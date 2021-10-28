Air Canada teams up with major carriers to decarbonize aviation

Air Canada is among the founding members of Aviation Climate Taskforce’s (ACT), an industry group aimed at reducing emissions.

Air Canada (AC.TO)(ACDVF) is among 10 major airlines forming a new non-profit industry group aimed at decarbonizing air travel.

The Aviation Climate Taskforce (ACT) says its goal is to support "critical medium-term solutions." Those are said to include synthetic fuel and direct air capture. The group says it eventually intends to support sustainable fuel and hydrogen-powered technology.

Canada's largest carrier joins Air France-KLM, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic as founding members of ACT. Boston Consulting Group, known for its life-like robots, is also a founding member.

According to ACT, aviation contributes around two to three per cent on average of global carbon dioxide emissions annually. The group says that could rise to 20 per cent by 2050 if no action is taken.

"Combating global warming requires a global response, and we are pleased to be the first Canadian airline to join the Aviation Climate Taskforce," Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said in a news release on Thursday.

"We will work with other global carriers and invest in emerging technologies to advance the decarbonization of our sector and build a long-term, sustainable aviation industry."

