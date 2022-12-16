'Ain't No Mo'' Gets Extension On Broadway After Celebs Rally

Corey Townsend
·3 min read
From left to right: Fedna Jacquet, Shannon Matesky, Jordan E. Cooper, Ebony Marshall-Oliver and Crystal Lucas-Perry on stage for
From left to right: Fedna Jacquet, Shannon Matesky, Jordan E. Cooper, Ebony Marshall-Oliver and Crystal Lucas-Perry on stage for

From left to right: Fedna Jacquet, Shannon Matesky, Jordan E. Cooper, Ebony Marshall-Oliver and Crystal Lucas-Perry on stage for "Ain't No Mo'" on Dec. 1 in New York City.

Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride: This statement could easily describe being Black in America, and Jordan E. Cooper is bringing that journey to life on Broadway for another week after a successful social media campaign.

His play “Ain’t No Mo’” offers a glimpse at what happens when Black people have a chance to leave America with a one-way ticket to Africa.Exploring race, class, incarceration, abortion and other issues, the production is part “sketch, satire, avant garde theater, and a dose of drag,” its website reads. At times, “Ain’t No Mo’” is laugh-out-loud funny; in other moments, audience members might shed a tear.

Cooper stars as Peaches, a flight attendant on the final trip of African American Airlines Flight 1619. “Ain’t No Mo’” made him the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history at just 27 years old.

But on Dec. 9, Cooper posted online that his play had received an “eviction notice” from Broadway just one week after opening. The news meant “Ain’t No Mo’” would hold its final performance Sunday, Dec. 18, the playwright said.

“It’s a new original play that’s BLACK AF, which are both things that make it hard to sell on Broadway,” Cooper wrote in his post, adding that fans have described the production as “the best theatrical experience of their life.” 

Cooper launched the hashtag #SaveAintNoMo to bring awareness of the pending closure and rally support for the play. In response, celebrities such as Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Shonda Rhimes have all bought out performances of “Ain’t No Mo.’”

Emmy winner Lena Waithe, meanwhile, helped host the show this week. Waithe had recently joined the list of powerhouse producers behind “Ain’t No Mo,’” which also includes Lee Daniels and “Slave Play” writer Jeremy O. Harris.

Then, in an update at Thursday night’s show, Cooper announced that the production’s Broadway run had been extended, according to Deadline — meaning theatergoers now have until Dec. 23 to see the show.

“Ain’t No Mo’” premiered in 2019 at The Public Theater in New York and earned Cooper a special citation at the Obie Awards, which recognizes off-broadway and off-off-Broadway productions.

Years prior, Cooper had a run-in with the police that made him question his worth in America. He had walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store to purchase a Slurpee when an officer made him think twice about his next move. 

“I remember reaching upward to get a red slushie, and the police officer there tapped his gun and winked at me,” Cooper said, recalling that the incident happened around the time that Alton Sterling and Philando Castile had been fatally shot by police in July 2016.

“If Black people give so much to this country, then why are they considered worthless?” he said he asked himself at the time. 

Black people have always “possessed the ability to turn shit into sugar,” Cooper said. So, he wanted to spread humor amid tumultuous times with “Ain’t No Mo.’” He described the play as a “love letter to Black culture.” 

Cooper aimed to create a space for Black Americans — and not one that was necessarily palatable to other races.

“Black people were dragged to this country, stripped of our identity, and had to build our culture up from sticks and stones,” Cooper said. “We have to laugh in the face of our pain and use dark comedy to find the light in those painful moments.”

Latest Stories

  • Meghan says crew member on flight back home was the only one to recognise her ‘sacrifice’

    The Duchess of Sussex has claimed that a flight attendant working on the plane she took from London to Canada was the first person who recognised her “sacrifice” for the country.

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Titans' injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So

  • 3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

    While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Brampton, Ont., to host women's hockey world championship in 2023

    CALGARY — The women's hockey world championship is returning to the Greater Toronto Area after nearly 25 years. Brampton, Ont., was announced as the next host of the international tournament by Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association on Thursday. The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16. "We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to Brampton in April as we celebrate the best women’s hockey players in the world," said Marin Hickox, director of