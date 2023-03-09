‘That ain’t a bunny.’ Shoppers call out Aldi for misshapen Easter marshmallows

Shoppers are having some fun with Aldi online over bags of Easter marshmallows that didn’t quite looked like what they claimed to be on the package.

“Sorry Aldi, but that ain’t a bunny,” one user, Miss V, tweeted along with a photo of a package of pink and yellow marshmallows called “Bunnies and Chicks.”





Sorry Aldi, but that ain’t a Bunny pic.twitter.com/I2J9qfdQYz — MissV (@missviaborsi) March 2, 2023

Other users wrote on Twitter that what was supposed to look like harmless Easter candy actually looked more like phallic symbols.

“LOL that went a bit wrong,” Twitter user AMP wrote. “Put them in the specials as adult toys, they will be a bargain then.”





“I wouldn’t want to roast these on a campfire....,” another user, Phill Says, wrote. “Things are complicated enough already..”

Aldi did not try to explain the mishap.

“We can’t even defend this one,” Aldi Stores UK tweeted on March 6.

We can't even defend this one https://t.co/TvwZIDz3yi — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 6, 2023

Spokespeople for the store did not respond to a request for further comment from McClatchy News.

Many users seemed eager to buy the sweets for themselves.

“I will take 5 bags please,” tweeted The Jam Maker.

“Behave yourself!” Aldi replied in a tweet.

Some Twitter users commended Aldi for having a sense of humor.

“Positive vibes only!” the store replied.

Sam’s Club trolls rival Costco with discounted — and very cheap — hot dog combo

Grocery worker’s NC lottery win had cashier jumping with joy. Now son can pursue dream

Publix shopper puts away groceries — then discovers she’s a SC lottery jackpot winner