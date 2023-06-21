Family Feud Canada host Gerry Dee applauds Air Canada attendant for caring gesture: 'It was very sweet'

Gerry Dee is pictured on the "Family Feud Canada," set at the CBC studios in Toronto on Tuesday December 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (The Canadian Press)

Social media is the go-to place to air grievances when it comes to travel and airline services. Many travellers take to Twitter to vent about delayed flights, bad customer service or airport chaos in general.

But a popular Canadian comedian recently used the platform to spotlight a touching moment on an Air Canada flight, where a flight attendant went out of his way to show kindness to a passenger in need.

Gerry Dee, who hosts the TV show Family Feud Canada, took to Twitter to shout out the airline for their treatment of an elderly passenger who appeared to be disoriented on a recent flight from Orlando to Toronto.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hey @AirCanada, I’m sitting on flight 1677 from Orlando to Toronto and one of your flight attendants (named Nick) literally held an older man (who was a bit confused) by the hand and walked him to his seat. It was very sweet and you should know. — Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) June 21, 2023

“Hey @AirCanada I’m sitting on flight 1677 from Orlando to Toronto and one of your flight attendants (named Nick) literally held an older man (who was a bit confused) by the hand and walked him to his seat. It was very sweet and you should know,” he wrote.

People in the comments of Dee’s tweets applauded the comedian for calling out good behaviour, especially on a platform known to breed critical outlooks.

They get crapped on 98% of the time so good to see a shout out for the positive. — Mike Ponter (@mikeponter) June 21, 2023

This is the twitter that I’m here for — Gary McGowan (@garyamcg) June 21, 2023

The world needs more Nicks! 👍😊😊❤️ — Anna Christakis Delorme 🇬🇷🇨🇦 (@ccsvitreat) June 21, 2023

Well done Nick ,and we’ll done Gerry for shedding light on this nice gesture . Kindness inspires kindness. — Claire Bertrand (@Claire8Bertrand) June 21, 2023

The world needs more of this — Sarah (@SarahABirdsell) June 21, 2023

Nice. I started reading this and was like “oh look another celebrity complaining about a customer service matter to get attention”… great job man. — Nate C (@NateNBC) June 21, 2023

Air Canada isn’t always perfect, but who is? Glad to hear they helped the elderly man. They were very helpful when I flew with my aunt who is basically blind. — Dani (@dani94106227) June 21, 2023

Good news stories around air travel appear to be a rare thing in recent years. Many aspects of the aviation industry, including airports and airlines, have experienced a spike in criticism for things like technical issues, lost luggage, poor communication and overall travel chaos, especially in light of the pandemic.