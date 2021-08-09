Will aim to win gold in next Olympics, says Ravi Dahiya

Tokyo Olympic Silver Medallist Ravi Dahiya (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics Silver Medallist Ravi Dahiya who was welcomed with pride in the national capital on Monday evening has expressed that he will aim to win gold in the next Olympics.

Speaking to ANI, Dahiya said, "I feel very happy right now. I was welcomed at the airport with a lot of respect. I thank my family, coach sir and the public for their support."

Upon being questioned about what he plans to do next in his career, he said, "I aim to win gold for my country in the next Olympics. I hope that all the sportspersons who would take part in the next Olympics win gold for the country and make our country proud."

Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal after losing to Russia's Zavur Uguev in the finals of Men's freestyle wrestling 57 kg category on August 5.

The Indian athletes who had stayed back in Tokyo for the closing ceremony of the showpiece event, returned back home on Monday. Fans and families arrived at the Delhi airport to welcome the athletes.

Dahiya cruised into the 57kg final with a series of magnificent wins, but lost 4-7 to Russian Olympic Committee's Zavur Uguev in the summit clash.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ravi Dahiya and his coach Anil Maan after the Indian wrestler won the silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. While congratulating him, PM Modi had said that India is proud of him and his success inspires the entire nation. (ANI)