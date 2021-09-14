Ain Dubai, the world's largest and biggest observation wheel to open next month

In a city full of superlatives, the latest addition to Dubai's long list of "biggests" and "tallests" is about to take its place in the record books. Ain Dubai, the giant observation wheel that has been taking shape on the city's Bluewaters Island development for more than six years, will open on 21 October, thus becoming the world's largest observation wheel. Image Courtesy: VisitDubai.com

Ain Dubai will take visitors to a height of 250 metres from where they could enjoy a majestic view of Dubai's picturesque skyline. It is 82 metres higher than the current world's tallest ferris wheel in operation, the High Roller in Las Vegas. It is almost twice the size of the London Eye, which towers over the River Thames at 135 metres. AFP

The structure used 11,200 tonnes of steel to build, 33 percent more than the amount used to construct the Eiffel Tower. A trip around the wheel will last approximately 38 minutes and is available to book either day or night. AFP

Construction of the structure began in May 2015, with an anticipated completion date of early to mid-2019. It was later pushed to October 20, 2020 and finally will be opened this year. AFP

