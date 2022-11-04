Air Canada, WestJet launch legal battles to overturn orders to pay passengers compensation

·5 min read
Air Canada, WestJet launch legal battles to overturn orders to pay passengers compensation

The fight over compensation claims for cancelled and delayed flights has made its way into the Federal Court of Appeal.

Air Canada and WestJet have both launched a legal battle to appeal separate Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) rulings where, in each case, the airline was ordered to compensate one or more passengers for a cancelled flight caused by a staffing shortage.

The airlines each allege in court documents that they shouldn't have to pay, because the CTA — Canada's transport regulator and a quasi-judicial tribunal — misinterpreted Canada's compensation regulations.

Consumer advocate and lawyer John Lawford said if the airlines win their appeals, it could set a precedent for compensation claims involving staffing problems.

"Basically anytime the airline has a staffing shortage of any kind that could be … an event that's out of their control and therefore all those claims would fail," said Lawford, executive director of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC). "I think that these appeals … signal that they, the airlines, are very resistant to paying compensation."

Christian Patry/CBC
Christian Patry/CBC

WestJet and Air Canada each told CBC News they abide by Canada's Air Passenger Protections Regulations (APPR). WestJet said it has launched its appeal to ensure the rules are fairly applied.

"There is no one-size-fits-all crew issue and we believe that's what the CTA is trying to do, is to make all crew issues the same," said Andy Gibbons, WestJet's vice-president of government relations.

WestJet ordered to pay $1,000

Under the APPR, airlines only have to pay compensation — up to $1,000 — if a flight delay or cancellation is within an airline's control and not required for safety reasons.

The CTA said it has received more than 16,000 air passenger complaints involving flight disruptions since May.

The CTA's rulings on the WestJet and Air Canada cases, which were published this past summer, were supposed to help clear the air on compensation rules for flight disruptions caused by crew shortages.

The agency clarified that staffing problems are considered within the airline's control and can't be classified as a safety issue, unless an airline can prove otherwise.

The WestJet case involved passenger Owen Lareau, whose flight in July 2021 from Regina back home to Ottawa was cancelled, causing a 21 hour delay.

According to the CTA, WestJet argued that a pilot had called in sick about an hour before take-off and a replacement couldn't be found in time, so the flight cancellation was a safety issue which doesn't warrant compensation.

But the CTA determined that WestJet "did not sufficiently establish" that the flight cancellation was unavoidable, so it ordered the airline to compensate Lareau $1,000.

CBC
CBC

WestJet requested permission to appeal the ruling in August and was granted approval by the Federal Court of Appeal last month.

"Fundamentally, we believe that it was a safety decision to cancel this flight and we stand by that," said WestJet's Gibbons. "The original purpose of the APPR was to protect consumers from commercial decisions of airlines, not to punish airlines for safety decisions."

Gibbons also suggested airfares could rise if the CTA continues to generalize crew shortages as within an airline's control.

"We have an obligation to keep our costs low and that has to be balanced with the fairness of the compensation regimes that are in place."

The CTA and the passengers involved in both cases declined to comment while the matters are before the courts.

Air Canada ordered to pay $2,000

In the Air Canada case, passenger Lisa Crawford and her son were delayed by almost 16 hours after the airline cancelled their August 2021 flight from their home in Fort St. John, B.C., to Halifax.

According to the CTA, Air Canada argued that a pilot was unable to complete a required training course in time, and the airline couldn't secure a replacement, so the flight cancellation was outside its control.

But the CTA determined that Air Canada failed to provide evidence "establishing that the crew shortage was unavoidable despite proper planning," so Crawford and her son must be compensated $1,000 each.

Air Canada requested permission from the courts last month to appeal the ruling and is waiting for approval.

WATCH | Air Canada, WestJet fight customer compensation decisions: 

In its motion for an appeal, the airline argues the CTA can't presume crew shortages are within the airlines' control and then put the onus on them to disprove it.

"It has interpreted the APPR in a way unintended by the act, placing an unattainable burden of proof upon carriers," said Air Canada spokesperson, Peter Fitzpatrick in an email.

WestJet makes a similar legal argument in its motion for an appeal.

PIAC's Lawford suggests the CTA's request for proof was fair.

"It's a reasonable proposition for a regulator to say we expect you to have plans for staff shortages," he said. "The agency was just asking them to provide some evidence that they made an effort."

Another appeal 

Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations are also the subject of another court battle.

In 2019, Air Canada and Porter Airlines, along with more than a dozen applicants, including the International Air Transport Association, filed a motion in the Federal Court of Appeal to quash many of the regulations.

The applicants argue the APPR is "invalid" for international flights because it differs from the Montreal Convention, a treaty adopted by many countries — including Canada — which establishes airline liability for flight disruptions.

Under the Montreal Convention, air passengers can only get compensation for flight disruptions if they prove they suffered a financial loss.

A decision in that case is expected soon.

Lawford said if all the appeals are successful, it could mean few flight disruptions warrant compensation.

"It would certainly be a fight for the average consumer to get their claim accepted."

Latest Stories

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks

  • Canada's Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion win short track gold at World Cup in Montreal

    Canadian speed skaters Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion captured gold on home ice on Sunday at the season-opening short track World Cup stop in Montreal. Dubois won the men's 500-metre event for his second individual medal of the weekend, and longtime teammate Dion followed it up by topping the podium in the men's 1,000m in an exciting finish. Dubois, a 25-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., got off to a fast start and crossed the line in 40.345 seconds in front of the roaring crowd at the Aréna Mauric