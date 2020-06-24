Aimee Lou Wood on Sex Education "deaths", therapy and Sunday pub sessions

Photo credit: TOLGA AKMEN - Getty Images

I'm chatting to Aimee Lou Wood's PR while we wait for her to join the Zoom chat when she falls silent, followed by a: "Hmmm."

"Ralph" is trying to connect.

Neither of us know who this "Ralph" is, but the mystery is quickly solved when Aimee pops up, fresh-faced, her hair teased into a long plait.

It's not a nickname or an alias. She's using her friend's Zoom account. Case closed.

"I've got so used to this way of life," she says when I ask her how the last three months have been.

"Thinking about normality is quite terrifying. My voice actually slurs. I've noticed that my voice, when I'm trying to speak to someone or order a coffee or something, I find it really hard to talk. There's just been very little human interaction."

But she wasn't always as mellow about lockdown life as she is now:

"At first I was freaking out because I was in the middle of doing a play, which got shut down."

Photo credit: Netflix

Aimee, who is a RADA graduate, was treading the boards in Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre alongside Toby Jones (Don't Forget the Driver), Rosalind Eleazar (Deep Water), Richard Armitage (The Stranger) and several other familiar faces:

"And it all happened so quickly. I was quite thrown for a bit. Then I adapted to it, which I think we all do as humans quite remarkably. I feel like we are very adaptable."

For the vast majority, lockdown has involved huge sacrifice. Most of us have had to forgo many of the things that make us feel alive and define who we are. Dining out has become an urban legend. Family and friends have been kept at arm's length.

Whether you work on a till at Tesco or star in a Netflix series, we've all had to go without to some degree.

"I've really, really missed pubs," says Aimee. "Those Sunday, long, day-drinking, roast-dinner-eating sessions are something that I really value, to round off the week. That debrief that you get with all your mates at a Sunday pub session, it's just lovely."

As for the second: "Hugs. I really want to hug my nana.

"I sent her loads of CBD teas because she's got arthritis and every time I've FaceTimed her, she's looked so stoned because I don't think she understands that you're only meant to take one drop of the oil. But she has about eight drops of the oil, plus about five teas, and she talks to me and she's like, 'HELLO!'

"So I think she's having a great time."

Photo credit: Jon Hall/Netflix

Now that she's not on stage or filming, Aimee, like so many of us, has largely spent her days at home – she hails from Stockport in Greater Manchester but now lives with her sister in Islington – which has naturally given her "time for a lot of self-reflection".

"I think being removed from distractions, it's been good," she acknowledges. "But it's also been quite painful because I've had to actually look at stuff, rather than just avert my eyes and throw myself into a job or whatever."

Therapy, which she was having before life as we knew it ground to an abrupt halt, has encouraged Aimee to cast a more introspective gaze upon herself:

"Therapy in lockdown is different. Those conversations, you have to sit with them for longer. And that can be uncomfortable. But I think it's made me realise fully, for the first time, it's sunk in how much my life changed. Because I did Sex Education, and then I went to do a play in Chicago. And then when I came back from Chicago, everything had changed."

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

She's not wrong. Sex Education arrived on Netflix and in the blink of an eye, it became a global phenomenon. The streaming giant claimed that 40 million households tuned in to watch season one in the first month, and it was in the top-ten most popular series of 2019 both in the UK and US.

"I always had this fixation with Chicago," she tells me. "I was like, 'I love Chicago. I think it's the best city.' I realised that I did love Chicago, but it's actually what Chicago represented, which was the last time I was really anonymous. Everything was just... it was just normal. It was the last time I felt, probably, fully free."

But while therapy has undoubtedly helped Aimee navigate the many-headed beast that is fame, it's also been a lifeline in terms of keeping old fears in check:

"I've always had anxiety. I've always suffered with it, and I think fame does exacerbate that because you walk down the street and you're reminded that people know you. They come over to you, and they talk to you, or they whisper and they point. So if you're already the type of person that's a bit paranoid, it can kind of increase that, especially because I was bullied when I was younger.

"People who were bullied, they don't want to be the centre of attention."

Photo credit: Netflix

Acting might seem like a strange career choice, then, for someone who feels that way, but for Aimee, the limelight has become a survival technique:

"I think my journey with it was: 'Oh my God, nobody notice me', because whenever I'm noticed it seemed to just attract negative attention. So I'd rather be anonymous.

"And then that doesn't work, so I kind of reinvented that. At school, it was very much like: 'What I'll do is, I'll put myself as the centre of attention because then it's my choice, and it's in my control.

"You always take the piss out of yourself before anyone else can take the piss out of you. And I think that's built within me, because I'm so fearful. It's to force my identity down their throats before they can make their own decision about me."

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

But the classroom is at the opposite end of the spectrum to an audience of more than 190 different countries:

"I think fame takes that feeling of control away because you feel like you're at the mercy of all these millions of people that have watched this show. And they're going to come away with this opinion of you, and you don't have any say in that. And it can feel overwhelming. I think just owning it is the main bit.

"Me and Ncuti [Gatwa, who plays Eric] talk about this a lot. There's that guilt that you've got, which is: 'Well, you decided to be an actor. You became an actor. So you can't hate it that much.'

"What I'm getting to grips with is: you can be grateful for the support and the fact that people enjoy your work, while, also, it's normal to be a bit fearful if you're walking down the street and people are following you."

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

Aimee's body dysmorphia was another motivating factor behind her seeking help. She finds it difficult to treat herself with kindness, which makes her decision to sign up to Sex Education all the more extraordinary.

When we first meet Aimee in the series, she's nude. She and Adam (Connor Swindells) are having sex and her body is on full display. We can't imagine that ever feels natural or comfortable, however experienced you are, but for her first TV role, it's nothing short of a baptism of fire.

"With my eating disorder – talking to a therapist about it – it really helped me unravel what was underneath that," she says. "Because I think a lot of the time, you deal with, 'Oh, well, I'm eating again now.' But you don't really look at the root.

"It's definitely been about going in and investigating: 'Well, what triggered that?' And realising that that is an obsession and an addiction, in the same way that my dad has that obsessive, addictive personality."

Aimee has spoken candidly in multiple interviews about her dad and the effect that his drug and alcohol addiction has had on her.

Photo credit: Stuart C. Wilson - Getty Images

Aimee does assure me that there's a lot about her life as it is now that she loves. She doesn't want people to think that she's ungrateful, but being a "chronic people-pleaser" can make stardom, in particular, difficult.



Fame is all too often tied up with narcissism, certainly from the outside looking in. But talking to Aimee, it's all too clear that she spends a seismic chunk of her time thinking about others. She understands how much people adore both Sex Education and her character, and she doesn't want to take that away from anyone:

"When you've got several interactions with people that you don't know a day and every single one you're trying to make it count, you drive yourself crazy, going, 'Oh my God, I need to be the best "me" at all times.

"But I don’t think anyone actually cares as much as I do. So it's just about relieving that pressure, because it's me that’s putting it on myself, more than anything."

Photo credit: Netflix

Aimee should be shooting Sex Education right now, but it was pushed back to August.

Both seasons one and two have aired in January over the past two years, so it'd be a killer for fans if the start of 2021 came and went without any new episodes.

"It looks like it's on track," she assures me.

Summer has become an essential part of the series' aesthetic, which means that really would be the final chance to film.

There's been industry-wide talk of how productions will look in future in light of the current situation, with the potential for casts to hole up together for however long it takes to wrap. But the Sex Education lot are essentially already there, living together "in the same block of flats in Cardiff".



"I always used to watch casts talk about: 'We're best friends!' Aimee tells me.

"And I'd think, 'Whatever!' But we actually are because for so many of us, it was our first job. We all went through it together. It's like being at school without any dickheads. It's amazing."

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

Aimee smiles when I ask her if she knows what's going to happen in the next chapter. She's read the first episode and "it's really, really good".

"I'm desperate to see more," she adds. "I’m so desperate, especially because I feel like the last season left us all in such interesting positions. But where the characters could go now is kind of limitless.

"The Otis and Maeve stuff is...that's such a point of confusion for me because I do want them to be together. But for Amy's sake, if Maeve's just going to be consumed by Otis…I know Amy has Steve, but I feel like Otis and Maeve's relationship would be an epic, all- consuming romance if they got together. And I feel like it would be quite difficult for Amy to get her around.

"In season two, Maeve and Aimee spent so much more time together."

She's less enthusiastic about another fan favourite romance:

"I kind of want Eric to bin Adam off, to be honest. I want him to know his own f**king power – unless Adam seriously, seriously steps up, and starts doing the work on himself.

"I need to see the receipts. I need to see evidence that Adam is putting in that work for him to be worthy of Eric."

Photo credit: Netflix

"I'm so invested in the characters that I actually get worried for them," she adds. "I'm like, 'Oh my God, I hope this isn't happening!'

"Even deaths. I imagine deaths happening."

My jaw drops.

"I want to say: nobody dies. Nobody dies in this series. I'm really guessing that they won't. But I've had such an obsessive fear that I'm going to read the first episode, and it's going to say, 'Aimee dies'.

That would be a cruel blow given the gut punch that Aimee was served in season two.

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

She was sexually assaulted while taking the bus to school, but rather than initially confront what had happened to her, she was, tragically, more concerned with what had happened to her jeans during the incident.

It was a moment that changed Aimee forever, so it's unsurprising to hear that her trauma continues to linger in the show's next chapter:



"I love the way that they dealt with her arc in season two because it wasn't: 'Oh, she was traumatised. And now she's over it!'

"She went through all the stages of grief. It was sustained, and it was believable, and it was honest. Already in episode one – I can still see that there's echoes of season two and it's still very much a present thing for her.

"She'd come a long way by the end of season two. I think she's just going to continue to strengthen as a person. I felt like she was definitely a girl becoming a woman. She was diluting and stifling her uniqueness to fit in, but now it's bursting out of her a bit more."



You almost get the sense that Aimee is talking about herself now.

"She's not a finished product. She still has so much soul-searching to do, and figuring stuff out."

Sex Education seasons one and two are available to stream now on Netflix.

