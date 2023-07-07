Ailing Senior Dog Who Went Viral for Completing Bucket List After Being Surrendered Dies at 20

Friends Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores fostered Annie and took her on adventures after the dog was surrendered to a shelter and given one month to live

Lauren Siler Annie the Black Lab

Annie, the black Labrador retriever mix who went viral after she was surrendered to a Texas shelter with one month to live, has died. She died one day after her 20th birthday.

The canine's former owner surrendered the 19-year-old dog to Dallas Animal Services in the summer of 2022. Annie arrived at the shelter in poor health and was given a life expectancy of one month by veterinarians.

When friends Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores heard about Annie's situation, they decided to foster the dog and fill the pup's final weeks with affection and joy. Thankfully, Annie far surpassed her life expectancy by almost a year. She spent those extra months going on adventures, trying new things, and amassing over 38,000 Instagram followers.

Lauren Siler Annie the Black Lab

Siler and Flores announced Annie's death on Instagram in tandem with The Pawerful Rescue, the organization the pair fostered the dog through.

"We don't want this to be a sad post," they wrote. "Annie had the life we pray every senior dog we rescue gets to experience. Annie didn't just live out this past year… she THRIVED!"

The friends also provided insight into Annie's health condition before her death: "Annie had bloat, and her stomach had done a complete 360 flip. Surgical intervention was her only option, and that was never something we would put Annie through. Collectively we made the hardest decision for us but kindest for Annie."

In November, the foster parents chatted with PEOPLE about caring for Annie and how the loving senior pet had changed their lives.

The Pawerful Rescue was "very transparent about Annie's condition and that the vets estimated we would have a month with her," the pair said, but that didn't deter Siler and Flores. After taking in Annie, the duo thought about how to make the rest of the dog's life sparkle.

Lauren Siler Annie the Black Lab with owners Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores

"When Lisa and I got her at the end of June, we were prepared for her to be with us for only a month. That's when it sparked the idea, do a bucket list," Siler told PEOPLE.

"We started with just a few things like a car ride, swimming, birthday party, Christmas in July, and it took off from there," she added.

Siler and Flores expanded Annie's bucket list as the pooch continued to outlive her life expectancy. On Valentine's Day, the black Lab mix received over 500 valentines. Other checked-off bucket list items included making homemade dog treats, painting, hosting a baby shower, and going on a hamburger tour.

"I think she quickly learned that living here was 'the good life.' We were going to spoil her rotten, say 'Yes' every time she asked for a treat, take her places, and give her a full life for however long she is with us," Siler shared.

Lauren Siler Annie the Black Lab with her Valentines

Annie's story and perseverance inspired thousands on her Instagram @dallasanimalfoster and led to loads of fan mail, not just on Valentine's Day.

Siler and Flores provided a suggestion in their goodbye post to their beloved foster dog for fans looking for a way to honor Annie.

"The BEST way to honor Annie is to foster or adopt a senior dog. Trust me… you won't regret it," Annier's foster parents wrote on Instagram.

