Aimflex Berhad's (KLSE:AIMFLEX) investors will be pleased with their respectable 32% return over the last year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Aimflex Berhad (KLSE:AIMFLEX) share price is up 32% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 1.2% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 13% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Aimflex Berhad was able to grow EPS by 26% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 32% increase in the share price. This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. We don't think its coincidental that the share price is growing at a similar rate to the earnings per share.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Aimflex Berhad shareholders have gained 32% (in total) over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 4% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aimflex Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Aimflex Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

