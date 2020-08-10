Aino Health AB (publ): The directed issue of warrants to the CEO and CFO of Aino Health

With respect to the announcement of the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 August, 2020, the Board of Directors of Aino Health AB (publ) (the “Company”) wishes to highlight that large owners of the Company propose that the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves on a directed issue of a maximum of 1,529,758 warrants to members of the management team in Aino Health.

The right to subscribe for new warrants shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be given to;

Jyrki Eklund, CEO, with a maximum of 1,189,812 warrants

Hirvensalmen Satama Koy (controlled by Jochen Saxelin, CFO) with a maximum of 339,946 warrants.

Each warrant shall give the right to subscribe for one new share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 3.50 per share. Subscription of shares based on the warrants shall take place in accordance with the terms of the warrants during the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023. The reason for deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is that the Board of Directors believes that a personal long-term ownership of the above key personnel in the Company can be expected to contribute to an increased interest in the Company's operations and earnings development.

For further information about the directed issue, please read the press release regarding the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting.





