansas defeated Houston 42-13 in 2005.

Air Force (9-3, 5-3 in the Mountain West) is aking its 12th bowl appearance in the past 16 years. Baylor (6-6, 4-5) is playing its 11th bowl game since 2010.

The Bears defeated Ole Miss 21-7 in last year’s Sugar Bowl.

The Fort Worth bowl game began in 2003 and has featured an armed forces theme since 2006. It is the first bowl game to host all three military academy football teams.