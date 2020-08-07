AIMPLB Removes Controversial Tweet Comparing Hagia Sophia to Babri Masjid After Backlash

After backlash from its own community members, including senior member of the board and prominent lawyer Zafaryab Jilani, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday deleted its controversial tweet comparing Hagia Sophia in Turkey to the Babri Masjid.

However, the board posted another tweet on the issue with exclusion of its earlier comparison.

The AIMPLB had on Tuesday said that Babri Masjid was and would always be a mosque. Citing the example of Hagia Sophia in Turkey, it tweeted that the land was usurped and termed the judgment as majority appeasing. “#BabriMasjid was and will always be a Masjid. #HagiaSophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change its status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever. #ItsPolitics,” a tweet by the AIMPLB's official twitter handle read.

However, after objection from its own members and Jilani, the board deleted the tweet and issued another statement, saying, “The Babri Masjid was a mosque and will always be a mosque. Aggressive occupation does not end reality, the Supreme Court has ruled, but it has embarrassed justice,” said AIMPLB in its fresh tweet on Thursday.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media on Thursday, Jilani said, “Some of the words of AIMPLB's tweet are objectionable. The board has been asked to remove the tweet. No one can be above the Supreme Court.”

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rahman Burq also said that Babri Masjid was and will remain a mosque. The SP MP alleged that BJP government had allegedly pressurised the court on the basis of power and had laid the foundation stone. “This is not a legal justice, but a huge injustice has been done to us,” said the SP MP from Sambhal.