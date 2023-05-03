AIR Communities Earns Tenth Denver Post Top Workplace Award

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR" or “AIR Communities”) (NYSE: AIRC) announced today that it has been named a Top Workplace in Colorado by The Denver Post, marking 10 years on the publication’s list of top employers.

"Making The Denver Post’s Top Workplace list for 10 years is an incredible achievement," said Vice President of Human Resources Beth Harmon. "While there are many things that make AIR a great place to work, it's our talented people that sets us apart. We are honored by this award and are committed to building on our strong culture."

In addition to high marks from The Denver Post Top Workplace survey, AIR’s team engagement score reached a record high in 2022 of 4.42 out of 5.

“AIR’s success is built around our highly engaged, highly skilled teammates,” said President of Property Operations Keith Kimmel. “Being recognized for 10 years as a Top Workplace in Colorado is a testament to our intentional culture, and to the teammates who bring our mission, vision and values to life.”

In addition to Colorado, AIR has been named a Top Workplace in Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Washington, D.C. In 2023, AIR received its second consecutive National Top Workplace honor, as well as Culture of Excellence Awards for Compensation and Benefits, Innovation, Leadership, Purpose and Values, and Work-Life Flexibility.

About AIR

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR Communities”) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (“REIT”). AIR’s portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR’s platform. For additional information, please visit aircommunities.com .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

