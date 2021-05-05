Air Canada Highlights its Pandemic Health and Safety Initiatives for Employees During NAOSH Week 2021

·5 min read

  • Sharing its workplace rapid testing expertise with other Canadian companies

  • Approach to safety during pandemic starts before employees arrive at workplace

  • Vaccination clinics opening this month in Montreal and Toronto

Attention Editors: see video discussing Air Canada's initiatives here:
https://vimeo.com/543778735

MONTREAL, May 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada is marking North American Occupational Safety and Health Week (NAOSH) by highlighting the range of health and safety initiatives it has implemented to protect employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline's leadership position in using technology has enabled it to share its experience and knowledge to mentor other Canadian companies in scaling up similar initiatives. This includes the use of rapid antigen testing in the workplace, developed via Canada's Creative Destructive Lab (CDL), as an important tool in applying a layered approach to employee health and safety.

"The safety of our employees is paramount at Air Canada, and working with our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Chung, Air Canada has been able to pull together workplace screening initiatives with our partner Creative Destruction Lab which has enabled Air Canada to be in a leadership position. With the unpredictable trajectory of COVID-19, it was critical over the past year to develop and use science-based tools as part of a multi-layered approach to keeping our people safe at work. Employees told us they found the voluntary rapid antigen employee screening we developed through CDL gave them additional confidence knowing there was another protective layer in the workplace. What we learned in the process has been shared with other organizations looking to adopt similar approaches for their own workplaces," said Samuel Elfassy, Vice President, Safety at Air Canada.

Janice Stein, a professor at the University of Toronto and a Member of the CDL Steering Committee, stated, "Air Canada has played a leading role in the CDL Rapid Screening Consortium in Canada. It was among the first to join. It led critical work teams, it pioneered one advance after another in the application of rapid screening."

Canadian Blood Services is one of the companies that Air Canada helped in scaling its workplace rapid screening for employees across the country. Laura Todd, Manager, Strategic Planning and Business Integration said, "The team at Air Canada shared technology that made it easier for us to implement in our environment. The program provides an extra layer of safety that will help ensure we can continue to provide life-saving products and services to Canadian patients."

Air Canada has implemented workplace COVID-19 safety protocols during the pandemic using a phased approach that begins prior to employees leaving home for work. These initiatives include:

Prior to going to the workplace. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Air Canada has required all employees to conduct a self-wellness assessment from home prior to leaving for the workplace. An online-tool has been developed for the self-wellness assessment which has now been deployed to various work teams, with further roll-out planned.

Upon entering the workplace. As a member of the CDL's Rapid Screening Consortium, Air Canada has implemented voluntary rapid antigen screening in 12 locations across 16 work groups and is scaling this testing across other locations as provincial health authorities approve their use.

In the workplace. Air Canada has piloted Tracescan Wearables at its 24-hour system operations control centre, which vibrate when employees are less than six feet apart for more than ten minutes and utilize Bluetooth technology to facilitate objective contact tracing if required. Tracescan Wearables are planned to be further deployed to other work locations.

Vaccination clinics in Montreal for employees. Air Canada is working with partners Bombardier, Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) and Biron Groupe Santé to host upcoming Montreal vaccination clinics for eligible employees and their immediate family members. Clinics opening on May 6 and May 13.

Vaccination clinics in Toronto for employees to open soon. Air Canada is partnering with the Ontario government and Region of Peel to open a clinic facilitating vaccinations later this month for eligible employees and Peel Region residents including immediate family members.

The airline is recalling some furloughed employees for non-medical employment opportunities at the Montreal and Toronto vaccination clinics. Air Canada continues to approach other provincial governments for similar opportunities.

Air Canada has been at the forefront of the airline industry in responding to COVID-19, including being among the first carriers globally to require customer face coverings onboard, proactively provision its crew with PPE, and the first airline in the Americas to check passengers' temperatures prior to boarding. The airline has provisions for sick leave.

The airline partnered with McMaster HealthLabs (MHL), the Greater Toronto Airports Authority and the Government of Canada for a study which has demonstrated the feasibility of airport-based testing to help reduce the length of the required quarantine period.

Air Canada also undertook several medical collaborations to further advance biosafety across its business, including with Cleveland Clinic Canada for medical advisory services and, since 2019, with Toronto-based BlueDot for real-time infectious disease global monitoring. It continues to explore other potential partnerships with technology and medical companies to further strengthen its biosafety protocols.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline and, in 2020, was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:
Photos
Videos
B-Roll
Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/05/c4218.html

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors can't close vs. Clippers despite gutsy performances

    The Toronto Raptors competed right until the end, but came up short against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Sidney Crosby continues to dominate Flyers, enters wrestling match with Travis Konecny

    Sidney Crosby is once again tormenting the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Mitch Moreland's 2-run homer leads A's past Blue Jays

    Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie's two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin's pitching gem, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday.

  • Rangers denounce 'horrifying act of violence' after Tom Wilson avoids suspension

    The New York Rangers offered a scathing criticism of NHL Department of Player Safety's George Parros after Tom Wilson avoided suspension Monday.

  • Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks

    Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

  • Manchester City ousts PSG to reach first Champions League final

    Riyad Mahrez scored twice to complete Manchester City’s journey to a first Champions League final with a 2-0 victory eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

  • 'We're the best worst team of all time': Fred VanVleet jokes after loss to Clippers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses the loss to the Clippers, the pivotal game against the Wizards and Malachi Flynn getting named Rookie of the Month.

  • India's top cricket league suspends play as COVID-19 crisis engulfs nation

    The lucrative IPL suspended play amid mounting pressure as India surpassed 20 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

  • NBA playoff tracker: The top seed in the East slipping away from Nets, Bucks

    The Nets lost to the Bucks again as the 76ers move closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the East.

  • Milan Lucic does Flames a solid by waiving NMC ahead of expansion draft

    Calgary still has plenty of work to do after clearing one major hurdle ahead of the looming Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in each category

    Anthony Beauvillier has gone on a goal-scoring spree at a perfect time for fantasy owners to add him.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Get your first bet risk-free up to $600 when you sign up for BetMGM*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for new customers.

  • Lehmann kicked off German club's board after 'racist' text

    BERLIN — Former Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was removed from Hertha Berlin's supervisory board on Wednesday after sending what the Bundesliga club called a racist text message to a Black former player. Dennis Aogo published a screenshot of Lehmann's WhatsApp message asking whether Aogo was “actually your quota Black person.” Aogo, a former Germany player, was working for broadcaster Sky covering the Champions League semifinal game between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. “WOW are you serious?” Aogo wrote on Instagram. “This message was probably not meant for me.” Lehmann said on Twitter that he apologized to Aogo for the “impression” given by the message. He added that Aogo was “knowledgeable” in his work as a TV analyst and said he raised Sky's share or “quota” of the ratings. Lehmann has also been a Sky analyst but will no longer appear on its coverage of games, Sky Germany executive vice-president for sports Charly Classen said on Wednesday. Andreas Fritzenkötter, a spokesman for Hertha investor Lars Windhorst, told the dpa news agency that Lehmann was no longer an adviser to Windhorst or his company's representative on the supervisory board. The club said Lehmann had expressed himself “in a racist way” in the message to Aogo. “Such statements do not reflect in any way the values that Hertha BSC stands for and actively campaigns for,” club president Werner Gegenbauer said. “Hertha BSC distances itself from any form of racism." Lehmann had joined the Hertha supervisory board in May 2020 on behalf of Windhorst. Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow welcomed the announcement that Lehmann was no longer involved with the club. “We as a club, as Hertha, represent certain values. Those weren't reflected in this message. Therefore, I think this step had to come,” Schwolow said. Lehmann backstopped Arsenal's “Invincibles” squad in 2003-04 and also played at Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. He made 61 appearances for Germany and retired in 2011. Aogo, who was in Germany's squad at the 2010 World Cup, retired last year. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Brad Keselowski earns pole for Darlington

    Keselowski finished third at Kansas and is sixth in the points standings.

  • Canada's Caeli McKay wins bronze in women's 10m platform

    Calgary's Caeli McKay claimed a bronze medal on Wednesday in the women's 10-metre platform final at a FINA World Cup event in Tokyo. The 21-year-old finished with 338.55 points, while Japan's Matsuri Arai put up 342 points and Malaysia's Pandelala Pamg earned gold with 355.70 points, 17.15 ahead of McKay. WATCH | McKay claims bronze medal: McKay adds the bronze to a gold medal she won earlier this week with Meaghan Benfeito of Montreal, in the women's 10-metre synchro. That performance earned Canada an Olympic spot after the duo scored 305.94 points to top the podium. Canada has had plenty of success at the Olympic test event as they earned a another Olympic spot with Rylan Wiens, of Saskatoon, and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., both qualifying for the final of the men's 10m individual platform. CBC Sports is live streaming the event from Tokyo. The six-day competition continues Thursday at 2:45 a.m. ET with men's 3m springboard platform final. WATCH | McKay, Benfeito win gold:

  • Dak Prescott feeling great about injury recovery: 'I can go play in a game right now'

    If you dropped Prescott into an NFL game right now, he thinks he'd be ready.