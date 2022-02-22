Air Canada is bringing back nonstop flights to KCI in the summer

If you’re looking to get back to The Great White North in the future, you don’t have to wait much longer. Air Canada announced that starting July 1, they’re bringing back nonstop flights to routes in North America, including Kansas City International Airport.

The Canadian service offers daily, non-stop flights to and from KCI to Pearson International Airport in Toronto. It’s part of the airline’s recovery, as it’s flying out to 41 routes in the continent, with 11 of those returning to Air Canada’s plans.

“With our recovery accelerating and North American flying reaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels this summer, we are offering more options across the continent, including seven new city pairs from our Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver hubs, and the resumption of 41 suspended or previously announced new routes,” Mark Galrado senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Air Canada, said in a statement.

Air Canada had previously announced that nonstop flights were returning to Kansas City in May, with direct flights from Toronto.

Here’s where you can check out and book Air Canada flights from KCI.