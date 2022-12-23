Ainsworth Game Technology Limited's (ASX:AGI) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 25% Below Its Share Price

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$51.1m AU$19.4m AU$21.4m AU$17.3m AU$15.0m AU$13.8m AU$13.0m AU$12.6m AU$12.4m AU$12.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -19.31% Est @ -12.95% Est @ -8.51% Est @ -5.39% Est @ -3.21% Est @ -1.69% Est @ -0.62% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% AU$47.6 AU$16.8 AU$17.3 AU$13.0 AU$10.5 AU$9.0 AU$7.9 AU$7.1 AU$6.5 AU$6.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$142m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$12m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.4%– 1.9%) = AU$227m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$227m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= AU$111m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$253m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$1.0, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ainsworth Game Technology as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.990. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ainsworth Game Technology

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for AGI.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Ainsworth Game Technology, we've compiled three essential items you should assess:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Ainsworth Game Technology , and understanding this should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does AGI's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

