Air Canada Expands Initiatives to Support Ukraine

  • $10 for every booking made on aircanada.com to be donated for Ukraine relief; total donation of up to $250,000

  • Aeroplan members may donate points

  • Air Canada's employees and the Air Canada Foundation have donated $170,000 for Ukraine relief support

  • Air Canada Cargo continues transporting humanitarian aid on behalf of charity partners destined to Europe and Ukraine

MONTREAL, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Air Canada today said it will be donating $10 for every booking made on aircanada.com to support Ukraine relief aid, with a total donation of up to $250,000. This $250,000 donation will complement the $170,000 contribution recently made by Air Canada's employees and the Air Canada Foundation to the Canadian Red Cross and other charities, as well as the ongoing humanitarian aid destined to Poland and Ukraine transported through Air Canada Cargo.

$10 for every booking made on aircanada.com to be donated for Ukraine relief; total donation of up to $250,000 (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Additionally, Aeroplan Members may donate Aeroplan points at Ukrainian Relief Fund, with 100% of points to be redistributed to various charitable organizations supporting relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees as well as providing critical aid to those in need.

Customers may also elect to donate further to the Air Canada Foundation which will focus donations to registered organizations in their work supporting the people of Ukraine.

"Together with our employees, our hearts are firmly in solidarity with Ukraine's people in need. We will be donating up to $250,000 towards Ukraine relief aid, complementing the donations made last week by our employees and the Air Canada Foundation. It is clear the scale of this extraordinary worldwide crisis requires combined efforts and to collectively enable additional global humanitarian support, we have made it possible for Aeroplan Members to donate points towards Ukraine relief. We also remain in close contact with various stakeholders to determine how Air Canada and its employees can support Ukrainian people further, including those coming to Canada," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada.

In addition to Air Canada's initiatives detailed above, its support for Ukrainian relief aid to date includes:

  • Air Canada employees and the Air Canada Foundation donation of $170,000 to supporting Ukraine relief aid,

  • Mar. 9 Air Canada-operated humanitarian special cargo flight on behalf of Airlink and other aid partners transport hospital beds, humanitarian and medical supplies to Warsaw, Poland and medicines destined for Lviv, Ukraine,

  • Ongoing transportation of medical supplies to Europe with final destination of Ukraine,

  • Transportation of rapid response teams to scale up operations in Europe to help arriving Ukrainian families.

Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo are able to accept requests for free or discounted transport of shipments including excess baggage waivers from registered charitable organizations only. These must be via Air Canada's online application process. Individuals who wish to contribute supplies or other forms of aid are requested to work directly with a registered organization.

About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

